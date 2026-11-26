By Andrea Shalal, David Lawder and Lisandra Paraguassu

The move, part of a broader round of tariffs the Trump administration announced on goods from more than a dozen trading ​partners, caught Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs were a major campaign issue.

Brazil’s government said Washington’s announcement was unacceptable and aimed to pressure Brazil into changing its regulatory measures.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office was proposing changes to tariffs imposed in July after Brazil made “no meaningful progress” on the issues. The changes would give Washington more leverage to pressure Brazil to drop the practices, he said.

Brazil was the first country targeted under US President Donald Trump’s new tariff strategy, which relies on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, an unfair trade practices statute. The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s previous global tariffs under an emergency law, including duties of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, in February.

Under the proposal, finished Brazilian aircraft, which are currently exempt, would face a 10% duty. Aircraft are Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States, and the measure could hit planemaker Embraer EMBJ3.SA hard.

The company’s shares were down over 3% on Wednesday afternoon. The company said it was reviewing the announcement, adding that Embraer “continues to believe in and strongly defends maintaining the zero-tariff regime for the global aerospace industry, which has been in place since the 1980s.”

Two people at the company, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the announcement was a surprise.

Aerospace has largely escaped the tariffs that have hit other sectors such as autos, steel and aluminum. But tariffs on Embraer commercial jets would pose problems for US airlines, which have no domestic alternative for flying regional routes to smaller cities.

NEW SUGAR DUTY PROPOSED

Washington is also proposing a new tariff rate on out-of-quota raw and refined sugar that enters the US on a nondiscriminatory basis, the US Trade Representative’s office said. This would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third countries into the United States.

The impact may be limited, however. Brazil’s sugar exports to the US have dwindled to just over 146,000 tons in 2026 through the end of October, down from more than 1 million metric tons in 2024, according to industry body UNICA.

The US already plans to cut Brazil’s tariff-free raw sugar quota for 2027 by about a third, to 100,000 tons.

Renato Cunha, CEO of industry group NovaBio, said the new tariff will not directly affect producers in Brazil’s north and northeast, which benefit from the quota, though he called the tariff “negative” and said it “highlights the unpredictability of these actions interfering in the market.”

Greer said Washington remains open to talks.

Washington accuses Brazil of unfair practices on a range of issues from illegal deforestation to Brazil’s instant payment system, Pix, ​which the US government argues disadvantages credit card companies. Brasilia has rejected all the allegations.

OUTRAGE IN BRASILIA

Brazil’s government expressed its “outrage” at the announcement in a statement on Wednesday evening, and said the proposed tariffs aimed to pressure Brazil into changing regulations around issues including Pix and digital trade.

Brazil and the US established a working group in September to drive negotiations over tariffs and a broader bilateral trade framework after an August call between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Trump, but Brazilian officials say a proposal from Washington that Brasilia had expected never materialized.

“The USTR’s unilateral decision constitutes an unacceptable action within the ongoing bilateral negotiation process. Brazil will not yield to such threats,” Lula’s government said.

Lula won a new term in late October, defeating right-wing opponent Flavio Bolsonaro, who had campaigned on stronger ties with the Trump administration. During the campaign, Lula described US tariffs on Brazilian goods as election interference meant to benefit his opponent.

Brazil asked on Tuesday for the creation of a dispute panel at the World Trade Organization to examine the July Section 301 tariffs, a move the US blocked the same day.

The July tariffs, which followed months of fruitless negotiations between US and Brazilian officials, had maintained and expanded exemptions for Brazilian beef, coffee, aircraft and other goods.

Brazil also faces an additional 12.5% tariff under a separate Section 301 investigation into connections to forced labor in the supply chains of dozens of countries.

The USTR will hold a hearing on the duties on January 14, before they can take effect.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder in Washington and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; additional reporting by Jasper Ward and Gabriel Araujo; Writing by David Lawder and Brendan O’Boyle; editing by Lincoln Feast, Rod Nickel and Sanjeev Miglani)