Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Retief Odendaal has been elected as the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor after he received 63 votes against Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Bradley Murray, who got 55, with one ballot spoilt out of 119 voters.

The DA with 53 seats out of the 120-seat council has entered into a coalition government with UDM and Freedom Front Plus with three seats each, ActionSA has two, ACDP and PAC with one each.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom has been elected deputy mayor, DA councillor Marshall von Buchenroder Speaker and DA councillor Rano Kayser Chief Whip.

The election occurred at a continuation council meeting held in Despatch, Eastern Cape, after the inaugural gathering was adjourned before the political leadership was elected due to the late delivery of agendas.

At the meeting, Odendaal also named some of his mayoral committee members, but only mentioned the directorates that will be led by their coalition partners. They include:

UDM councillor Sipho Chris Fayindlala: Public Health;

UDM councillor Xoliswa Bobani: Constituency Services;

Freedom Front Plus councillor Bill Harrington: Roads and Stormwater;

PAC councillor Bassie Kamana PAC: Economic Development. Tourism and Agriculture; and

ActionSA councillor Nonkqubela Jonas: Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

The remaining mayoral committee members have yet to be announced.

Freedom Front councillor Bertus Griebenow was elected Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chair, while Democratic Movement councillor Bevan Brown was elected to chair the Rules and Ethics Committee.

DA councillor Retief Odendaal has been elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, 27 November 2026 (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Addressing council, Odendaal said current indications were that the municipality may no longer have sufficient cash to meet its obligations of paying salaries and bulk electricity purchases from Eskom as from March.

He said the city lost nearly R3-billion in cash reserves over the past three financial years.

“We last experienced such a serious financial crisis in 2010, and it took us the better part of five years to navigate our way through it. Whilst we have not yet reached that point, we must do everything in our power to prevent history from repeating itself. We must achieve significant operational efficiencies.”

Retief said the coalition government has to eliminate wasteful expenditure, improve revenue collection and ensure that every rand spent delivers the greatest possible benefit to the residents.

Odendaal said his government will do everything in its power to professionalise the administration by appointing suitably qualified individuals on merit, based on their expertise and experience, and not their political connections.

“Regrettably, we inherit an administration without a single permanently appointed executive director. We also have serious concerns about the legality of existing acting arrangements, which must be addressed urgently.

“We cannot expect to deliver on our responsibilities as a government without a capable and stable administration. We must also ensure that corruption has no place in this municipality, that procurement processes are transparent, and that those entrusted with public resources are held accountable.”

He said his government will fight against corruption, ensuring it has no place in the municipality, that procurement processes are transparent and those entrusted with public resources are held accountable.

Odendaal said they have to strengthen the metro police, improve street lighting, address illegal dumping, restore public spaces and work with communities to make neighbourhoods safer.

DA members congratulate their counterpart councillor Marshall von Buchenroder after he was elected as Speaker of Council, 27 November 2026 (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“We must restore the reliability of our water and electricity networks, address sewage spills, repair our roads, and ensure infrastructure investment reaches communities that have been neglected for far too long.”

He wants to unlock municipal land for development, expand housing opportunities, and restore dignity to families who have waited years for a place they can call home.

The city has a housing backlog of 80,000 units.

Odendaal said these are not unreasonable expectations but fundamentals of good local government.

“Our residents must also be able to hold us accountable for the progress we make. We must be honest about the challenges we face, transparent about our decisions, and willing to acknowledge where we fall short. Today, several political parties have chosen to put aside their differences and work together in the best interests of Nelson Mandela Bay. We will not always agree on everything. But our ability to find common ground must outweigh our differences. We owe it to the people of this city to make this coalition work and to provide the stability that has eluded the city.”

The election of the political leadership occurred until the eleventh hour as councillors in the opposition were still trying to convince national leaders of the UDM to ditch the DA and vote with the ANC.

Speaking on the sidelines of council, ANC regional chair and former mayor Babalwa Lobishe said she was not surprised by the outcome as the UDM and PAC which they tried to lobby had been publicly announced to be working with the DA.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe. (Photo: Facebook / Babalwa Lobishe)

“Lobbying is normal in politics; we’ve been doing this since 2026. Our numbers have been intact from the 12 parties which voted with us which shows we know what we were doing.”

Lobishe said: “They won’t stop lobbying as they are the ones who have the interest of the residents at heart. This coalition won’t last even a year due to the DA’s bullying, already we know that the mayor also wants to take the budget and treasury directorate so there’s no power sharing.”

EFF councillor Sinawo Tambo said said the outcomes of council are a setback to the people of the city.

EFF councillor Sinawo Tambo was nominated as Speaker but lost after receiving 53 votes from the 120-seats council, where 119 councillors were present. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

“We had hoped to consolidate a grouping of progressive political parties to ensure that development, infrastructure investment and job creation is centred in previously forgotten communities. We narrowly lost our contest for the positions of Speaker, Mayor and Chief Whip. This is an opportunity for us to step back and regroup to ensure we remain an effective opposition as the DA, which is known to serve the suburban areas only, to ensure it also provides services to the broader communities of the city. We are back in era where services are channelled to those who can pay rates,” Tambo said. DM