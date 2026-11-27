In June 2025, South Africa’s signing of the High Seas Treaty was hailed as a show of the country’s leadership in international ocean governance.

Calling on governments around the world to move swiftly towards ratification, Environment Minister Dion George signed the historic pact that month during the UN Oceans Conference - hosted by Costa Rica and France in Nice. George was fired as environment minister months later at the UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

More than 100 countries had already ratified the treaty, formally known as the “Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction” (BBNJ) pact, by 26 November 2026.

This pact is the first global project that aims to protect marine diversity across two-thirds of the ocean lying outside any country’s jurisdiction - the vast commons whose biological riches it would conserve and, in theory, share more equitably.

With the 12 December deadline looming for states seeking voting rights from the opening of COP1 in New York on 11 January, South Africa has yet to complete its own ratification. If it does not, it can still ratify at another time. But it may otherwise watch as an observer while 110-plus other parties decide what the foundational rules look like.

The looming cut-off seems to have taken an embarrassing diplomatic turn after France’s special envoy for the oceans and poles, Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, publicly singled out South Africa among maritime nations yet to ratify the agreement.

“Don’t get left at the dock, South Africa!” D’Arvor warned on his social media account. The ambassador placed the country at the top of an otherwise largely alphabetical list - from Algeria to Ukraine.

Beyond what is beginning to look like a case of diplomatic red face, the stakes are material.

“Any nation that aspires to be a major maritime power must ratify the High Seas Treaty by December 12,” D’Arvor said.

Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, France’s ambassador for the ocean and the poles, delivers a speech during the 20th edition of the Maritime Economy Conference in La Rochelle, France, 4 November 2025. (Photo: EPA / Stephane Mahe / Pool )

Nice try, South Africa: 535 days and counting

At the time of the June 2025 signing in Nice, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) described South Africa as a “bridge-builder between global ambition and local action in the ocean space”.

“The BBNJ Agreement is expected to strengthen global ocean governance by enhancing international cooperation in the protection and sustainable management of marine resources in international waters,” a July Cabinet meeting statement said. “South Africa played an active role in negotiating the agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

So, why has an influential pact that this bridge builder negotiated, publicly championed and signed on 9 June 2025 taken so long to pass through the machinery of state?

For one, the treaty took more than a year to clear the Cabinet before being referred to the legislature, where it must still be ratified.

Swimming in a sea of administration

“It is extremely frustrating that the BBNJ got stuck for over a year at Cabinet level without any feedback or reasons provided for delays,” the DA’s spokesperson for Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Andrew de Blocq, told Daily Maverick.

De Blocq said that he followed up with current DFFE Minister David Maynier’s office “a few weeks ago”.

“My understanding is that it must now pass through the relevant portfolio committee - forestry, fisheries and environment - and then be ratified during a Parliamentary sitting,” said De Blocq, a member of that selfsame parliamentary committee.

He then revealed what he anticipated as the death knell for South Africa’s participation as a BBNJ voting party as COP1 opens - that is, when parties elect their inaugural president and determine the conference agenda.

“I expect this will take some months - the portfolio committee has a full itinerary for the rest of its 2026 sittings, and we will not likely be sitting again until late January or early February.”

With barely three weeks left before the deadline, it may be a Sisyphean task.

He said that, whether or not this is prioritised “will be up to the committee chairperson and staff who set the schedules”.

Before serving as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly, Andrew de Blocq worked as a coastal seabird conservation project officer and avitourism project manager at BirdLife South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

Government, committee folk respond: What’s the rush?

DFFE spokesperson Dikeledi Mokgokolo told Daily Maverick that South Africa had every intention of ratifying the treaty, but could not confirm it would do so in time for a voting seat from the opening of COP1.

So where did all that time go?

Daily Maverick’s calculations show that, after signing last year, it would take nearly 400 days for Cabinet to approve the treaty’s submission to Parliament on 1 July 2026.

With Cabinet’s approval finally in the bag, it would take the ministry a further 75 days to send the documents to Parliament for its own approval - on 14 September.

Mokgokolo stressed that the ratification process needed to assess the legal, institutional and implementation implications while coordinating administration between departments. Yet the spokesperson did not answer our question about when the department first put the treaty before Cabinet - or state why the ministry needed another two and a half months to get it to Parliament after Cabinet’s July thumbs-up.

By the time the treaty landed on Parliament’s September radar, time was not in its favour.

So, did anyone ask Parliament to hurry up?

Nqabisa Gantsho, ANC chair of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, said Parliament published the treaty in its “Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports” on 21 September, leaving it with “limited time to meaningfully process the instrument”.

Parliament determined its own procedures and timetable for dealing with international agreements, Mokgokolo said.

But Gantsho argued that the department “did not request that the instrument be processed urgently when it was tabled, and it will therefore follow the normal parliamentary process”.

Here is what normal looks like: Parliament plans to hold committee briefings in 2027’s first term. The committee would then ideally adopt reports recommending treaty approval. Next, Parliament’s two houses, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, must debate and approve it. Only then would the government deposit South Africa’s instrument of ratification with the UN Secretary-General.

Between Parliament’s shortened working calendar, purportedly owing to local government elections, “other priorities” and the paperwork ahead, Gantsho said it was “unlikely that the ratification process will be completed in time for South Africa to participate in COP1 as a party from its opening”.

David Maynier speaks at the launch of the South African Pavilion at the COP31 venue in Antalya, Turkey ( Türkiye) , on Thursday, 12 November. (Photo: Department of Forestry / Fisheries and the Environment)

Mokgokolo said the department recognised the importance of South Africa having a say in the treaty’s early decisions, particularly on funding, scientific and technical advice and marine genetic resources.

South Africa could still contribute to discussions as an observer, but, as Mokgokolo conceded, this “would not confer the decision-making rights reserved for Parties”.

The price of ‘major maritime player’ missing COP1

In October, an Institute for Security Studies analysis noted that African countries could collectively block decisions requiring a 75% majority if they commanded at least a quarter of the votes.

Little over 20 African countries had ratified the agreement as of 26 November, accounting for about 20% of the 110 parties. (The African Union has 55 member states.)

David Willima, an ISS researcher who contributed to the analysis, told Daily Maverick that South Africa’s observer status would not leave it entirely marooned.

“That does not mean it has no voice: it can put forward its views within the meeting’s rules and work with African parties to advance shared positions. But it cannot vote or take part in adopting decisions as a party. The agreement requires parties to make every effort to reach consensus … if consensus fails, only parties can vote.”

Willima described South Africa as “a major maritime player”.

Thus, “attending the first COP without the rights of a party would fall short of the leadership it should provide and inhibit its ability to help shape and adopt decisions on the rules of procedure, finance, scientific cooperation and the agreement’s institutions.”

Early morning fishers pull in their nets, hoping for a yellowtail catch. False Bay, Cape Town. (Photo: Image: Gallo Images / Kenneth Gerhardt)

Lobster traps onboard a small-scale fishing vessel in Kalk Bay harbour, Cape Town, 22 November 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

The ‘Nations’ COP? ‘Early decisions lock in lasting effects’

South Africa may have to rely on immediate southern African neighbours Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe to notionally represent Pretoria’s interests.

Namibia did not sign the treaty at all and the irony amplifies when considering that it holds full member status at an entirely separate and independent, but geopolitically pivotal, ocean pact.

That agreement is the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), which governs the Southern Ocean and its krill and toothfish resources that swirl around Antarctica.

The High Seas Treaty could not easily override CCAMLR’s legal jurisdiction as an independent giant of “marine living resources”. Yet, to date South Africa is still the only other African state with veto rights the Southern Ocean commission, of which it is also the continent’s only 1980 founding signatory.

Thus, Africa’s only founding signatory across the Southern Ocean - and its 46 years of diplomatic nous here, which is barely matched by another African state - would be a bit-part player in the Big Apple.

“History shows that these early, seemingly procedural, decisions often lock in lasting effects, and not always in Africa’s favour,” the ISS researchers warn.

The SA Agulhas II returns to Cape Town after a season in Antarctica, 20 February 2024. (Photo: Tiara Walters)

De Blocq said he had, in committee meetings, “talked about the importance of the High Seas Treaty for ocean conservation globally, particularly in the context of South Africa’s leading role in the Antarctic space…

“I will certainly be asking that we do prioritise this, as we should be joining like-minded nations.”

If the BBNJ is the inaugural Nations Championship of marine pacts, South Africa can still, Stransky-style, score a drop goal for the southern hemisphere - because voting rights kick in 30 days after the country deposits its instrument of ratification with the UN.

Invoking this scenario, a last-ditch 23 December deposit gives the country a chance to attend COP1’s final day on 22 January as a full party. It is a consolation prize, not the cup. Still, it may be better than being ball-splained by Paris. DM