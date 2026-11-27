The bill, backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative coalition, would be the biggest overhaul of hunting legislation since 1992. It follows lobbying by hunting and farming groups ahead of a general election due next year.

It would let local authorities open up more land to hunting, lengthen seasons and add previously protected species including wild geese and pigeons to the list of targets. The legislation also envisages control measures for wolf populations.

“It is an indispensable law,” said Francesco Bruzzone, a lawmaker from the League group, part of Italy’s governing coalition, who heads the party’s wildlife and hunting department.

“Wildlife populations have changed, and their impact creates problems for many people,” he added.

WILD BOAR POPULATION RISING

Farming groups, a key part of Meloni’s support, say hunting needs to be expanded to limit crop damage caused by growing wildlife populations, particularly of wild boar.

There were an estimated 1.5 million wild boars in Italy in 2021, according to the national environmental agency ISPRA. The cost of agricultural damage caused by boars averaged more than €17 million ($18.6 million) a year between 2015 and 2021, agency data shows.

Animal rights group LAV says wild boar numbers have risen in recent decades for several reasons, including crossbreeding with more fertile Eastern European animals.

The Senate has already approved the bill, which describes hunting as a national tradition. The lower house began debating it this week, though no date has been announced for a vote.

Environmentalists staged a protest in central Rome on Thursday, waving red flags and banners featuring animal silhouettes.

“The overwhelming majority of Italians are opposed to this brutal, archaic practice, which should now be consigned to history,” Luciano Di Tizio, the Italian head of conservation group WWF, said.

HUNTERS SAY THEY PROTECT ENVIRONMENT

According to a survey by pollster Piepoli last year, 39% of Italians support abolishing hunting or sharply reducing it, while 32% believe it should be restricted to genuine wildlife-control measures.

Italy has around 430,000 registered hunters, according to data gathered by the country’s regions, fewer than neighbouring France, which has around 900,000. The highest concentrations are in the northern Lombardy region and in central Tuscany.

Hunting groups say their members can help manage wildlife by preserving the land where they operate.

The Italian Hunting Federation (FIDC) said its members plant crops for game, creating habitats that also benefit birds and insects.

“If someone is willing to invest their own time and resources to pursue their passion while also helping to manage the environment, why should they not be allowed to do so?” FIDC president Massimo Buconi said.

ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DAILY SLAUGHTER’

Lipu, Italy’s main bird protection group, runs a wildlife rescue centre in Rome near Villa Borghese park. Some of the birds it treats have suffered severe gunshot injuries and will never fly again.

“Italy’s wildlife is already under pressure from the climate and biodiversity crisis. Opening up hunting would effectively allow daily slaughter,” Lipu president Alessandro Polinori said.

The group says it has documented injuries to peregrine falcons, kites and kestrels, and has also treated eagles, hobbies and sparrowhawks.

Polinori said the European Union could impose sanctions on Italy if the bill breaches environmental protection rules, and that arguments to cull animals to protect crops should be based on scientific evidence.

Some animal rights groups advocate fertility-control treatments for wild boars.

“Killing animals is never the preferred solution,” Polinori said.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Andrew Heavens)