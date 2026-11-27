We’re now officially on our sixth Hunger Games movie, and if you’re at all familiar with the film franchise, or the books on which they’re based – Suzanne Collins’ bestselling series of dystopian young adult tales – you’ll know a pretty grim experience lies ahead.

This isn’t to say there won’t be moments of levity, or brave defiance that rallies viewers behind characters, but the world of The Hunger Games is unquestionably a dark one.

In the despotic nation of Panem, physical and psychological torture, surveillance, repression and child murder all feature, and if you make it out the other side of the nightmare, post-traumatic stress will shadow you the rest of your life. The Hunger Games media is powerful and resonant, but you’ll always struggle to call it a “good” time.

This is especially true for brand-new film and adaptation The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which serves as a prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy (and its four filmic translations). Unlike the last prequel, 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Sunrise on the Reaping makes the smart move to be centred on beloved District 12 Mentor Haymitch Abernathy, versus the series’ equivalent of Adolf Hitler, President Snow.

Of course, the nature – and problem – of all prequels means fans in the audience already know the outcome: characters need to be manoeuvred into place for the start of the saga. So, going into Sunrise on the Reaping, it’s clear, to the familiar at least, that Haymitch, played here by Joseph Zada, and previously by Woody Harrelson, isn’t going to get a happy ending.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping jumps back 24 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteered as Tribute to replace her sister in the annual Hunger Games. And if you have no idea what that means, every year Panem’s Capitol punishes its 12 Districts for previous rebellion by choosing adolescents from each area to fight to the death in a televised spectacle.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. (Photo: Murray Close / Lionsgate)

Sunrise on the Reaping coincides with the second Quarter Quell, a special anniversary event where double the number of district Tributes are selected for the Games.

Sixteen-year-old Haymitch finds himself in that group of doomed teens, but clings to pleas from his mother, girlfriend Lenore (Whitney Peak), and fellow Tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) that he refuses to become a poster child for the Capitol, and their neat propaganda narrative. Instead, he resolves to “break” the Games with the help of some unexpected allies.

On that note, Sunrise on the Reaping is an all-star event with the likes of Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Maya Hawke appearing as younger versions of characters previously embodied onscreen by Philip Seymour Hoffman, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Banks, and Amanda Plummer respectively. And that’s not mentioning everyone.

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. (Photo: Murray Close / Lionsgate)

If Sunrise on the Reaping is sounding stuffed, yes it is, even with almost 160 minutes of running time to play with. A couple of the big name actors have little more than glorified one-scene cameos, and the same goes for the army of other Tributes.

That said, the main players get a good chunk of screen time reserved for them, and the film manages to produce a couple of supporting actor standouts. These include Kieran Culkin as casually callous Hunger Games host Caesar Flickerman (previously played by Stanley Tucci), who provides most of the film’s dark comic relief; and an unrecognisable Glenn Close as grotesque (inside and out) new character Drusilla Sickle, long-time escort to the District 12 Tributes.

The grandness of the cast mirrors the film’s scale overall. Shot for IMAX, Sunrise on the Reaping looks and feels every cent of its obviously massive budget. It’s easily the most visually impressive of the Hunger Games movies, with a stated Seventies influence that is visible across all elements of its production design.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a smorgasbord for the eyes, although it’s the Hunger Games arena that’s the film’s crowning aesthetic achievement: a sunny, colourful valley populated with the cutest, most benign animals at first glance, only to reveal its true, toxic nature later. It’s best described as classic Disney on the worst acid trip imaginable.

And yet the hallucinatory contrast of this particular booby-trapped killing field is dulled somewhat by the choice to make the movie version of Sunrise on the Reaping PG-13. It’s strangely bloodless in comparison with the novel, with its concise but graphic descriptions of violence. Sunrise on the Reaping could have been a lot more upsetting if it hadn’t censored the depiction of its numerous brutal deaths.

Still, this blunting aside, Sunrise on the Reaping is hands down the most emotionally moving of the Hunger Games movies. Much of the poignancy is down to the dialogue (lifted straight from the page by Collins herself), and performances of Zada and Peak.

The Hunger Games arena is the film’s crowning aesthetic achievement with its sunny, colourful valley. (Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Similar to how he did with last year’s The Long Walk, director Francis Lawrence – who incidentally has helmed every Hunger Games film except the 2012 original – has zoomed in on the bond between two desperate, relatable young people looking for a way out, but still being pragmatic about their chances. Haymitch and Lenore’s love story is a tragedy, and it’s the beating, bleeding heart of the film.

Sunrise on the Reaping, like fellow prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, avoids the love triangle dynamic that has become synonymous with young adult franchises. However, it’s impossible not to mention Grace’s Maysilee, a proto Katniss figure whose spiky, snobbish exterior masks surprising compassion and sensitivity. Grace’s “Mean Girl but More” electrifies the screen whenever she’s around, creating a trio of teens to root for – even if their fate is already chiselled in stone.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is far from flawless. The film’s energy wanes at times, and you may find yourself identifying the multiple moments that Capitol surveillance conveniently fails, allowing our heroes to discuss their treasonous plans. Still, it’s visually and emotionally impactful – a blockbuster that makes you feel even if it’s better to not always think.

Nobody in the Hunger Games universe wants to end up in the arena, but for audiences familiar with the franchise, or not, Sunrise on the Reaping makes the trip worthwhile as arguably one of the top three entries in this film series. DM

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in cinemas. This review was first published on Pfangirl.