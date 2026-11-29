The latest results from Tiger Brands are complicated. There are various normalisation adjustments. To make it worse, the company makes different adjustments depending on which line you’re looking at on the income statement.

For example, normalised revenue is calculated by excluding discontinued products and disposed businesses. At the bottom of the income statement, normalised headline earnings from continuing operations are based on adjusting for Carozzi, the associate that was disposed of in FY25.

Beneath the noise lies a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company steadily executing a turnaround – simplifying operations, restructuring its portfolio, and exiting categories like Baby Wellbeing and Stationery to expand in winning segments such as breakfast cereal.

The results are promising, and the management team is feeling confident, evidenced by both near-term and long-term guidance being revised upwards for operating margin and return on invested capital.

Despite the positivity, the share price is still down 18% on a year-to-date basis at the time of writing. This is after a 16% rally in the space of a week.

The market is still jittery about the South African consumer story – and the sheer complexity of Tiger Brands’ numbers isn’t helping.

There’s a lot to unpack here.

The price deflation treadmill

FMCG businesses prefer to operate in a window of moderate positive product inflation, as this gives protection against inflationary factors in input costs (like energy), without being so onerous that consumers have to cut back on volumes.

When inflation runs too low, it’s tough to protect margins. When prices actually fall (deflation), intense pressure shifts onto volume growth as the sole lever to defend revenue.

Thankfully, the refined product strategy at Tiger Brands is paying off. On a normalised basis (excluding disposed businesses and discontinued products), revenue growth of 3.3% was achieved by volume growth of 4.5%, which more than offset price deflation of 1.2%.

Reported revenue fell by 0.5%, showing the significance of product rationalisation.

This increase in volumes was ahead of guidance, especially in the first half of the year. Growth in the second half of 2.4% was within the guided range of 1% to 3%.

A positive margin mix

Tiger Brands isn’t going through this product rationalisation process for fun. There is serious maths sitting behind this strategy, with gross margin as one of the ways to assess whether management is delivering on its promises.

If the product mix is improving, then gross margin should theoretically increase over time. This certainly happened in the latest period, with a jump of 228 basis points to 33.6%. The product rationalisation benefits were accompanied by general efficiency gains that drove this performance.

This provided strong support for operating income, especially when combined with cost-saving projects. Operating income increased by 12.6% and operating margin expanded by 150 basis points to 12.6%, a rare example of the growth rate and the margin being identical.

Further encouragement for shareholders comes from management’s guidance that the two-year, R500-million savings plan will be fully delivered in FY27.

Adding debt to the recipe

For those who are unfamiliar with capital allocation theory, it can be strange to see a successful company adding debt to its business rather than paying it off. This is the concept of financial leverage, with the idea being to amplify returns for equity investors by using the bank’s money to help fund the business.

Tiger Brands hasn’t been shy in this regard, with the net cash position of R4.49-billion in the prior year being firmly in the rearview mirror. As at the end of September 2026, Tiger Brands was in a net debt position of R472-million.

Tiger Brands CEO Tjaart Kruger. (Photo: Tiger Brands)

This drove a sharp movement on the income statement as well, with net finance costs of R145-million in this period vs net finance income of R65-million in the prior year.

Put differently, that’s a swing of around R4.96-billion in net debt and R210-million in net finance costs.

The use of leverage isn’t the sole reason for the increase in return on equity from 18.8% to 28.2%, but it’s certainly a factor.

Other capital allocation concepts

The portfolio optimisation strategy launched in FY24 is nearly complete. There have been some tweaks along the way, like the decision to retain King Foods based on improved performance.

The Beacon chocolate disposal is complete, and the Chococam disposal only has a few hurdles left to clear.

The disposal of associate Carozzi in FY25 led to a 63% decrease in income from associates this year. This specific disposal is the reason for the large gap between growth in normalised headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations (up 10.5%) and the decline in Heps from continuing operations (down 2.5%).

Tiger Brands is ahead of the ‘Ozempic effect’ on shopping habits, which is reshaping monthly grocery spending across food categories compared with pre-adoption baselines and non-adopting households. (Source: economicsobservatory.com)

These disposals, combined with stronger performance from existing operations, have helped to free up cash for expansion projects in products like bakery, pasta, breakfast cereal and beverages. Of the R1.7-billion allocated to capital expenditure projects in FY26, 72.4% was for expansion.

Shareholders have also been eating at this table, with R2.6-billion in buybacks in FY26. For more context, the FY24–FY26 period saw total buybacks of R4.3-billion and special dividends of R5.8-billion in addition to ordinary dividends of R5.8-billion.

A better business than before

Tiger Brands has emerged from a transformative period as a leaner, meaner business capable of supporting a more aggressive balance sheet. That shift has driven a step change in key metrics such as return on equity – a figure investors watch closely.

The long-term guidance arguably carries too much forecasting risk to be useful, but the near-term guidance is for revenue growth ahead of inflation and an operating margin trending towards 15%.

That’s a significant increase from the current margin of 12.6%. In assessing whether this target is realistic, it’s worth keeping in mind that Tiger Brands just added 150 basis points to its operating margin in a single year.

South Africa is a tough place to operate, but companies that execute self-help strategies can still deliver results. DM