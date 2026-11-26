The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is discharging effluent into the ocean without a valid Coastal Waters Discharge Permit – a violation affecting its wastewater treatment facilities, including the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works.

To address the alleged unlawful sewage discharge and resulting environmental damage, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) issued the municipality a Notice of Intention on 20 October, signalling formal enforcement action.

This regulatory step follows scrutiny by Gqeberha environmentalist Arnold Slabbert and alarming seawater-quality tests by Algoa Bay Conservation. Water samples taken where the Cape Recife plant’s effluent enters the sea revealed E. coli levels of 20,000 counts per 100ml – a figure the group’s director and environmental chemist, Ronelle Friend, described as indicating “extremely high” faecal contamination.

DFFE spokesperson Dikeledi Mokgokolo on Wednesday confirmed that the municipality does not hold any authorisation issued by the department “for the discharge of effluent into coastal waters at Cape Recife”.

Mokgokolo said the municipality had submitted an application for a Coastal Waters Discharge Permit, but the department had been unable to finalise it “due to the municipality’s failure to submit the requisite technical information necessary to assess the application.

“Despite repeated follow-ups by the department over an extended period, the municipality failed to provide the outstanding information. Consequently, the department had no alternative but to withdraw the application due to the lack of progress and cooperation on the part of the municipality.”

The entrance to the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works in Gqeberha. Local environmentalist Arnold Slabbert warns that ongoing sewage discharge from the plant is damaging the environment and endangering humans and wildlife. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

‘Sea of sewage’

Algoa Bay Conservation’s water testing follows separate samples collected in the area by wildlife expert and environmentalist Arnold Slabbert on 19 November, after the death of a young otter found struggling in what he described as a “sea of sewage”.

Friend said the organisation tested several key water-quality parameters to establish whether the discharge contained bacterial indicators of sewage contamination.

She said the E. coli result of 20,000 counts per 100ml was significantly higher than the coastal marine water-quality guideline of 500 counts per 100ml.

The coastline at Cape Recife, where a stream of sewage flows into the ocean. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Friend said the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works had not been functioning properly for several years. As a result, effluent runs from the plant, through a conservation site, across the beach and into the ocean.

Friend said the treatment plant “wasn’t repaired, it wasn’t maintained. So the sewage was not treated to the standard that it is allowed to go into the natural environment.”

The organisation began investigating after noticing a strong stench, scum, foam and discolouration in the water flowing across the beach.

“You can see solids from the sewage that’s been flowing,” she said. “That’s not legal. It’s not in the public health interest. It’s not allowed.”

Professor Nadine Strydom from Nelson Mandela University has also raised concerns about the state of the municipality’s wastewater infrastructure. She pointed to a lack of adequate maintenance and upgrades, despite population growth placing increasing pressure on existing infrastructure.

Sewage from the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works in Gqeberha flows into the ocean. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Dr Gary Koekemoer of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa warned that the issues at Cape Recife reflect a broader sanitation crisis across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Koekemoer highlighted the environmental toll of failing wastewater infrastructure, including pollution threats to oyster farms, alongside persistent vandalism and the targeted stripping of key sanitation equipment.

He has previously linked the municipality’s sanitation problems to political instability, vacant posts and a lack of capacity to maintain and manage its treatment works.

The municipality’s Green Drop score of 36.3% further reflects the scale of the challenges facing its wastewater treatment system, said Koekemoer.

A long-standing problem

The DFFE has been aware of the sewage and wastewater crisis from the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works since at least June 2022, when a criminal case was opened in connection with the pollution.

“Since then, the department’s Compliance and Enforcement Unit has conducted several site inspections at the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works, including joint inspections with the Department of Water and Sanitation, as part of the Working Group IV project plan,” said Mokgokolo.

The project aims to identify poorly performing and failing wastewater treatment works that contribute significantly to marine pollution through the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated effluent into the environment.

Mokgokolo said the discharges pose significant risks to marine ecosystems, biodiversity and public health.

Despite the inspections and the criminal case, the outflow remains a concern, prompting the department to escalate enforcement action.

On 20 October, the DFFE issued the municipality a Notice of Intention under section 59(1) of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act. Mokgokolo said the notice addresses the alleged unlawful, unpermitted discharge of sewage into coastal waters and the resulting environmental damage.

“To date, the department has not received a response from the municipality and will proceed with further enforcement action,” said Mokgokolo.

Concerns for Cape Recife’s wildlife

The renewed pollution concerns follow the death of a young otter rescued at Cape Recife earlier in November. An autopsy performed by a veterinarian reportedly revealed extensive damage to the animal’s stomach.

The young otter found in a stream of sewage at Cape Recife, Gqeberha, earlier in November died shortly after being rescued. (Photo: Facebook / Arnold Slabbert)

Slabbert, who collected his own water samples on 19 November for independent laboratory testing, said on Thursday he was still awaiting the results. He reiterated that he intended to pursue criminal charges against the municipality and possibly specific individual officials, depending on the outcomes of the tests.

Friend warned against allowing effluent from the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works to continue flowing openly across the beach, citing health risks to visitors and people fishing along the shoreline.

She said the stretch of coast is popular for walking, collecting shells and swimming, as well as for canoeing, hydrofoiling and fishing.

Water samples were collected for testing following reports of sewage discharges into the ocean at Cape Recife. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

She added that exposure to water with high E. coli levels can cause illness, particularly if people come into contact with it and accidentally ingest contaminated material.

“It should not be open like it is. I don’t want to say the municipality should close that beach, but in my opinion, it’s not safe for people to go there,” she said.

Daily Maverick has sought comment from the municipality since 19 November, making repeated follow-ups throughout the week regarding the status of its Coastal Waters Discharge Permit and its plans to address the effluent outflow. No response had been received by the time of publication; any comment received will be added. DM

Where to report sewage leaks or environmental contraventions Environmental contraventions can be reported to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) via the Environmental Crime & Incidents Hotline on 0800 205 005 or by email at envirocrime@dffe.gov.za. Nelson Mandela Bay residents can report sewer blockages and sewage spills via the municipality’s official reporting channels by contacting the Municipal Call Centre on 0800 20 50 50, using the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mobile App or emailing waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za.



