Recently, just more than 960,000 learners wrote exams all around the country. This year, about 815,000 learners are full-time candidates – the largest cohort ever in South Africa. Millions of scripts have been distributed, written, marked and moderated at thousands of centres, with very few failures.
The Department of Basic Education runs this national exam effectively at 7,100 centres. Along with Umalusi, the quality council, it checks and certifies results.
Matric papers are treated like cash. They are printed in secure places under armed guard and stored in safes, and even the police are involved in the process. Every script has a barcode, which is scanned three times, and all of them are marked at central marking centres under camera.
The markers are trained, tested and moderated. Consistency is ensured, moderation is layered and the results are standardised.
Universities and employers must trust the results of these high-stakes exams – and by all accounts they can.
For South Africa’s provinces, the matric exams are their own kind of report card, so provincial departments of education pay close attention throughout the year. Teachers receive extensive guidance and officials monitor compliance.
The results are very visible, so everyone is careful not to make mistakes and to get it right. In short, the matric examination demonstrates that South Africa’s education system can, when it chooses to, operate with precision, security and scale. But the same system that guards the final examination so systematically appears to give little attention to the point at which a child’s educational future is largely decided – at the early reading levels.
The burning question is why the Department of Basic Education can get these exams so right, and yet we can’t get learning materials to Grade 1 or get early reading programmes working, for example?
You can say the same about other things in this country. Sandton City is probably one of the glitziest, best-run malls in the world. You won’t see a cracked tile or a public toilet that isn’t working. But only a few kilometres away, the rapidly decaying municipal civic centre stands condemned and unoccupied.
The most recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study results for South Africa show that 81% of 10‑year‑olds cannot read for meaning in any language, up from 78% in 2016, with Grade 4 mean scores consistently below the international average.
This is not a failure of capacity, but a failure to direct the capacity South Africa already has.
Let’s look at six principles that underpin the matric system and how each applies to early reading challenges.
Secure, accountable, consistent
Every matric script is tracked. This contrasts with systematic tracking of whether a Grade 1 child can read as he or she advances through the grades. Learners seem to move through the grades without a problem being recorded or addressed.
Why not have a short national early reading check at the end of Grades 1, 2 and 3? This could be a simple five-minute assessment to see whether a child can read 30 words in a minute, and each child would be linked to a unique learner identifier or barcode. Results could be captured in a national tracker so that no child’s difficulty remains hidden.
Matric candidates write the same paper at the same time and are marked against the same memorandum. Early-grade reading instruction has no comparable coherence. Schools teach reading in different ways, and some do not even teach phonics systematically at all. A single national reading method, such as structured phonics for 30 minutes daily, supported by common readers and a common teacher guide in every province would reduce confusion and give teachers a clear and consistent task.
Umalusi independently assures the quality of the matric examination. In the early grades, teachers assess their own learners and school-reported reading levels can be higher than the research suggests. Independent reading monitors, such as retired teachers trained for the purpose, could visit schools unannounced and assess a random sample of 10 Grade 3 learners, for example, providing reliable data instead of inflated data.
The Department of Basic Education manages at least 12 million scripts and around 7,100 examination centres without fail. But stories still exist of Grade 1 learners starting school with no reader at school and none at home. A system that can deliver an examination paper to Lusikisiki by 9am can deliver a set of 35 graded readers to every Grade 1 class at the start of the year, using the same distribution networks and the same security if needed.
Matric is high stakes, but it is also heavily supported through learner support programmes, extra resources through winter schools and privately supported programmes that help hundreds of thousands of learners. In the early grades, the pattern is reversed, and this needs to be changed. Winter schools and intensive coaching for foundation phase teachers and a network of reading support centres for foundation phase learners can be set up.
Teachers learn the standard by marking together at marking centres and rapidly gain expertise. In contrast, foundation phase teachers typically work alone, and few are ever shown how to teach reading well. Monthly teacher reading circles, modelled on marking and moderation, would allow teachers to bring five learners’ books, moderate them together and learn from one another’s practice (at very little cost).
None of the proposals require a new system; they simply require that we apply to the first years of schooling the discipline we already apply to the last year of schooling.
If we can guarantee the integrity of a matric paper, then nothing should stop us from guaranteeing that every child learns to read with understanding. DM
Dr Mark Potterton is the principal of Immaculata Secondary School in Soweto and director of the Three2Six Refugee Children’s Education Project.
This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.
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