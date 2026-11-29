Escalating tensions between the DA and ANC have cast a renewed spotlight on the future of the Government of National Unity (GNU) as the decisions taken during negotiations on local government coalitions threaten to further strain the relationship between the two national governing partners.
DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has indicated that leaving the GNU is “never off the table”, saying the party is not there to remain in the arrangement “at all costs”. Hill-Lewis struck an ominous tone on Monday, 23 November, when he said: “As for our national relationship, obviously there will be voices that question the stability of that relationship. We’ll have to consider that very carefully.”
His comments came as the ANC signalled that it would have to reconsider aspects of its relationship with the DA, after a series of disagreements and growing tensions over the local government coalition negotiations.
The ANC’s concerns were brought into sharp focus in October when the DA opposed its legal challenge to the decision of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to exclude 181 of its candidates from the ballot for the 4 November elections. The DA sought to be admitted as a friend of the court in the matter, arguing against the ANC’s attempt to have the candidates reinstated.
The Constitutional Court ultimately ruled in the ANC’s favour, ordering the IEC to take the necessary steps to include the 181 candidates, comprising 51 ward candidates and 130 proportional representation candidates in six municipalities.
The ruling prompted an unusually sharp response from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who questioned whether the DA remained committed to the principles underpinning the GNU. Mbalula said his party would have to review the DA’s participation in the national coalition, arguing that its opposition to the ANC’s case raised questions about its commitment to the GNU’s founding statement of intent.
“There’s nothing that binds us forever with the DA in the Government of National Unity,” Mbalula said.
Teetering from the start, now closer to the edge
The local government elections have now brought these tensions into sharper focus. Although the ANC and DA remain partners in the GNU, their competing political interests have increasingly placed them on opposing sides of coalition negotiations, particularly in municipalities where neither party secured an outright majority.
The results of the elections saw the DA inch closer to the ANC, winning 24.65% of the votes compared with the ANC’s 30.75%. Despite winning the largest share of votes in Gauteng metros Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane, the DA has been frozen out of coalition governments by a pact led by the ANC and ActionSA, deepening tensions between them.
One of the most politically significant questions now facing the ANC as it concludes its local government coalition negotiations is whether its increasingly strained relationship with the DA will further undermine their partnership in the GNU.
The relationship between the two parties has been difficult since they entered the national coalition in 2024, marked by fundamental policy differences and disagreements over the direction of government that have exposed the limits of their partnership.
Since the GNU’s formation, the two parties have repeatedly found themselves on opposing sides of major government decisions, with disagreements spilling into public view. The 2025 budget impasse was one of the clearest examples.
The national Budget presentation was postponed from February to March after disagreements in the GNU, particularly between the ANC and DA, over a proposed increase in value-added tax from 15% to 17%. A revised fiscal framework was eventually passed in April with support from parties outside the GNU after the DA and FF Plus rejected the proposal.
There were also concerns about the lack of regular engagement between party leaders. At some point, President Cyril Ramaphosa went 143 days without meeting GNU party leaders, despite early expectations that the coalition would be underpinned by regular consultation.
Policy differences have also continued to surface in disputes over legislation, including the Expropriation Act, the National Health Insurance framework and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. The DA has challenged several ANC policies, while the governing party has defended its legislative programme, exposing the difficulty of reconciling competing political positions inside a shared administration.
Simultaneously, the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, which was intended to provide a formal avenue for managing such disagreements, has not been functioning optimally. It is instructive that its terms of reference were only adopted in October 2025, more than a year after the GNU was formed.
However, the GNU’s record has not been defined by disagreements alone. A policy brief in August by the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes, which examined policy contestation in coalition governments, noted that the GNU had endured despite sharp policy differences between the ANC and DA, demonstrating a degree of stability.
The analysis argued that the survival of the arrangement depended less on eliminating disagreements than on establishing effective mechanisms to manage them.
The latest coalition negotiations have brought these underlying tensions into sharp relief as the ANC and DA face competing interests over municipal governance.
DA a ‘last resort’ in coalition talks
The ANC’s extended National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 12 November brought these tensions to the fore. The DA was reportedly regarded as a partner of last resort and ActionSA emerged as a preferred alternative in several municipalities.
The discussions reflected concern in the ANC that its participation in the GNU had come at a political cost, with some NEC members believing voters uncomfortable with the partnership turned away from the party, and others arguing it had strengthened the DA. Some also viewed the DA as an unreliable partner continuing to behave like an opposition party.
The ANC was presented with several possible coalition arrangements, including a broader local government unity model involving the DA, a narrower alliance with ActionSA and the IFP, an arrangement that excludes the DA entirely, or confidence-and- supply agreements.
The discussions exposed the political and practical difficulties facing the ANC. Although there was resistance to working with the DA, excluding it from municipal arrangements could leave the ANC reliant on several smaller political formations to secure governing majorities. This was particularly relevant in Gauteng’s three metros, where the DA emerged as the largest party but failed to secure outright majorities.
The ANC’s public position was that it would engage all parties in municipalities where no one had secured an outright majority. However, the reported preference to treat the DA as a last resort signalled a growing reluctance in the ANC to extend their national partnership to local government.
DA’s warning for national relationship
The DA has also signalled that the outcome of the local government negotiations could have implications for its continued participation in the GNU.
After the elections, the party moved to position itself as a partner offering stability in hung councils, publishing its “Stability Framework” proposal to the ANC on Sunday, 22 November.
The proposal covered 137 hung councils where no party had secured an outright majority. Under the framework, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, based on the principle that each council should be led by the party with the strongest support, which the DA argued would strengthen the national coalition.
“Our offer would strengthen the Government of National Unity, cementing stability at every level of government throughout the country and offering the chance for nation-wide progress,” the DA said.
It positioned itself as a bulwark against “coalitions of chaos” and as a means of preventing instability in municipalities. But coalition talks have indicated that this positioning may have soured other parties’ attitude towards the DA.
In Johannesburg, the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK party formed a coalition excluding the DA after it rejected an ActionSA proposal requiring a mayoral candidate other than Helen Zille.
The party has also faced resistance in other municipalities. Hours after confirming that a DA-led coalition agreement had been reached in Emfuleni, the first council sitting – at which the mayor, council whip and speaker were due to be elected – descended into chaos after a bloc including the ANC, EFF, SACP and MK disrupted proceedings to request an adjournment.
On Wednesday, 25 November, an ANC-led filibuster blocked the election of a DA mayor and speaker in Nelson Mandela Bay, where the DA had secured the largest share of votes at 44.17%.
Asked by Daily Maverick whether the party would review its participation in the GNU, DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen said: “We do not negotiate in the press.”
The ANC was equally circumspect about the GNU’s future. At a doorstop media briefing before an NEC meeting on Monday, 23 November, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had flagged the possibility of the DA withdrawing from the GNU as an issue, but it was unwilling to discuss the matter further.
“On my way here, I was also listening to Hill- Lewis on 702 making certain utterances that suggest that, without the DA, there’d be instability. We don’t take kindly
to such threats,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. “If the DA believes that it has the authority to threaten, well, so be it. The ANC is focused on winning back the hearts and minds of South Africans.”
National direction vs local realities
Although the ANC has demonstrated a growing reluctance to enter into coalition arrangements with the DA, it has also left room for its provincial and regional structures to navigate negotiations according to the local political realities in their respective municipalities.
It authorised local structures to hold exploratory engagements with other political formations represented in their councils, assess the available numbers and determine which arrangements could produce workable administrations. These structures were then expected to submit their recommendations to the national leadership.
The ANC may have devolved much of the negotiating process to provincial structures, but the NEC retains final authority over coalition agreements. This has created a layered approach in which the national leadership provides the broader political direction, whereas the provinces and regions work through the practical details of individual arrangements.
GNU question remains unresolved
The debate has also raised broader questions about the future of the GNU and whether the ANC’s local government strategy signals a more fundamental reassessment of its relationship with the DA.
North-West University politics professor André Duvenhage argues that it is theoretically possible for the ANC to form a national coalition government that excludes the DA and FF Plus, but this option is complicated by party politics.
“I don’t know if it is possible in terms of the interpersonal relationships … like the relationship between Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, and also on the political elites level, where there’s also a number of conflicts. But the problem with this is that it will emphasise that our politics are now completely racially defined. And for me, this is a very negative worst-case scenario,” he said.
In internal ANC discussions, the party was expected to revisit the issue alongside a full interrogation of its performance in the local elections across all branches, regions and provinces.
Daily Maverick further understands that the GNU and an election report were expected to feature prominently at the ANC’s final NEC meeting of the year, scheduled for late December, ahead of the party’s January 8 celebrations in 2027.
Although the NEC meeting on Monday was focused on local government arrangements, the wider debate over the GNU remains significant. Decisions taken in municipalities where the ANC chooses to work with parties other than the DA could add to the strain between the two national governing partners.
The challenge for the ANC is that its political relationship with the DA cannot be considered separately from the practical realities of coalition government. The two parties remain partners in the GNU, even as their local political interests increasingly pull them in different directions.
Whether the ANC can maintain the national partnership while pursuing a municipal strategy that seeks to limit the DA’s role, and whether the latter will continue to accept this arrangement, are likely to remain defining questions for the GNU in the months ahead. DM
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
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