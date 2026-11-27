Data from New Zealand’s Electoral Commission showed the coalition with 65 seats, one seat short of a majority.

Luxon’s centre-right National Party secured 40 seats, against 36 seats for the main centre-left opposition Labour.

Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong has previously said she will negotiate first with the party that secures the largest number of seats in parliament.

The data showed a centre-left coalition of Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori would not be able to form a government, even with the support of Opportunity.

Preliminary results from the Electoral Commission released earlier this month showed the current three-party ruling coalition holding a majority of two seats.

The final tally considers special votes, which include those from overseas voters or people outside their electorate and typically skew left.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Editing by Alasdair Pal)



