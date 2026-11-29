On 29 September, President Ramaphosa told the nation that the main hotspot for gender-based violence is “in the home and in interpersonal relationships”. He then set out what he termed a four-point plan to aid the GBVF fight – a case-recovery operation for unresolved murders and sexual offences; a funded plan to clear forensic backlogs; women’s safety audits in every municipality; and measures to curb alcohol-related violence. Each is welcome. None mentions guns.

That silence is deafening, because guns are now the weapon most often used to kill women in South Africa (SA). The South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) latest national femicide study found that by 2020/21, gunshots accounted for more than a third of femicides, the highest share in two decades.

In roughly three-quarters of partner femicides involving a firearm, the killer was a licensed owner using a legal weapon.

Our rate of intimate partner femicide is almost five times the global average, and guns are a major driver. The President himself noted that more than 60% of women murdered in 2021 and 2022 were killed by an intimate partner.

Legal guns and armed men

South African research shows that most of these guns are legal. In roughly three-quarters of partner femicides involving a firearm, the killer was a licensed owner using a legal weapon. This is not a problem of criminals and illegal guns alone.

Men who work in security are of particular concern. By 2025, SA had about 640,000 active private security officers, roughly four for every police officer. Those who carry guns, together with police and defence force members, form a huge pool of legally armed men. Local research shows that men in these jobs are over-represented among those who kill their partners and then themselves, and those who threaten their families with a firearm. Yet employers have weak or poorly enforced systems for removing guns from the men who pose the greatest risk.

Silence starts at the top

As early as 2013, both Sonke Gender Justice and South Africa’s Minister responsible for women’s rights explicitly called for restricting access to firearms as part of efforts to prevent gender-based violence.

Similarly, the 2017 Shadow Framework National Strategic Plan on GBV recognised gun access as a risk factor but proposed no specific interventions. By 2018, firearms had disappeared altogether from #TotalShutdown’s 24 demands.

The pattern was repeated at the 2022 Presidential GBVF Summit, where firearm regulation was identified as a priority and credited with reducing femicide, yet disappeared from the final signed resolutions. Even the 2025 five-year review of the NSP, which again recognised firearms as a major concern, failed to translate this recognition into specific firearm-related interventions or accountability measures.

The impact of this silence is revealed in just published SAMRC research into whether protection orders protect women. They do – almost three-quarters of women found the violence stopped or reduced after they got a protection order.

Biggest femicide risk factors

But there is a major gap for women whose abusive partner had a weapon: 63% were never told they could ask for it to be removed, and only 11% applied and had it confiscated. Research has consistently shown that gun ownership by an abuser is one of the biggest risk factors for femicide.

Our new Global Coalition for WHO Action on Firearm Violence report, Addressing firearms as a critical blind spot in global efforts to prevent violence against women and femicide, shows that SA’s experience reflects a much wider international pattern. A review of more than 3,000 World Health Assembly resolutions and World Health Organization publications found that WHO attention to firearm violence has declined steadily over 15 years. Two key guides for addressing violence against women illustrate this point. The UN Women’s 2023 guidance on national action plans to prevent violence against women makes no mention of firearms.

Six years after its original publication in 2019, WHO’s revised 2025 RESPECT Women framework makes an important advance by explicitly identifying reduced access to firearms as a protective factor. However, this recognition has yet to be translated into firearm-specific prevention interventions, risk assessment, clinical guidance, safety planning or monitoring indicators.

When global institutions fail to translate evidence about a major risk factor into practical guidance, countries are less likely to measure it, allocate resources to addressing it or incorporate the issue into national prevention strategies.

A story of hope, and a warning

After SA’s Firearms Control Act came into force in 2000, stricter licensing, competency testing, firearm recovery operations and amnesties followed. Between 1999 and 2017, the share of femicides involving guns fell from about a third to about a fifth. Fewer guns meant lives saved.

Then the gains reversed, and guns became easier to get. People don’t trust the police to protect them, especially after the July 2021 unrest, and licence applications reached about 166,000 in 2024/25, the highest number ever recorded.

The gun industry has pushed the message that a firearm keeps you safe, despite consistent evidence to the contrary. Deliberate crime and careless neglect, by the state, businesses and citizens alike, have weakened SA’s firearms control system and cost lives.

Both halves of the story carry a lesson. Reducing the availability of guns saves women’s lives. Poor enforcement kills.

What real protection looks like

A gun does not have to be fired to harm. Threats and intimidation with a firearm create a credible fear of death, silence women and make it harder to leave. Each one is a warning, and a chance to intervene.

As the new MRC research into protection orders shows, the Firearms Control Act must be amended so that when an interim protection order is issued, the abuser’s gun is automatically removed until the order is finalised. If the order is made final, the removal must be permanent, with mandatory verification of removal, notification of survivors and public reporting on police compliance. We must also close the gaps to ensure abusive and armed employees have guns removed, and strengthen oversight of private security, which for too long has escaped scrutiny.

Changing the picture internationally

International evidence supports action. In the US, firearm prohibitions linked to protection orders were associated with 12% fewer intimate partner homicides where surrender was required, and 13% fewer where temporary orders were covered.

Legislation in Brazil requires police receiving domestic violence complaints to check firearm registrations and provides for immediate seizure ordered by a judge. Brazilian research found that states that collected more firearms experienced reductions in firearm deaths, with protective associations also found among women, children and older people as a combined group.

New Zealand and New South Wales in Australia automatically suspend firearm licences when interim protection orders are issued.

Guns must be put at the centre of SA’s GBVF plan, as the SAMRC’s National Integrated Strategy on the Prevention of Femicide proposes.

Task for the new councils

South Africans voted on 4 November. As part of the President’s plan, municipalities must now complete women’s safety audits. They can also help reduce the risk guns pose to women, and the President has shown the way. He has asked for laws and enforcement within 60 days to curb alcohol-related violence.

Guns, like alcohol, raise the stakes. The WHO’s alcohol programme, SAFER, shows what a serious response looks like: limit availability, enforce the rules, spot risk early and challenge misleading marketing. The same approach can work for guns, with the whole of government playing a part.

The President said it is time for good men to stop being silent. The same goes for our policies and interventions. Women’s lives depend on naming the weapon most likely to kill them and reducing its availability. DM

Dean Peacock is co-director of the Global Coalition for WHO Action on Firearm Violence and is based at the University of Cape Town’s School of Public Health. Claire Taylor is a Research and Policy Consultant at Gun Free South Africa.

