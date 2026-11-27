How it all began

DAKTARI’s story began when Ian and Michèle Merrifield met at Tshukudu Game Lodge, where Ian was working as a game ranger, and Michèle was volunteering. Their shared passion for caring for injured and orphaned wild animals brought them together.

After getting married, they opened a restaurant in Hoedspruit while continuing to care for animals in need. During this time, they helped raise a young boy named Thabo from a nearby village. Despite living in an area surrounded by incredible wildlife, Thabo had very little knowledge of the animals and natural environment around him.

Ian and Michèle began teaching him through their experiences with the rescued animals. They soon realised that many children in the surrounding communities had never had the opportunity to discover their own natural heritage. This realisation inspired them to combine their passion for animals with education, and in 2006, DAKTARI Bush School officially opened its doors. The name DAKTARI was inspired by a television series that both founders loved as children, about caring for wild animals in Africa.

Inspiring the next generation

Many children growing up near South Africa’s private game reserves and national parks have never had the opportunity to experience the wildlife that attracts visitors from all over the world. At DAKTARI, we welcome Grade 7 students from surrounding rural communities for five days of environmental education and personal development. Through interactive lessons, educational games, outdoor activities, and animal care, children discover the importance of biodiversity, conservation, responsible waste management, and protecting natural resources.

DAKTARI Bush School’s Children in Class.

However, our lessons go beyond the environment. We also address social issues such as politeness and respect, boundaries and consent, encourage teamwork, develop confidence, and help children recognise their own potential.

Over the past 20 years, DAKTARI has reached more than 5,700 children through its various projects. We hope that every child who comes through our doors leaves with new knowledge, greater confidence, and a desire to make a positive difference in their community.

Giving animals a second chance

Our wildlife sanctuary is an essential part of DAKTARI’s identity. Over the years, we have cared for hundreds of injured, orphaned, and abandoned animals. Over the years, we have cared for and released many animals back into the wild. For those unable to survive independently, DAKTARI provides a safe and permanent home where they receive the care and attention they need. These animals also help children develop empathy and understand the importance of respecting wildlife.

Recently, we welcomed two rescued bush babies, Sausage and Tomo, whose mothers never returned. Our team has been caring for them, and they are now growing up together until they are ready to return to the wild. Their story is just one of many small but meaningful successes that make our work so rewarding.

Kids Playing with Rabbits.

Supporting communities beyond the bush school

Our commitment to education does not end when the children leave DAKTARI. Through our Community Outreach Programme, we continue working with local schools and villages, organising Eco Clubs, environmental awareness campaigns, and community clean-ups. We also support local crèches through our Early Childhood Development Programme, providing educational resources and supporting practitioners to give young children a stronger foundation before entering primary school.

Another important part of our mission is addressing youth unemployment. Through our Job Hunting and Youth Development programmes, we help young adults prepare their CVs, develop interview skills, and gain practical work experience. By offering internship opportunities within DAKTARI, we help young people build professional skills and take their first steps towards employment and independence.

DAKTARI Brings Community Together.

Bringing people together

DAKTARI would not be what it is today without its dedicated staff, international volunteers, donors, and supporters. Every year, people from different countries and backgrounds join us to contribute to our educational programmes, care for the animals, and participate in the daily life of the organisation. This cultural exchange creates wonderful opportunities for everyone to learn from one another, share experiences, and work together towards a common goal.

A new chapter for DAKTARI

After 20 years of working alongside local communities, DAKTARI is preparing for an exciting new chapter. We are relocating our project and its animals to a new home closer to the communities we serve, allowing us to further develop our educational and community programmes. While this transition brings significant financial and logistical challenges, we remain committed to our mission. As part of Giving Tuesday on 1 December, we are launching a fundraising campaign to help make this move possible and ensure that DAKTARI continues to make a difference for many years to come. DM

To discover more about DAKTARI and how you can support our work, visit DAKTARI Bush School.

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