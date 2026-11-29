(A phone call – 22 November 2026.)

“Hi Jensen, it’s President Trump here.”

“Oh! Hello, Mr President.”

“How are you feeling, Jensen? Must be pretty rough out there. I’ve had a couple of days like that myself.”

“I can’t say it’s easy, Mr President.”

“Anyway, I’m going to come straight to the point. Those radical left loonies on your board have made a terrible mistake, so I’m going to step in.”

“Um … okay.”

“I’m going to tell them you knew nothing and have done nothing wrong, and that my guys in intelligence have cleared you. Worked for me, by the way. Oh, and never, ever apologise. Roy Cohn taught me that.”

“Er … okay.”

“Then I’m going to tell them that if they don’t rehire you, I’ll make their lives a living misery. Nvidia will never do business with the US government again. And I’ll tell Elon and Peter and Alex and Zuck and Larry never to do business with Nvidia again. I’ll crash the share price to nothing. After I sell my shares, of course.”

“Uh … okay.”

“I’m going to call during the board meeting today and tell them all to shuddup and listen.”

“Erk…”

“So you’ll be rehired tomorrow, okay?”

“Um…”

“But here’s what I want from you. These are my terms. Got a pen?”

“Uh … yes.”

“And Jensen? After you’ve agreed to my terms, I want to know which one of those girlies was hottest in the sack.”

A few hours later...

“Mr Chairman? It’s the President of the United States.”

“Er, um…”

“I believe you’re all in a board meeting. Put this on speaker … now listen up. Here’s how it’s going to go.”

But seriously…

Okay, I don’t know what went on in those calls. But Trump’s intervention is a matter of public record, described with some satisfaction by the man himself. Speaking to CNBC after Jensen Huang’s reinstatement , he said, “The board decided to do what we wanted to do.” A little later came the shorter version: “I convinced ’em.”

Perhaps we should not be making light of such a serious matter, so let’s dial up the gravitas. When the executive branch becomes the ultimate market maker – capable of erasing or restoring hundreds of billions in market capitalisation with an Oval Office speakerphone call – the traditional boundaries between the free market and the state cease to exist.

The State Capture

To understand what a “captured” Nvidia looks like, we don’t need to rely on cloak-and-dagger conspiracy theories. We only need to look at the structural levers available to a transactional administration and the vulnerabilities of a company whose current valuation is hostage to the whims of a sitting president.

Nvidia’s most immediate exposure is not to its own shareholders, but to the Department of Commerce. For years, the firm has walked a tightrope regarding which processors it can ship to China and the Middle East. Under an overtly transactional regime, export licences cease to be neutral instruments of national security and become political currency.

A compliant Nvidia – one that aligns its public posture and corporate resources with the administration’s priorities – may find that waivers for restricted markets clear bureaucratic hurdles with remarkable speed. Conversely, a recalcitrant board may discover that even its mid-tier chips can be reclassified overnight as existential threats to the homeland.

That regulatory leverage inevitably bleeds into the Pentagon. Silicon Valley giants have always negotiated defence contracts on their own terms, using their own ethical guardrails, and occasionally baulking at military overreach. In a captured ecosystem, those guardrails evaporate. Nvidia’s compute clusters might now become the de facto operating system for autonomous warfare, domestic surveillance, and intelligence gathering, not only because the board deems it lucrative, but because refusing the Department of Defense carries the implicit threat of losing regulatory protection elsewhere. Functionally, the company becomes an annex of the national security state.

Once a firm owes its survival to executive intervention, the administration naturally expects a return on its political capital, usually dressed up in the language of economic nationalism. This takes the form of “patriotic” capital allocation – pressuring Nvidia to bankroll domestic fabrication plants or prop up struggling US legacy chipmakers at the expense of its own margins. It is a species of shadow taxation. Rather than passing industrial policy or raising corporate tax rates through Congress, the White House can direct corporate balance sheets toward politically advantageous projects in swing states, turning private capital into a slush fund for public ribbon-cuttings.

Perhaps the most corrosive consequence, however, is institutional. Corporate boards exist to represent shareholders and enforce fiduciary duty – a mandate that occasionally requires disciplining or replacing a chief executive. Yet if directors know that challenging a CEO will trigger an immediate, hostile intervention from the West Wing – complete with threats of antitrust breakups, cancelled federal contracts, and presidentially orchestrated boycotts by fellow tech titans – then independent corporate governance is effectively a relic from another age. The chief executive becomes untouchable, insulated not by quarterly earnings, but by political patronage.

The US-China hypocrisy

For decades, Washington lectured the rest of the world – and Beijing in particular – about the perils of state-directed capitalism, insisting that innovation only thrives when insulated from political meddling. Yet if the fortunes of the US’s most valuable company now depend on how deftly its leader flatters the Oval Office, then the United States has adopted the very model it claimed to abhor. Consider Nvidia’s customers. Washington has told the world not to buy Huawei equipment, on the entirely reasonable grounds that a firm beholden to the state cannot refuse government orders to install remote backdoors or kill switches in its hardware.

That argument has just boomeranged. The sovereign AI buyers Nvidia has courted so assiduously – in the Gulf, in India, in Europe – now face a supplier whose CEO owes his job, personally and publicly, to the president of the United States. Every foreign procurement committee weighing a multibillion-dollar Nvidia GPU order will note it. Few will walk away, because there is no real substitute for Nvidia’s hardware, but the case for hedging just got stronger. The sales pitch from Huawei’s Ascend division, or from any other Chinese home-grown chip effort, writes itself – why bet your national AI strategy on a supplier whose boss takes his orders from the Oval Office?

The royal charter

Of course, the US is not a communist dictatorship or a monarchy – the profits remain private, and the executives keep their yachts. This looks like something far older – a modern resurrection of the royal charter.

Royal charters are formal grants that, in their medieval heyday, granted a specific group, town, university, or company monopoly rights, legal autonomy, and sweeping powers to operate within a specific territory or industry. They are the historical ancestor of the modern corporation, with one crucial difference: modern corporations exist to serve shareholders under general laws, whereas royal charter companies existed at the pleasure of the crown.

Nobody really disputes who holds the crown in this great Nvidia drama.

And so we have this phone call, six months from now:

“Zuck, it’s President Trump.”

“Er. Hello, Mr President.”

“I’ve got Ellison and Brin and Altman on the line as well.”

“Um. Okay.”

“You guys got a pen? Here’s what I need you to do…” DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a visiting professor at the Centre for Graduate Studies at Rhodes University, a partner at Bridge Capital and a columnist-at-large at Daily Maverick, where he writes the weekly Crossed Wires column. His new book, Checkmate: How Shoprite Checkers rewrote the rules and won, is published by Jonathan Ball.