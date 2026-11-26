If a plastic chair could talk, jokes local comedian Marcius Van Antwerp, it would know all the neighbourhood gossip – having witnessed three funerals, two lobola negotiations, a wedding, and a 21st birthday where the cake fell on the grass.

The plastic chair is just like a South African, he says, not fancy but resilient. It can sit outside in the sun and the rain for years, but when you need it it’s there, holding up that 120kg uncle who is complaining about the economy.

From joyous celebrations like weddings and 21st birthdays to solemn moments like funerals and night vigils, the plastic chair is always there, a vital part of the South African language of coming together.

Plastic chairs anchor daily social spaces outside spaza shops, hair salons, shisanyamas, taxi ranks, clinics, government offices. They live on suburban stoeps, in rural backyards, on township pavements.

The humble plastic chair is a common feature at local events. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Now the humble plastic chair will be an integral part of the conversation when the popular Jozi My Jozi Main Street Sundays returns for its third edition on 29 November. For the event, Lebo Kekana of FEDE Studios has designed a public installation called Pull Up a Chair.

“Across many parts of South Africa, the plastic chair is a familiar part of how people gather,” says Kekana.

“It evokes the kinds of environments, from church meetings to funerals, where someone can show up unannounced and without an invitation and be handed a plate of food. It carries a simple gesture of hospitality: come in, sit down, join us. Pull Up a Chair brings this familiar gesture into Main Street Sundays, extending it into the public realm.”

Joburg’s Main Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday. FEDE Studios has designed a public installation called Pull Up a Chair that will feature at the event. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Once again, Main Street will be closed off to traffic and open instead to about five thousand people to come out and play. A busy business corridor will be transformed into an inner-city living room, and the streets will be peppered with plastic chairs that create spaces for conversation and play, for local stories and unhurried company.

FEDE Studios will curate seating pockets throughout the different zones at Main Street Sundays. There’ll be Zen zones and quiet zones, active mobility zones, music, craft and design zone, and in between and all around, people are invited to pull up a chair and connect.

The white plastic chair featured at the Human Rights Festival at Constitution Hill. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

FEDE Studios will curate seating pockets throughout the different zones at Main Street Sundays. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Kekana describes his work as “sitting at the intersection of fly and chic”. He founded FEDE Studios in 2020 as “a nomadic gallery that stages experimental exhibitions in unconventional spaces rather than a fixed venue”. The name is drawn from fede, a casual Tsotsitaal greeting rooted in Jozi’s townships. FEDE will also have two fabulous freestanding sculptures made from the same white plastic chairs – “as an ode to the material culture of Joburg’s urban street life”.

“Main Street Sundays brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, from gogos to ama-2k skaters and young families,” says Mbali Zulu, one of the Jozi My Jozi organisers.

“We are designing spaces for people to sit together alongside the amazing activities that will be happening. Not a VIP section, but somewhere to really settle into the city. To catch up with a friend, make room for someone new, rest your feet, watch the street come alive. Have a conversation that was not in your plans.”

So, pull up a chair, Jozi. There’s a place for you on Main Street. DM

Main Street Sundays is on 29 November, from 10am to 6.30pm. The festive lights will be switched on at sunset. Entrance is free, but please register here. The main parking site is at Standard Bank Parking, Frederick Street, Marshalltown. Or take the Gautrain to Park Station and hop on the free Gautrain midibus straight to Main Street.

Bridget Hilton-Barber is a freelance writer who writes for Jozi My Jozi.