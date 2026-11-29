“I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.” – Nelson Mandela, Rivonia Trial, 20 April 1964

There are those dull types in our society who still reminisce about a noble past when the struggle meant fighting for a just, equal, non-racial, non-sexist South Africa. Remember that silly document called the Freedom Charter that was drawn up by naïve people from all over South Africa who gathered at Kliptown, Soweto, in June 1955?

How stupid were they, really, to dream of a country that would be so superior from the racially divided and oppressive society that they were living in. Think deeply about this: they were actually convinced that they could produce a modern Magna Carta, with African values, that actually surpassed those of the promises of great 20th century constitutions in so-called Western civilisations.

It must have all been a dream. No. Not a dream. Just a terrible hallucination. African people could never possibly strive for such ideals, surely.

But South Africans did produce such a noble and beautiful document, and millions fought hard for the attainment of those ideals. In that fight they were mostly led by an organisation called the African National Congress.

At this point this lowly newspaperman is going to ask forgiveness for being a little pedantic, but this moment we are in is so knife-edge that it requires quite a bit of repetitiveness lest we have to come back someday and ask why we were quiet at that time. This is a drum he intends to beat over and over and encourages others who care about our journey here to do the same.

The past two weeks have been extremely disturbing. We have been watching a rapid repudiation of non-racialism in the pursuit of building power blocs during the establishment of coalition governments in municipalities. It is not a blip and not just a rejection of Helen Zille and the DA. It is more than that. The air has been putrid with poisonous rhetoric from those who should know better.

When, we must ask, did the ANC leave non-racialism behind? When did the organisation that said “South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white” in 1955 and decided at the Morogoro Conference in 1969 to ditch “multiracialism” in favour of “non-racialism”, become sucked into a nativist vortex that inhales and exhales grievance?

During a parliamentary hearing on the slow disbursement of film industry incentives this week, Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition chairperson Mzwandile Masina, a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, aptly represented the dumbing down of the erstwhile governing party’s thought capacity.

Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition chairperson Mzwandile Masina. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)

He resorted to calling a senior black member of a predominantly white delegation a “token” and he and other MPs interpreted a white DA member’s call for the committee to proceed in a “mature” manner to mean that she was saying that her black colleagues are “immature”.

“This thing of looking down on us black people as if we are idiots must come to an end,” Masina admonished Katherine Christie before kicking her out of the hearing.

When there were values

These parliamentary incidents may be seemingly tiny in the broader context but they speak to our moment of manufactured polarisation. The legacy of the Bell Pottinger project, whose objective was to exploit our historical vulnerabilities to divide South Africa so that Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family could thrive, is still very much with us.

As long as poverty, racially defined inequality and black suffering are not tangibly addressed, we will be vulnerable to such exploitation of differences and attempts to explode differences.

The difference between then and now is that when the Guptas were running amok there was an ANC that was a semblance of a societal anchor, albeit diminishing even then. There were still values then. At that time there were strong individuals with strong principles, in fast-diminishing numbers. And yes, there was still a sense that the ANC was a centre, even though a very weak one.

Masina was not going rogue when he unleashed his Malema-esque attack on Christie. He was channelling the mood of this current ANC that is flailing in unfamiliar waters of powerlessness.

The ANC that went into the coalition negotiations was not one with a vision of what South Africa’s towns and cities should look like over the next five years, or indeed what it should offer the country in two and half years when we go to general elections.

This was an ANC full of anger and vengeance. It is angry that the proverbial Reverend Stephen Kumalo’s outstretched hand has not been clasped by white South Africa, as Alan Paton prophetically predicted in Cry, the Beloved Country.

The black man’s Kallie Kriel

But this ANC, unlike those of previous generations, just does not know how to respond to the moment. As this column pointed out last week, it has decided to join in the mêlée.

Like other parties, the ANC is free to negotiate whatever deals it wishes to do in order to fulfil promises to those who voted for it. The problem is that it now believes it has been negotiating to prevent apartheid from coming back. And that means keeping the DA (code name whites) from any lever of political power.

. Gauteng premier and party chair Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

In the absence of any other intellectual prowess, the ANC’s ideological leader in this nativist pursuit has been Gauteng premier and party chair Panyaza Lesufi. An otherwise very smart individual, Lesufi has demeaned himself by aspiring to be the black man’s Kallie Kriel. What a highly ambitious dude he is, right?

Others have been willing to be pulled along by this black Kallie Kriel, whose politics is being defined by how combative he can be towards AfriForum. Rather than be guided by the high principles that have been at its core since formation in 1912, the ANC of 2026 is retreating into racial boorishness that it regards as radicalism.

Throughout its life the ANC has confronted racism and white supremacy head-on but stoically refused to be dragged into the pigsty of racial animus. It always chose to take on these monsters rather than be the by-products of hateful ideologies.

One of these moments, which the dull types in our society recall with pride, was in the latter part of 1989 as the non-racial mass democratic movement was bulldozing the racist regime out of the way. It was the Defiance Campaign that took direct action against one of the pillars of apartheid: legislated racial segregation.

While communities were marching through city centres and taking on the violent regime’s armed forces on township streets, the mass democratic movement also led the invasions of whites-only spaces by non-racial crowds. Every day thousands would descend on racially preserved public spaces such as beaches and parks, as well as amenities such as hospitals and schools, with a view to unilaterally repealing apartheid laws without the consent of the government.

By November 1990 newly elected president and National Party leader FW de Klerk had had enough and drove through the repeal of the Reservation of Separate Amenities Act of 1953, raising heckles in his own party, the right wing and mainstream white society.

“The government is not playing games. There is no alternative for South Africa but the road of reconciliation and of creating opportunities for all people of this country in a way which is just, fair and equitable,” De Klerk warned his detractors in the white community.

Slowly starting to raise his hands in surrender, De Klerk declared that trying to “cling to power” would be risking “facing a revolution” and ominously warned that “nowhere in the world has a minority clung to power without that result”.

We all know what happened in the next few months and over the next five years. Today, this same ANC that rose above white supremacy’s lodestar is finding a scarecrow in Zille in order to retreat from its historical embrace of non-racialism.

The ANC is still one of the most influential forces in our political and social ecosystem and cannot afford to let its own setbacks, whether temporary or permanent, divert South Africa from the path of genuine deracialisation. You do not defeat racists by stooping to their level. Racism, tribalism, xenophobia, ethno-nationalism and other prejudices are all roommates in the same ugly dormitory and what happens in there never ends well.

Non-racialism is still very much worth fighting for. DM