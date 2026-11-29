Theo Attissogbe’s name will go down in French rugby folklore thanks to his dramatic winning try four minutes into stoppage time to quell a never-say-die Springboks at Twickenham.

A sweeping move from an uncontested scrum with 13 men on the field, France found a way just minutes after it seemed the Springboks had pulled off another remarkable win from nowhere.

There will be some debate about whether the final scrum should even have been a scrum, as it seemed French forwards sealed the ball off as the Boks were trying to wind down the clock when leading 34-33.

But referee Karl Dickson, who had a superb match, saw it differently and awarded the scrum.

With France prop Jefferson Poirot in the sin bin, and no fit props remaining, the set piece was uncontested. That denied the Boks the chance to put on pressure, and with that threat nullified, France attacked with panache.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrates with Ox Nché after scoring a try against France. (Photo: Juan José Gasparini / Gallo Images)

Centre Kalvin Gourgues broke the line, fed the irrepressible scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who made 2o metres and in turn rode the fine tackle of Ethan Hooker, to set up one more ruck.

From there Maxime Lucu swept the ball to the right where Attissogbe finished a fine try worthy of a fine game.

It was a sensational end to another brilliant clash between these two sides that was thunderously physical and contained more twists than Chapman’s Peak Drive.

The Boks produced their best 40 minutes of the tour, and possibly of the year, after halftime. But it wasn’t enough to deny an excellent France, who are a magnificent team.

Perhaps, in the final analysis, it was France’s slightly better discipline that proved the difference. That, and three lost lineouts by the Boks at crucial moments. These are the margins they deal in.

France fullback Thomas Ramos landed eight out of eight kicks at goal on the night – four conversions and four penalties – for 20 points.

The Boks endured three yellow cards – for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse (upgraded to red), prop Ox Nché and fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

France also had their disciplinary issues, with Dupont and Poirot also yellow-carded in the second half, but the Boks conceded 12 penalties to France’s 10.

Tight games turn on tight margins, and while the Boks were good enough to win, they can’t complain that they didn’t. They added to a sensational spectacle.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu beats France’s Mathieu Jalibert to the ball. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)

Great comeback

The Boks were on the wrong side of the result this time, but their second-half performance, which yielded 31 points and four tries, reminded the watching world that anyone with ambitions of winning Rugby World Cup 2027 will have to go through them at some stage. And it’s a daunting prospect.

The Boks do not go away, however dire the situation appears.

Still, it’s a reality check for the world champions. This was their third straight loss – the first time since 2021 they have lost three Tests in a row.

It was also the Boks’ fourth loss in five Tests since winning three in a row against the All Blacks in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. They end the year with five losses for the first time since 2022.

France have clearly emerged as the best team in the world a year out from the World Cup. They are stacked with fine individuals and a strong team spirit.

Dupont is obviously a great player, but they have a pack of forwards to match anyone in the world.

In the second half, when it felt the wheels were coming off for the French under a breathtaking Bok onslaught, Les Bleus managed to remain calm and roll with the Bok tide.

It nearly broke them, but Ramos’ unerring boot and continuous work from the forwards, despite being rocked back, kept the French in the game, to set up the final act of this highly entertaining Nations Championship.

Bok No 8 Paul de Villiers had a fine game in a losing cause. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

Poor first half

The Boks were passive and poor before the break – a situation compounded by a card for Arendse for a hip-drop tackle on Louis Bielle-Biarrey, which was upgraded to a red in the bunker.

It was a harsh call, seemingly influenced by the outcome of the injury to the great France wing.

It didn’t help that Manie Libbok flung a wild pass infield for Attissogbe to score an intercept try after Ramos and Feinberg-Mngomezulu had exchanged three penalties between them.

That mistake, which was one of several from Libbok in the first stanza, gave France confidence.

Despite great performances from loose forwards Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom, who were immense on both sides of the ball, it was Les Bleus who dominated early on.

Lock Florian Verhaeghe was excellent while Poirot not only won a scrum penalty, but also a turnover.

With Arendse off the field, the Boks were stretched on defence at times, and France’s second try was a result of space Les Bleus could exploit.

Seconds after the Boks lost their own lineout five metres from France’s goal line, when replacement hooker Malcolm Marx failed to connect with his jumpers, France were back in Bok territory.

Flyhalf Mathieu Jalibert, reading the play perfectly, launched a cross-field kick into the space where Arendse would’ve been, and centre Emilien Gailleton collected the accurate kick to score.

The Boks were on the rack.

Bok wing Ethan Hooker scores against France in the Nations Championship final. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

Fightback

But after the break, the Boks found another gear. After coming close a few times, Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked the comeback with a fine solo try.

He launched an up-and-under, chased 30 metres and plucked the ball from under Jalbert’s nose to score.

That halved the deficit and the Boks’ tails were up.

Ramos added one more penalty, but the Boks were soon back in French territory where centre Damian de Allende scored from the back of the rolling maul.

A minute later, wing Ethan Hooker, who enjoyed another fine outing, finished an outstanding move that involved Eben Etzebeth and De Allende in the build-up. With Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion, the Boks led for the first time in the game in the 55th minute.

A word for Etzebeth, who was sensational when he came on. His performance and leadership late in the game were massive.

It was Etzebeth who scored a clever try from close range, using finesse rather than brawn, soon after the hour mark to give the Boks an eight-point lead.

With Feinberg-Mngomezulu having a good day from the tee, with five from six, the Boks looked to have done enough.

But another Ramos penalty and a try from France loose forward Charles Ollivon, who scored from a rolling maul with eight minutes to go, gave France a two-point lead.

After spurning one difficult kick at goal following Poirot’s yellow card for a dangerous tackle on De Allende, the Boks appeared to have lost their chance.

But when Etzebeth charged down Lucu’s clearance and France, scrambling on defence, conceded another penalty moments later, it seemed the world champions had found an escape route again. Libbok landed the penalty to give the Boks a one-point lead as the clock ticked over 80 minutes.

Only this time, there was still one more chapter to play out. DM

Scorers

South Africa – Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4). Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok

France – Tries: Theo Attissogbe (2), Emilien Gailleton, Charles Ollivon. Conversions: Thomas Ramos (4). Penalties: Ramos (4).