Kenny Kunene’s claims that Julius Malema “worked” for tobacco boss Adriano Mazzotti, and that he scored his “cocaine from Nigerians”, made during a PA rally back in the 2024 general elections, will now be tested in open court, Judge Elmien du Plessis has ruled.

Malema sued Kunene in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 November 2026, for defamation over these remarks. Kunene has defended himself, arguing that his assessment of Malema’s associates and alleged drug habit needed to be “understood in the setting of political debate and against the background of earlier reporting about Mr Malema”.

Metaphors abound

Perhaps a bit like Malema’s defence that the song, Kill the Boer, is just a political metaphor? Or that time the Economic Freedom Fighters’ CIC told the court that the weapon he used in July 2018 to fire into the air was actually a toy, and thought the court would buy it.

Malema has since been handed a five-year jail sentence in total. This was for the unlawful possession of a firearm; two years for the unlawful possession of ammunition; on counts three (discharging the firearm), four (failure to take reasonable precautions) and five (reckless endangerment), he was ordered to pay R20,000 or face six months’ imprisonment. The sentences would run concurrently.

Malema appealed against the sentence and the matter has been set down for hearing in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Makhanda, on 15 March 2027.

Helen Zille at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on 06 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Cockroach days

Kunene and Malema have thrown sour cream cakes at each other before. In November 2021, during a television interview on eNCA, Kunene repeatedly called Malema a “cockroach” after Malema had referred to the PA as “a party of convicts”, following municipal coalition talks with the ANC.

Malema and Zille, too, have come a long way. Back in 2010, as leader of the ANC Youth League, Malema called Zille a “cockroach” but apologised five years later, in February 2015. Like Doom off a duck’s back, Zille forgave him and floated on.

The day before Judge du Plessis’ order that Malema’s beef with Kunene go to trial, Democratic Alliance (DA) Joburg mayoral candidate Zille, wearing her distinctive hat and crunching the odd peanut, sat in the same court building while her legal representative, advocate Antony Stein, argued that Malema was attempting to “gag” Zille.

Zille’s sin, according to Malema, is that during her Joburg mayoral campaign she consistently accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of being Malema’s glove puppet in the city’s former coalition, allowing him access to City Power and a fleet tender.

To be tested at trial

Stein argued that Zille’s defence was “backed by years of investigative reporting and hundreds of pages of payment records that will be tested through trial subpoenas and discovery”.

Malema had first demanded a retraction, and Zille’s legal team responded with, “see you in court”. We are all currently in limbo as Judge Senyatsi Marcus has reserved judgment while grappling with thin skins, political machine-gun mouths, free speech and the limits of political bullshit during campaigning.

Judge du Plessis said on Wednesday that she found that while Kunene had not established a defence, per se, he had “put up enough facts in support of his defences that they must be tested at trial”.

Like his hit-them-soft-before-you-hit-them-hard approach to Zille, Malema originally asked Kunene for an apology and a retraction, which was not forthcoming. Judge du Plessis said she would not decide on any damages claimed at this point and needed only to decide the case.

Swings and roundabouts

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel in Davos, Switzerland, 28 January 2009. (File photo: EPA / Laurent Gillieron)

In that instance, she referred to the finding in (ta-da!) Economic Freedom Fighters v Manuel, a landmark case in which Judge Elias Matojane in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that allegations Malema had posted on social media that former finance minister Trevor Manuel had conducted a clandestine process to appoint SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter were false, defamatory and unlawful.

The court ordered removal of the post and an unconditional apology within 24 hours, granted an interdict against future similar allegations, and awarded Manuel R500,000 in damages plus attorney-and-client costs.

In 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld the core defamation finding while adjusting the procedural relief.

Judge du Plessis noted that it would make little sense to hear evidence on the defences at this point and evidence on harm later, “when the same witnesses will speak to both”.

South African tobacco executive Adriano Mazzotti with Julius Malema. (Photo: Manikivana / X)

Neither true nor untrue

The judge said that the meaning of Kunene’s words “remains an objective question for the Court, although the context in which they were spoken is a matter for evidence”.

This evidence, she said, would go to the background facts, the factual basis for the comment, Kunene’s state of mind and the harm allegedly caused.

“Nothing in this judgment finds that Mr Malema sells illegal cigarettes, receives cocaine or uses cocaine. Nor does it find that the earlier publications are true, or untrue”.

The referral allowed the defences raised and their factual foundation to be tested.

“The onus on those defences remains on Mr Kunene. As the court said in Tau, finding a factual foundation for a defence does not mean that it will succeed”.

As to costs, Judge Plessis ordered Kunene to pay costs, caused by the late delivery of his supplementary answering affidavit. DM