It was a story, as we knew from the start, that encompassed almost every possible response to human tragedy, from the most venal and selfish to the most expansive and heroic.

For this reason, and because of the sheer arrogance of the global tourism conglomerate that we were up against, Daily Maverick titled the series “Bigger Than The Weather”. In those days, before attention spans had been properly decimated by Big Tech, our readers could handle narrative features of 10,000 words or more – and so we divided the first part into 10 chapters, and published it on its own micro-site, with its own production team and graphic designer.

That initial feature, which implicated the conglomerate in a web of deceit and fraud that involved the deaths of three contractors, reached more than 100,000 readers worldwide and was picked up by the international sailing community. Soon after publication we learnt that the cover-up had gone a lot deeper than we suspected, which resulted in a second feature, published in December 2016.

Still, although we would end up dedicating a total of about 15,000 words to the investigation, the story’s kernel could be found in the first few paragraphs of part one.

The narrative opened in mid-January 2015, “somewhere in the vastness of the Southern Ocean”, where a tropical storm system known as Cyclone Bansi had crested twice over a period of two days – first into category 4, with wind speeds of more than 113 knots (about 209km/h), and then into category 5, with wind speeds of more than 137 knots (about 254km/h).

“Into this maelstrom sailed a brand-new Leopard 44 catamaran, assembled in Cape Town by boat-builders Robertson and Caine,” we wrote. “Under different circumstances, the yacht would have taken the slower and safer route from Cape Town to the Thai island of Phuket, but TUI Marine, the world’s largest yacht charter operator – and the new owner of the Leopard 44 – had a reputation for getting its assets delivered fast.”

TUI Marine, we explained, was a subsidiary of the Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group, which was at the time the world’s pre-eminent travel and leisure conglomerate, with 76,000 employees, more than 300 hotels, over 140 aircraft, and turnover for the 2014/15 financial year of €20-billion.

In other words, for yacht delivery crews out of South Africa, there wasn’t much room to negotiate: “If a contractor had issues with a weather forecast – even one as potentially catastrophic as a tropical cyclone – it was odds-on that he’d be replaced.”

The three South African seamen who went missing in Cyclone Bansi, and were never to be seen again, were the skipper Anthony Murray (age 58), first mate Reginald “Reg” Robertson (59) and deckhand Jaryd Payne (20).

Murray’s brother Jeremy Savage and sister-in-law Diane Coetzer were Daily Maverick’s primary sources in 2016. Ten years later, Coetzer, an acclaimed South African music journalist, would release a profound book on the pain of the ambiguous loss, titled The Life and Death of a Rock ’n Roll Sailor.

The reunion with Coetzer and Savage was a reminder to Daily Maverick that, while journalism may often fall hopelessly short of delivering justice, it can sometimes forge deep and lasting relationships with the people on whose behalf the fight is fought.

Kevin Bloom: When we reunited in Cape Town in mid-October, it had been just over 10 years since Daily Maverick published its first investigative feature on the story of Anthony, Reg and Jaryd. Back then, the questions were urgent: where the hull was, who knew what, who would answer, who was ultimately responsible for what; to us at least, it seemed like a textbook case of corporate culpability. What has the decade done to those questions? Which of them still burn, and which have you had to set down?

Diane Coetzer, Jeremy Savage: The truth is that these questions from a decade ago still burn. The process of writing the book entailed reliving everything you detailed so powerfully in your first and second features, and that inevitably evoked what we went through in our pursuit of answers. Still, there comes a time when you have to look after the living – your family and loved ones, and also yourself – and that means learning to live alongside the many still open-ended questions we have.

Plus, in the back of our minds is always Anthony saying, “F**k this, don’t give it your energy.” He would not have been happy to know that there was a continued cost being paid by his family, on his behalf. Over the past decade, we have come to know – pretty starkly – that there is no justice in the world, that justice is a commodity just like anything else. At the time, we naively believed that, even if the three families were not able to get answers to the many questions we demanded be answered, the deep investigative work you did would force action and accountability. How wrong we were.

KB: Jeremy, for years you couldn’t bring yourself to listen to Anthony’s voice on the little Olympus recorder. You first heard it at the retreat for the musical production that incorporated the recordings, Requiem for the Impossible. Di writes that when the legal fight against TUI Marine finally collapsed, you were left carrying a sense of having failed the family. What did hearing your brother again do to that weight?

JS: The little Olympus was always close by and I could have picked it up at any moment. I had intended to listen to the recordings, but the more time went by, the easier it became not to. I know that for many people, hearing the voice of a loved one who is no longer around can bring a certain kind of joy, but I did not feel that this was going to be the case. I did not want to hear my missing – my dead – brother’s voice. I was trying to survive the whole ordeal and it was still very raw. Plus, I felt that hearing Anthony’s voice risked resurrecting the feelings of having failed the families, of having failed Anthony and of having failed myself.

The Requiem project changed that. It became a story of many different emotions but, ultimately, it became a celebration of Anthony’s life and his view on the world, which was one of love and sharing and not wasting a minute. I had been dreading the moment but when Líu [Mottes] and Lucy [Kruger] played the recordings they had selected for the project and then presented their musical ideas, it was done with a sensitivity that invited me in. It was intense and emotional. I almost didn’t recognise Anthony’s voice when I heard it. But listening to his voice in a musical setting and being part of a collaborative process to create something beautiful – which Requiem is – made it easier.

At first I was left feeling stunned, but afterwards I went for a walk with Lucy, Líu and Blaise [Janichon] and I literally felt a physical sensation of weight lifting off my shoulders.

KB: In our primary investigation in 2016, comprising what was easily our most damning piece of evidence, we published a copy of the forged EPIRB certificate for Moorings A5130, which demonstrated that TUI Marine cared way more for its bottom-line than for the lives of its delivery sailors. Your book takes that much further. Louis Makendlana’s affidavit states he forged certificates on head-office orders. Yet he was the only person fired, his colleague Nicky Murison-Burt faced no consequences, and the preliminary report of the South African Maritime Safety Authority was never made final. When you look at who paid and who didn’t, what does accountability mean to you now?

DC: In Jeremy’s poem Visitors Came to Stay, which is featured in Requiem and also in the book, he writes something that touches on the subject of accountability:

Somewhere on dry land

The company washed their hands

Sat down to breakfast, made some calls

Prepared and seasoned the story

the dry footed deck hands would cook and serve up

on behalf of the company men

who had tee off times

and appointments for cocktails

and school parent meetings

and dogs to walk

and other fish to fry…

Soon after we made contact with the company, it became clear that we had distinctly different problems. Our problem was the loss of people at sea, and we assumed that it was theirs too. But it quite quickly became clear that we – the families of the three sailors – were the problem for the company, and that we were to be dealt with in a cold, dispassionate, corporate manner. In the end, the missing catamaran would be a line item on a management report. But for us, and the families of Reg and Jaryd, it was strife on an all-consuming, life-altering and unending level.

The corporate world is corrupt and what we went through left us realising that accountability is a dream that, every now and again, is given life by someone like Erin Brockovich. Still, even though the world takes account of these kinds of victories, and at times turns them into movies, most often the story is one in which people are expendable when profit and stakeholders and shareholders’ interests are primary. At the end of the day, these things will never be subjected to the demands of even the most basic human decency.

KB: In November 2016 you sat in the Western Cape Division of the High Court while a judge presumed Anthony dead: “likely but not certain”, as you put it. You’ve since given that state a name, “ambiguous loss”, and made it the subject of the musical score Requiem for the Impossible and now this book. Ten years on, where do you live on the line between despair and hope?

DC, JS: To give up the search for Anthony was to abandon a brother, and to abandon hope. And until a lifeless body is found, the hope – no matter how slight, how improbable, even how deluded – remains alive. But that hope stalls, ambushes and delays the inevitable processes that come to all who lose loved ones. We believe that grief is one of the promises that life fulfils, and that the experience of mourning with the agony of grief is pretty much the great and universal leveller.

It is also fairly uncomplicated. Devastating, but pure and simple. Which is not to trivialise it, but rather to suggest that the rituals and the emotional turmoil and the brutal sadness of loss are in some small sense recognisable, and in that very large, universal sense, inescapable and shared.

When no absolute proof of death exists – even when it is the inescapable conclusion of a loss at sea – when that frayed thread of hope endures, mourning feels tantamount to betrayal, it remains elusive and alien; you are deprived of the universal experience of simple grief, your being rejects it. And that is not healthy. It is fatuous to talk of grief as “healing”, but for most it is a process from which you may emerge, even if you carry a wound that will never fully close, that you will never fully leave behind or “get over”.

As for despair? We don’t allow that into our lives but, for sure, there are remnants of rage that simmer still.

KB: Jeremy, my reporting had to reduce Anthony to facts: a skipper, 58, with some 176,000 nautical miles behind him. The book gives him back. It reprints his Ubatuba-to-Cape Town logbook unedited, and it quotes his recordings about “the wah of life”. What do you most need people to know about him that no investigation could ever carry?

JS: That he lived his truth. That is not a small thing. It is something that very few people achieve in their life. The failure to answer one’s calling is the cause of lives unlived, and what I cannot say about Anthony is that, when he was lost at sea, he had a life unlived. This is consoling to me.

When I think back on our childhood together, I know that the signs that Anthony was going to live his truth – his own wild truth – were there. It sounds like a cliché, but he was an example to me of the possibilities of living outside of society’s expectations.

We talk of people living on the margins, living marginal lives. Anthony lived way outside the margins, did not recognise the margins. These days I watch how our son Zach, who works as a guide in the far northern Kruger, also lives his truth, has also answered a calling, and I endorse it.

More than that, I admire it. DM