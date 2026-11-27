US President Donald Trump pardons a turkey named Freedom during the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation and Pardon Ceremony on the South Lawn helipad of the White House in Washington, DC, on 24 November 2026. The annual ceremony is held before the Thanksgiving holiday and includes the presentation and presidential pardon of two turkeys. (Photo: EPA /Emily Curiel) A pro-EU campaigner stands outside parliament in London, Britain, on 25 November 2026. The UK could join the EU’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ scheme to protect car manufacturing in Europe. The deal, drawn up by Ireland, could mean Britain would not have to impose import taxes on Chinese electric cars under draft plans. (Photo: EPA / Andy Rain) A man stands in floodwater after heavy rains in Manta, Ecuador, on 24 November 2026. At least 27 people have died, and more than 114,000 have been affected by heavy rains linked to the El Niño phenomenon in Ecuador since 29 August 2026, the date a red alert was declared in the country, according to the National Secretariat for Risk Management. (Photo: EPA /Ariel Ochoa) Migrants arrive at La Restinga Port in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain, on 24 November 2026. A total of 2,100 migrants arrived in 14 different small boats to El Hierro Island after they were rescued throughout the day on 24 November 2026, a new record for rescues at sea in a single day in Spain. One migrant died, and a four-day-old baby was rescued along with the migrants, born during their travel through the Atlantic Ocean towards the Spanish coasts. (Photo: EPA / Gelmert Finol) A helicopter fights the flames during a wildfire in Formentor on Mallorca island, Balearic Islands, Spain, on 23 November 2026. The wildfire remains active and has so far burned more than 200 hectares. (Photo: EPA / Miquel A Borras) A drone image of a car on a snow-covered road in the season’s first snow at Bachtel, near Hinwil, Switzerland, on 23 November 2026. (Photo: EPA / Michael Buholzer) Veterinarians tend to an injured horse following reported Saudi-led airstrikes on a horse stable on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, on 24 November 2026. Saba News Agency reported that more than 30 thoroughbred horses were killed as hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continue to escalate. (Photo: EPA / Yahya Arhab) Preschoolers duck under a desk at a kindergarten in South Jeolla-Gwangju, South Korea, on 25 November 2026, as they take part in an earthquake drill timed with the 10th anniversary of a 5.8 magnitude quake in the southeastern city of Gyeongju. (Photo: EPA / Yonhap) Demonstrators during a 15-minute silence honouring victims at a march against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) organised by advocacy group Women for Change, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 21 November 2026. The nationwide demonstration marks one year since South Africa classified GBVF as a national disaster and follows the release of South African Police Service data showing 9,908 rape cases were reported nationwide between July and September 2026. (Photo: EPA / Kim Ludbrook) Protesters march in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on 20 November 2026. A 24-hour general strike, called by Italy’s largest trade union confederation CGIL, alongside other labour groups, is taking place nationwide to protest against the government's budget bill and its economic and social policies. (Photo: EPA / Angelo Carconi) Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated in red in Paris, France, on 18 November 2026, as part of the ‘Red Week’ campaign organised by Aid to the Church in Need to raise public awareness of the persecution of Christians around the world. The annual initiative sees hundreds of churches, cathedrals and public monuments worldwide bathed in red light to symbolise the blood of Christian martyrs and highlight religious freedom violations. (Photo: EPA / Mohammed Badra) Members of the artistic collective El Colegio del Cuerpo perform during an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) guerrilla group in Bogota, Colombia, on 23 November 2026. (Photo: EPA / Mauricio Duenas Castaneda) A group of makeup artists and stylists prepare contestants, including Jennifer Barreto (right) of Puerto Rico, during the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 24 November 2026. Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 and made history as the first mother to achieve this milestone, giving Puerto Rico its sixth crown in this pageant. (Photo: EPA / Thais Llorca) A staff member views the artwork ‘Peace Doves’ by British artist Peter Walker at the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College in London, Britain, on 19 November 2026. The installation, made up of paper doves, was created with contributions from schools, community groups and visitors. (Photo: EPA / Neil Hall) Women light lamps on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at the Banganga water tank in Mumbai, India, on 24 November 2026. Kartik Purnima is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Deva-Diwali or Deva-Deepawali, the festival of lights of the gods. (Photo: EPA / Divyakant Solanki) The sculpture ‘Le Grand Faune’ by French sculptor Paul Darde during a press preview of the ‘Meteorites, between sky and earth’ (Meteorites, entre ciel et terre) exhibition at the Lodeve Museum in Lodeve, southern France, on 19 November 2026. Presented for the first time in the south of France, the exhibition was designed by the National Museum of Natural History and adapted for the Musee de Lodeve. It brings the latest scientific discoveries to life through multimedia displays and showcases about forty meteorites from the museum's collection. (Photo: EPA / Guillaume Horcajuelo) A man uses his phone to download information next to a torso of a statue of Apollo or Dionysos, at the archaeological exhibition of the old Acropolis Museum at the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on 23 November 2026. The Old Acropolis Museum on the Acropolis hill officially reopened on 23 November 2026, following a major renovation after closing in 2007. The museum, located south-east of the Parthenon, had remained closed, when its exhibits were transferred to the neighbouring New Acropolis Museum. (Photo: EPA / Yannis Kolesidis) Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (left) and Armando Obispo of PSV during a Uefa Champions League league phase match in Madrid, Spain, on 24 November 2026. (Photo: EPA / Koen van Weel)







