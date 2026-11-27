Born 7 August 1955, died 17 November 2026, at the age of 71.

In 2002, Lutz van Dijk checked into a hotel in Osnabrück, in Lower Saxony, and the man at reception asked whether he was from South Africa. He was, by adoption. Did he know Denis Goldberg? Almost everyone in South Africa did, van Dijk replied, but why did he ask? “Oh, because he was here a month ago,” the receptionist said. “He stayed in the same room and slept in the same bed that you have now. That doesn’t bother you, does it?”

For younger readers, Goldberg was the youngest of the accused at the trial that sent Nelson Mandela to prison for life, and one of the few white men in the dock. His own sentence was four terms of life imprisonment. Van Dijk laughed and decided that, if they ever met, he would tell Goldberg they had shared a bed, if not at the same time.

They did meet, in time, and became friends. For years afterwards, both men stayed at the same Osnabrück hotel whenever they were in Germany, and never once arrived together. The joke suited Van Dijk, who had once been banned from South Africa for campaigning against apartheid, later moved here with his husband, Perry Tsang, and opened a home in a Cape Town township for children with HIV. He would live in the country for more than two decades, writing about it, arguing with it and, for two years, defying its health ministry to keep orphans alive.

Van Dijk, who died in Amsterdam at the age of 71, was also a teacher, a historian and the author of more than 50 books, most of them in German. He was born in West Berlin on 7 August 1955 and grew up in Lankwitz, near the Wall. His parents had no words for the Nazi years, and the silence in the house shaped him. “As a teenager, I gave up and just wanted to get away, anywhere,” he said in one of his last interviews.

Lutz van Dijk and his husband Perry Tsang with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (Photo: Mutebi Edward / Facebook)

At 18, he left for New York, took manual work and spent time in Canada and Mexico. Back in Germany, he studied pedagogy in Hamburg, taught in primary schools, then worked with children regarded as “especially difficult”, and came out to his colleagues. The University of Hamburg awarded him a doctorate in 1987 for a thesis on teachers who had opposed the Nazis. Outside the classroom, he joined the city’s gay rights movement, a trade union, Amnesty International and the peace movement.

In 1992, he moved to Amsterdam to work at the Anne Frank House, the museum in the building where Anne Frank hid from the Nazis, and became a Dutch citizen. South Africa remained closed to him, and for years he knew its struggle from books: Goldberg’s name, for instance, came from the literature on Mandela’s trial. He first travelled to South Africa in 1997.

He spent that first morning in a community hall in Cape Town, where Archbishop Desmond Tutu was opening hearings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission devoted to young people. Hundreds of pupils had come with their teachers to listen to witnesses of their own age describe imprisonment, torture and murder. Van Dijk later wrote that, despite the horrors, “one thing, and therefore everything, was so different”: the formerly persecuted were at last being acknowledged, and the hope in the room that everything would “change radically and forever” was palpable. A book, Between Anger and Hope: South Africa’s Youth and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, co-written by Karin Chubb and Van Dijk, followed, with a foreword by Tutu.

Defying a minister

Van Dijk and Tsang moved to Cape Town and, with academic Chubb, local activists and the help of a leading nurse from a day clinic, set up Homes for Kids in South Africa, known as Hokisa, in Masiphumelele, a township near Fish Hoek where about 40,000 people lived in what Van Dijk described as dire poverty. The first home, for children and young people affected by HIV and Aids, opened in 2002.

It was a bad time to be treating anyone. President Thabo Mbeki’s health minister, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, was telling the public that antiretroviral drugs were too harmful and too complicated for poor people, and recommending fresh vegetables, beetroot above all, which earned her the nickname Dr Beetroot. The state instruction to its institutions, including recognised children’s homes, was not to give the drugs. A Harvard study concluded later that the policy cost more than 330,000 South Africans their lives between 2000 and 2005.

Hokisa ignored the instruction from 2002 to 2004 and gave the drugs to its children. All of them survived. One of the boys, Sive, had been abandoned as a baby. Asked whether the couple had adopted him, Sive answered: “No, I adopted them!”

Lutz van Dijk in Berlin with the Soul of Stonewall Award for lifelong activism for persecuted minorities. (Photo: Let’s Walk Uganda / Facebook)

Van Dijk liked to quote the Talmud: “Whoever saves a person saves the world.” He was also wary of the role Europeans were assumed to play in “saving black Africans”. “My husband and I never presented ourselves as European liberators,” he said, describing the home rather as a collaboration with South African activists.

Goldberg, meanwhile, had moved with his wife, Edelgard Nkobi, to Hout Bay, half an hour’s drive away. Goldberg’s first visit to the home produced the best introduction a visitor could have.

A small boy called him “Tata Denis” (Father Denis), and the big, cheerful man corrected him: “Hayi, thamkhulu Denis” (No, Granddad Denis). The children sat round him on the large sofa while he described the underground and the trial. When the judge muttered the verdicts, Goldberg said, his mother called from the public gallery: “Denis, what did he say?” He shouted back the Jewish toast, “L’chaim, cheers! To life!” Van Dijk watched the children laugh. “What a history lesson!” he later wrote.

When Goldberg’s wife, Edelgard, died of cancer in December 2006, Van Dijk packed a bag of food and drove to Hout Bay. Nobody else was in the house. The friendship, however, had its friction.

At a dinner some time later, Goldberg defended the health minister, saying she had been misquoted and that criticism of her was propaganda from the Treatment Action Campaign. Van Dijk and others contradicted him. The evening broke up early, and the two did not meet for a while. They never raised it again.

Read articles by Lutz van Dijk in Daily Maverick here.

In October 2006, a fire in one of Masiphumelele’s two informal settlements left more than 1,200 people with nothing. No one died. The settlement had no sewers and no access roads, and the fire brigade arrived late and concentrated on protecting other areas. Fires were common there, and the usual response was to rebuild the shacks. This time, residents gathered in the meeting room of the Hokisa Peace House and asked for something else.

The plan, drawn up with an architect from the neighbouring, largely white town and with Van Dijk as fundraiser, was to apply for a state housing subsidy and build two-room rental flats in blocks of two and three storeys on the burnt ground. Elderly and sick residents without income would live rent-free, and after four years of rent the flats would belong to the tenants. Of 400 families, more than 350 signed up. They called the project Amakhaya Ngoku, Homes Now.

The housing ministry dismissed it as unrealistic. Demonstrators from elsewhere in the township, afraid of slipping down the state waiting list, protested against it. Arson attacks on the office were prevented twice, and a later attack injured several staff members.

A friend who had been jailed under apartheid had warned Van Dijk that the project was “very important” but “also a minefield”. When the ministry still would not consider the application, the group drove 30km into Cape Town before dawn and stood outside the housing ministry’s main entrance with placards until the first officials arrived. A provisional building permit and part of the subsidy followed at the end of 2008.

Goldberg made his own contribution. When a filmmaker offered to make a publicity film, he was the second prominent figure to agree, after Tutu. Rain had delayed the shoot for days, and when the filmmaker rang one cold winter morning to say it was the last chance, Van Dijk telephoned Goldberg with a long preamble of apologies.

“Well, of course I’ll come,” Goldberg said. “When and where?” The two stood in the downpour outside Shack No 10 while Goldberg appealed to the camera. At the opening of the first block, for 33 families, he shared a platform with Helen Zille, by then premier of the Western Cape and leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance. African National Congress friends criticised him for it. “This isn’t a question of party politics; it’s about people who need a roof over their heads!” he told them.

An elderly tenant spoke for the others that day. Older than 70, he said, he had running water and a warm shower for the first time, and his whole family was coming at the weekend to use it. By the time Van Dijk wrote about the project, 230 families had moved into flats with solar water heating, while about 120 were still waiting in huts on a nearby field.

The Anne Frank Center mourns Lutz van Dijk, ‘esteemed education expert and long-time friend’. (Photo: Anne Frank Zentrum / Facebook)

Writing

His prolific literary writing ran alongside all of this emotional and physical work for people’s survival. Verdammt starke Liebe (Damned Strong Love), published in 1991, told the story of the love between a Polish teenager, Stefan, and a German soldier, Willi, during World War 2, and became his best-known novel.

Township Blues won the Gustav Heinemann Peace Prize in 2001. His novel Themba, about an Eastern Cape boy who rises to play football for his country, was filmed in 2010. In 2018, he petitioned the Bundestag, the German parliament, to commemorate the queer victims of the Nazis. On 27 January 2023, at its Holocaust memorial ceremony, it did so for the first time. The biographical sketches of two of the victims, Mary Pünjer and Karl Gorath, read by actors Maren Kroymann and Jannik Schümann, were written by Van Dijk. “Some people laughed at me because I didn’t give up,” he told the German news site queer.de. “Being persistent, even stubborn, can indeed be a virtue.”

Lutz van Dijk gives a lecture on the persecution of gay men under the Nazi regime, and the prejudices still facing sexual minorities today. (Photo: Cape Town Holocaust & Genocide Centre / Facebook)

For several years, he wrote a column from Cape Town for the German newspaper taz, which remembered him as “opinionated, combative, and at times difficult”. When FW de Klerk, the last white president, died in 2021, Van Dijk reported that white mourning had again left out Black South Africans, and quoted a 78-year-old Black woman who told him, of the flags at half-mast: “To this day I don’t know where my son’s body was buried.”

A month later, he wrote the paper’s obituary of Tutu, whom he had known well. He wanted South Africa to have structures that “mandate sharing and thereby simply make it easier to be good”. His own rule, taz said, was: “You have one life and you are responsible for it.”

Parkinson’s disease restricted him from 2024. He gave public readings in the first half of that year from Die weite Welt (The Wide World), the second volume of a memoir that began with Irgendwann die weite Welt (Someday the Wide World), about his Berlin youth. The reading tour, which took in more than 25 cities, finished in September.

After that, the illness advanced quickly, and complicated kidney stones added to his difficulties. He spent his last Christmas with the children’s home family in Cape Town before moving back to the Netherlands. In June, he told Bodo Niendel of queer.de that illness and dying were part of life, and that in the Netherlands he was free to end his own life without suffering.

He died on the evening of Tuesday, 17 November at his home in Amsterdam, by assisted death, which Dutch law permits under strict conditions. His husband sent friends a farewell email that Van Dijk had written himself.

Days of activism: Lutz van Dijk with his husband Perry Tsang. (Photo: Uwe Fröhlich / Facebook)

In his farewell email, Lutz van Dijk published this photo with his husband Perry and their street dogs Pablo and Tessi, taken in their garden in Cape Town. (Photo: Lutz van Dijk / Facebook)

“After careful consideration with our family doctor and my husband, Perry, I have decided to end my life peacefully,” it said. A series of brain malfunctions had affected his thinking and feeling: “I began to lose my bearings and had terrible nightmares every night.” Tsang, he wrote, had been “infinitely loving and caring by my side day and night”. There would be no funeral; he had left his body to science.

In the email, he attached a photograph from their garden in Cape Town, showing himself and Tsang with their two street dogs, Pablo and Tessi. Then he thanked the people on the list. “I am very grateful that I was able to meet you in my life,” he wrote. “I wanted to write this one myself.”

He had spent much of his life insisting that the people history tried to erase be remembered, that children abandoned to indifference be given a chance, and that stubbornness, in the face of injustice, was sometimes the only way forward. Even his death was a political statement – may South Africa take heed. DM

