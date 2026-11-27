Much of adult life rewards competence. We build careers around what we know, establish routines that work and become increasingly adept at avoiding situations in which we might look slightly ridiculous. Even our holidays can settle into reassuring patterns: another favourite city, another excellent restaurant, another version of something we already know we enjoy.

On a snow holiday with Club Med, a little unfamiliarity can be the most rewarding part of the journey.

Leave your expertise at the bottom

For a beginner, skiing makes the world wonderfully immediate. There is the position of your feet, the instruction to shift your weight, the small revelation that looking where you want to go is considerably more useful than staring at your skis. The unanswered email has, for once, some competition.

At Club Med’s mountain resorts, group ski and snowboard lessons bring together guests of similar ability, from first timers finding their balance to experienced skiers refining their technique. Qualified instructors provide the structure, allowing you to focus on the business of learning. Lessons and lift passes are included in a standard seven-night ski package.

Club Med Alpe d’Huez.

For anyone accustomed to being the person with the answers, following someone else’s lead can be an unexpected pleasure. So can progress measured in unusually modest increments. A controlled stop. A sequence of turns. A slope that looked intimidating on Monday becoming familiar by Thursday.

These are small achievements, but they belong entirely to you.

Even experience deserves a new perspective

You needn’t be new to snow to rediscover that feeling. A confident skier might choose to learn snowboarding, exchanging familiar techniques for a different relationship with balance and movement. Others may find satisfaction in a lesson that makes an established skill feel newly interesting.

There is also a quieter way into the landscape. At Club Med Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps, cross-country skiing sits alongside downhill skiing, snowboarding and snowshoe hikes in the activity offering. The sunlit slopes and sweeping mountain scenery of the Grand Domaine invite a different pace of exploration.

Cross-country skiing asks you to find a rhythm, moving through the landscape under your own steam. Snowshoeing brings the experience closer still: the crunch beneath your feet, the pause to look between the trees, the simple pleasure of being outside somewhere that feels far removed from home.

Neither needs to be treated as a consolation prize for sitting out the downhill action. Each offers its own reason to experience it. For those who have spent years collecting destinations, there is something appealing about discovering a new way to inhabit one.

Club Med’s restaurants experience.

A holiday needn’t become another performance review

Of course, curiosity does not require a punishing schedule. There is no obligation to turn a week in the mountains into an endurance event, or to return with evidence that every available hour was used productively.

A morning lesson can be enough. So can an afternoon spent talking over lunch, watching the weather move across the mountains or finally making progress with the book that has accompanied you on three previous holidays.

Depending on the resort, heated pools and wellness facilities offer another way to unwind, with spa treatments available at an additional cost. The pleasure lies in having room for both effort and ease. You can enjoy the exhilaration of learning something difficult, then be thoroughly comfortable while discussing it over dinner.

Club Med’s ski or snowboard activities.

Let someone else organise the details

Trying something unfamiliar is easier when the arrangements around it are straightforward. Club Med’s all-inclusive snow packages bring accommodation, full-board dining, a selection of drinks, group ski or snowboard lessons and lift passes into one booking. Equipment can be hired at the resort at an additional cost. It is a practical approach that leaves more of the holiday available for the experience itself.

For the well-travelled, novelty can become harder to find. Yet sometimes it is waiting on a gentle slope, in an unfamiliar pair of boots, at the exact moment you realise you still have something new to learn. Perhaps you return a better skier. Perhaps you discover that snowshoeing is your ideal way to spend a morning. Perhaps the moment you remember most is laughing with someone who has just found the same supposedly simple exercise equally baffling.

Ready to start planning? Look out for the Club Med New Year Sale from 12th January 2027 for great savings on your next all-inclusive snow adventure! DM

Explore Club Med’s snow holidays at clubmed.

Activities, facilities and inclusions vary by resort, travel dates and package. Snow activities are subject to weather and snow conditions. Equipment hire, spa treatments and selected activities carry additional charges.