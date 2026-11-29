It began on a public holiday, Family Day, 10 April 2023, a Monday, when sales manager Sello Mashabela arrived at his place of work at Makro in Alberton. With 11 years’ service and an unblemished record, he was responsible for five departments and 58 employees.

After a colleague had mentioned that pies, usually sold in bulk packaging by the mega retailer for around R280, were being sold individually from an opened batch at R7, Mashabela and two fellow Makro employees bought the items for lunch.

It was to cost him his job three months later, but in a landmark ruling by acting judge Masonwabe Mhambi, the labour court last week ordered the reinstatement of the manager and his colleagues.

Mhambi declared the dismissal “substantively unfair” and ordered Makro to reinstate Mashabela “with immediate effect as Sales Manager: General Merchandise (or a substantially similar position) on terms no less favourable than before, without back pay”.

CCMA’s ‘gross dishonesty’ finding

A Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) arbitrator who made the original finding had, said the court, misconstrued the inquiry. This had affected the material outcome of the matter as “a reasonable arbitrator could not have reached on all the material before him”.

“The commissioner committed a gross irregularity in the conduct of the arbitration proceedings within the meaning of section 145(2)(a)(ii) of the LRA, and the award must be set aside,” said Mhambi.

He found that Mashabela, on the day, had paid openly at the cashier, had received an invoice and had breezed past security to eat outside. En route, he had informed other colleagues about the deal on the pies that had been “reserved” for staff, or so he had been informed by a front-end manager.

Even CCTV footage, which was also viewed during the CCMA hearing after the incident and which found Mashabela and his colleagues guilty of “gross dishonesty”, indicated this process on the day.

Mhambi found that the manager’s conduct after the purchase was consistent with a belief, “however misguided” that, “having paid the price at which the item scanned, on information given to him by the front-end manager, he had done nothing wrong, and that it was for management to raise the matter with him if they thought otherwise”.

Makro had accused Mashabela and his colleagues of a “covert concerted effort to defraud the company”. When the CCMA found in favour of Makro, Mashabela applied under section 145 of the Labour Relations Act to review and set aside the finding.

Mashabela represented himself and his colleagues and the commission found Makro’s dismissal for “gross dishonesty” had been “fair”.

Conflation

The manager argued that the charge had not been corroborated, that he had not been responsible for the food section, that the CCMA commissioner had “conflated stock shrinkage with dishonesty, ignored inconsistent treatment of other employees and failed to consider procedural fairness”.

Makro, in turn, argued that Mashabela’s approach to the labour court to review the CCMA finding was “an appeal in disguise” and that as a senior manager he should have known that the pies were not sold singly at R7.

The retailer’s legal team also claimed that Mashabela’s failure to verify the price was “dishonest”.

However, Mhambi noted that “a failure to verify is not dishonesty. What makes it dishonest is an actual appreciation that the price was wrong, and that has to be inferred from the evidence. The [CCMA] award asserts, rather than demonstrates, that the innocent explanation had been excluded.”

Collective culpability

In a scathing judgment, Mhambi noted that an employee who failed to verify a price before purchasing an item “may be careless, even foolish” but that “this failure had not been dishonest”.

This conduct only became dishonest if the employee appreciated that the price was incorrect and had set out to take advantage of it. He noted that the reasoning behind Makro’s accusation and the CCMA commissioner’s view that “gross dishonesty” had occurred was a “collective rather than individual” one.

The three employees were in materially different positions, but the CCMA award nevertheless attributed to all three the same seniority, knowledge and participation in a “concerted effort to defraud”, noted the judge.

“Dishonesty is personal. A finding that three differently placed employees shared an intention to defraud, made without reference to what each of them knew, is not a finding about the applicant’s state of mind at all,” acting judge Mhambi ruled.

The CCMA commissioner, said the judge, had “misconceived the nature of the inquiry he was required to undertake” and failed to determine whether Mashabela, on the evidence to him, had appreciated that R7 was not a genuine price.

Torn boxes

The CCMA commissioner had also relied “as a particularly telling feature”, on the “fact that the boxes had been torn open and pies taken singly from the packages”.

There had been no evidence implicating Mashabela, said Mhambi and Makro’s own evidence did not accuse the manager of opening the box of pies. He had handled the case after it had been opened and was aware of the origin of the pies, he noted.

Over and above this, the CCMA had not evaluated the manager’s defence, no witnesses had been named and neither were their findings of credibility or probability.

The court heard that the price for the pies had been logged on Makro’s system and that this had been loaded by head office. This is why the pies had scanned without incident.

“None of this means that R7 was a legitimate price. But if Makro’s own witnesses, including its food inventory controller, could not agree on how the price came to be on the system, it is not the more probable inference that an employee outside the food department appreciated that it was wrong?”

Matters of trust

That some colleagues had been “more cautious, and checked the price” only indicated that they had been “more prudent than the applicant [Mashabela]. It does not show that those who did not check were dishonest.’

The manager had been dismissed on a single charge of dishonesty, and once Makro failed to prove that charge on the record, the dismissal could not be “substantively fair”.

“Makro’s contention that the employment relationship was untenable rested on the finding of gross dishonesty and the breakdown of trust said to flow from it. That foundation has not been established, and there is no other evidence that reinstatement is not reasonably practicable,” said Mhambi. DM