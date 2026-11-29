These are dark times to be a Manchester United supporter. For a team nicknamed the Red Devils, one would think the highly decorated English side would enjoy being in the deepest, darkest depths of hell.
However, in soccer, the “hell” that United finds itself in has the potential to culminate in the painful punishment of relegation to the second tier of English soccer.
The odds of United being relegated are minimal and it is still too early in the season to write them off. However, that it is even being mentioned in sentences that contain the word “relegation” will be a major worry for all those associated with the club.
This is the Red Devils’ worst league start in 40 years. Legendary soccer coach Alex Ferguson inherited a team that was drowning in 19th place of the then 22-team English top-flight league when he took over in November 1986. The poor start to that 1986/87 season had cost manager Ron Atkinson his job.
Enter tactician Ferguson. United had not won the league title in two decades when he was appointed under extremely demanding conditions and pressure. Of course, it would take the Scotsman until 1993 to win his maiden league title and snap the Manchester side’s long-standing drought in that competition.
At the end of his 26-year tenure as United boss, Ferguson had won 38 trophies. This included a record 13 league titles. Since his departure in 2013, the Red Devils are yet to taste Premier League success.
Based on the poor start the team has had this season, which led to the sacking of manager Michael Carrick, this league drought will continue for at least another season. As things stand, United would be fortunate even to finish in the top half of the league.
“If the name wasn’t Man United and you’re watching their performances, you’d say they are a team in a relegation fight. They’re conceding lots of goals – a comedy of errors and red cards,” former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said.
“But they’re in a relegation fight right now because of where they are in the table. You can’t say anything else when you look at their record this season.”
Manager merry-go-round
Under Carrick, the club and England’s former midfielder, the Red Devils were also dumped out of the first domestic knockout competition of the season, the Carabao Cup. They succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion in September.
After a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in early November, United’s hierarchy showed Carrick the door.
His dismissal came just six months after he ascended to the seat of manager on a permanent basis in May, after he had managed to steer the 20-time English champions to a European football berth.
Carrick succeeded Portuguese mentor Rúben Amorim, whose stay was short-lived as he spent just 14 months in the position before being shown the door in January.
Carrick’s short-lived stay at the helm also means that United have dismissed a manager in each of the past three seasons. Dutchman Erik ten Hag was fired at the start of the 2024/25 season, followed by his replacement Amorim, who was sacked midway through the 2025/26 campaign. Now Carrick has suffered the same fate.
He has been replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, who has coached in the Premier League before and is not a stranger to its high demands. The Argentinian tactician has overseen sides such as Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
Pochettino has also coached French side Paris Saint-Germain, but he was at the helm of the USA men’s soccer side before Manchester came calling.
Under pressure
The Argentine is under no illusions about what is required from him during his time with the Red Devils. The demands are already astronomical for any coach who joins the Manchester club, but under the conditions facing the team, the 54-year-old is under even more strain.
“With the team, it’s about building our journey day by day and game by game,” said Pochettino. “Because in the end, being in Manchester United is about winning every single game. It’s not one more important than another. We are Manchester United and we need to believe that we have the capacity to turn that situation around.”
“We are trying to translate our ideas about what we expect from the players, in an individual and collective way. This is to design the best strategy to perform in the best way, so that every single player can express the talent that they have.
“[We want] to have very good organisation when we have the ball, knowing what we need to do in different areas on the pitch and of course giving the freedom in the last third to express the talent because we have very talented players,” Pochettino continued.
“When we don’t have the ball, [we want to have] good organisation that provides the possibility to recover the ball as soon as possible, be narrow, be compact, this type of thing. The players are intelligent, they are top players and they are adjusting quickly to the situation so that we will perform in the way we want to perform sooner rather than later.”
Pochettino will do his best to ensure that his team turns the situation around. But the United hierarchy is also culpable for where the club finds itself. The club once had defenders such as Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidić, Jaap Stam and Gary Neville, but the current backline is extremely poor.
Former United skipper and midfielder Roy Keane questioned the players’ attitude, quality and commitment on Sky Sports news after the Red Devils were trounced 4-0 by Liverpool in Pochettino’s first game in charge. “Two years ago, this team finished 15th. We blame the board, the owners, the coaches. When are the players finally going to take responsibility?” Keane said.
Manchester United being relegated is unthinkable. They last suffered this fate in 1974. But based on their poor start to the 2026/27 season, a major turnaround is needed to ensure that they do not suffer the same fate.
Of course, if things continue as they have since Ferguson’s departure, Pochettino will be the scapegoat. DM
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
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