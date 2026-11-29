Johannesburg’s elderly residents are being left vulnerable to robberies, vandalism and unlawful occupation as security guards disappear from some municipal retirement villages – while others continue to enjoy protection – and deteriorating living conditions compound their plight.

At certain facilities, pensioners lie awake at night listening for intruders. At others, the elderly have taken responsibility for monitoring entrances themselves after guards were withdrawn.

The withdrawals have exposed a troubling disparity in security arrangements across the city, with no clear explanation of why some retirement villages remain protected while others have been without guards for months.

A former security contractor says his company was withdrawn from four municipal sites after funding ran out, first in the Human Settlements Department and subsequently at Johannesburg City Parks, which he says had taken over payments.

The City has acknowledged that a security contract covering various municipal housing facilities expired but, despite repeated questions from Daily Maverick, has failed to explain which retirement villages were affected or how decisions are made about which facilities receive security.

Meanwhile, leaking roofs, black mould, broken geysers and vacant units vulnerable to hijacking continue to plague facilities intended to provide safe accommodation for elderly people.

Eeufees: elderly residents living in fear

At Eeufees Retirement Village in Westdene, security guards were withdrawn in February, leaving elderly residents exposed to crime and the unlawful occupation of vacant units.

The village has 120 units, but currently houses only about 80 people. According to community members, 49 units are vacant, although some require only minor repairs.

“We’re living in no man’s land,” said Celia Redel, who has lived at Eeufees for more than nine years.

Most units in Eeufees Retirement Village in Westene are in poor condition, with black mould and broken units. The gardens are unmaintained. Able residents do some gardening where they can. (Photo: Anna Cox)

She described the anxiety of elderly people living alone.

“Sometimes my friend will phone me at night and say, ‘There’s someone at my door, I’m so scared.’ We are living like prisoners — we are locked down by 5pm, too scared to be outside.”

She said two elderly people, one with a hearing impairment and another with poor eyesight, had recently been robbed inside their homes while sleeping.

The withdrawal of guards has compounded years of deteriorating living conditions.

Redel said repeated complaints about a leaking roof had gone unresolved for two years.

“When it rains, the water just flows in,” she said. “We are living in squalor.”

The entrance gate motor was stolen after security was withdrawn, leaving the village without effective access control for months.

Units have reportedly been stripped of copper pipes, taps and electrical wiring, while outsiders have occupied empty properties without authorisation.

There are also allegations of drug use among some younger occupants.

Residents have attempted to monitor the entrance themselves. A new gate lock, donated by volunteers, was installed during the week of 23 November, while arrangements were being made to replace the stolen gate motor.

Community activist Faadiel Ayob, who has been trying to help residents at Eeufees and Chiswick Old Age Village. (Photo: Anna Cox)

Community activist Faadiel Ayob, who has repeatedly raised concerns about conditions at Eeufees and Chiswick Old Age Village, accused the City of hiding behind administrative procedures and budget constraints.

“We are talking about human beings. These are our senior citizens — pensioners who spent their lives contributing to society, now left to live in inhumane conditions in facilities managed by the City.”

Staff hard at work clearing the overgrowth at Chiswick Old Age Village in Coronationville. (Photo: Lionel Derbyshire)

He challenged officials: “If these were your own mothers and fathers living in these conditions, would you accept it?”

Volunteers step in where City has failed

Bronwyn Urquhart, who lives next door to the village, became involved after a resident saw her improving her own street and appealed for assistance.

She and other volunteers subsequently established Project Eeufees to tackle urgent maintenance and security problems.

“When we first came up here, there was not one streetlight. It was pitch black,” she said.

The volunteers launched an “Adopt a Lightbulb” campaign to restore lighting and have since repaired windows, addressed plumbing problems and begun waterproofing occupied units.

A Back-a-Buddy campaign aims to raise R100,000, with R14,000 raised so far. A plumber and electrician have offered their services free.

Bronwyn Urquhart, a Westdene resident who is helping clean up Eeufees Retirement Village. (Photo: Wendy Ndlovu)

But some problems have persisted for years.

“We’ve got residents here who have been here for six years with burst geysers,” Urquhart said.

She described an elderly woman who repeatedly boiled kettles to fill her bath.

“She walks up and down with the kettle to run a bath. She told us not to worry about her geyser because she is now used to it. My heart is so sore for these residents.”

Volunteers have also audited vacant units and found that some require little more than cleaning before occupation.

“But the City won’t put people in, despite a long waiting list,” Urquhart said.

Security contractor says funding ran out

Dan Dlamini, manager of Ka Lethabo Protection Services, which previously provided security at Eeufees, said his company was withdrawn from four Johannesburg sites in February.

According to Dlamini, the Human Settlements Department had run out of money for security services, after which Johannesburg City Parks took over payments to his company.

However, he said that funding also ran out and his guards were withdrawn.

Dlamini said funding had subsequently become available again, but the City was considering other security companies.

He did not know how officials were deciding which retirement villages would receive protection.

His account raises questions about why a municipal entity responsible for parks was financing security at housing facilities and whether different funding arrangements have contributed to the uneven provision of guards.

Most units in Eeufees Retirement Village in Westene are in poor condition. (Photo: Anna Cox)

Chiswick: residents lie awake listening for intruders

At Chiswick Old Age Village in Coronationville, 79-year-old Julia Fahmay said security guards were withdrawn in July after allegedly going unpaid for four months.

“We used to even feed them,” she said.

Debra Derbyshire of Zoom Gardening Services donated time and labour cleaning up Chiswick Old Age Village in Coronationville, which was overgrown and unsafe. (Photo: Lionel Derbyshire)

Since their departure, residents have become increasingly fearful.

“We have panic buttons, but I lie awake most of the night listening for noises.”

Fahmay said seven units were empty despite being in good condition, while elderly people continued to seek accommodation.

“We constantly have people knocking here looking for accommodation, but the City refuses to rent them out,” she said.

Ayob has repeatedly challenged the City over vacant units at both Eeufees and Chiswick, saying officials have failed to provide meaningful answers about maintenance and allocation.

Debra Derbyshire of Zoom Gardening Services points out the overgrown and unsafe conditions at Chiswick Old Age Village in Coronationville. (Photo: Lionel Derbyshire)

“What we receive in return are generic acknowledgments, explanations of internal procurement steps and repeated shields behind ‘budget constraints’,” he said.

Different villages, different protection

The security problem extends beyond Eeufees and Chiswick.

In March, the Lenasia Rising Sun reported that guards had been withdrawn from Nirvana Haven Old Age Home in Lenasia, leaving elderly residents concerned about their safety.

Residents reportedly began monitoring the entrance themselves, while a private security company subsequently offered assistance.

The newspaper reported that the Human Settlements Department confirmed security personnel provided through Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo had been withdrawn from municipal facilities on 28 February.

The department attributed the withdrawal to a process involving the alignment of contracts and departmental responsibilities.

That explanation differs from Dlamini’s account that funding shortages led to his company’s withdrawal.

In Florida, the Roodepoort Record reported in October that the private security contract at Donovan McDonald Retirement Centre had expired.

However, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department subsequently provided guards for day and night shifts.

Meanwhile, Ward 118 councillor Neuren Pietersen confirmed that De Wetshof Retirement Village in Kensington still had security.

Ward 57 councillor Faeza Chame said security had also been withdrawn from at least two retirement villages in southern Johannesburg, although other facilities continued to have guards.

These differing arrangements raise questions about how the City prioritises security for vulnerable pensioners, particularly where residents have reported criminal activity.

Unauthorised occupation and alleged corruption

Chame also raised concerns about younger relatives and children occupying accommodation intended for pensioners.

“I’ve seen children born in the units, grow up and go to school,” she said.

While acknowledging that some pensioners supported their grandchildren, she said retirement villages were not intended to become general family accommodation.

“They are not social housing units.”

In November 2025, Daily Maverick reported that the City had appointed attorneys to pursue the removal of unauthorised occupants.

Chame said lawyers’ letters had been sent, but there had been no subsequent enforcement.

She also alleged that some municipal officials accepted bribes to secure retirement accommodation.

At one southern Johannesburg facility, she said she had been told that people paid R30,000 to obtain units.

Elderly residents without water

At Karina Place Retirement Village in southern Johannesburg, Chame said pensioners had been without running water for almost a month because the City had failed to pay the account.

She said requests for an explanation had gone unanswered, while water tankers were not being provided because the property had been disconnected.

Elderly residents were consequently struggling to carry buckets of water from wherever they could obtain it.

City acknowledges security, maintenance failures

In a written response dated 3 November to community activist Ayob and former ward councillor Geneviève Sherman, Bathabile Mosala, the City’s Deputy Director: Public Housing Stock Management, acknowledged that security services had previously been provided across various Human Settlements facilities.

“However, the contract for these services has since lapsed,” she wrote.

“The absence of dedicated on-site security has created safety and security risks for both residents and the facility.”

Mosala said the department had approached Public Safety and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department about interim protection.

However, the JMPD was experiencing “operational and capacity constraints, which affect its ability to provide sustained security support”.

She also acknowledged that ageing infrastructure, limited financial resources and internal capacity constraints were preventing the department from keeping pace with maintenance demands.

“The maintenance demand across the public housing portfolio continues to exceed the available budget,” she said.

Mosala confirmed that the City was aware of vacant units, but said most required repairs before allocation.

Although inspections had been conducted and service providers allocated, repairs depended on administrative approvals, funding and purchase orders.

Some occupied units were severely affected by mould caused by water ingress. Mosala said affected residents had been offered alternative accommodation, but had declined to relocate.

She explained that regional maintenance budgets covered municipal flats, retirement villages and hostels, rather than individual facilities.

At Chiswick, she said, a contractor had begun plumbing, electrical and external repairs. DM