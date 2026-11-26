For some reason, I can’t think of radar without thinking of aeroplanes and battles and World War 2 and all that.

I think my foundational understanding of radar probably comes from the opening scenes of Top Gun, with the commander chewing the cigar while they watch Maverick and the guy whose Goose gets cooked later buzz thosetwo pesky Migs.

It didn’t take too much for me to move from that image to understanding that the cops could use radar guns to track the speed of those illegally registered Italian supercars that are used to launder tender money.

Of course, I came to realise later that every time I type in the words “Weather Joburg” on Google, the results I see come from radar installations that monitor cloud formations and goodness knows what else.

And I suppose it would make sense that right now you can use radar to protect the perimeter security of your average South African mine.

Considering the size of those installations and how impossible it must be to protect them, that all makes sense.

Slope mechanics

But it came close to blowing my mind to discover this morning, while idly searching for uses for radar in South Africa, that radar can also monitor slope mechanics.

In case you’re wondering, that’s the science behind the massive pits that mining companies dig when they’re digging up coal or other minerals that don’t require a shaft.

Slope mechanics is one of those highly specialised sciences that allows them to know how far they can dig and how safe it will be to be at the bottom.

Radar, it turns out, is a very good way to monitor the behaviour of the actual slope.

This idle curiosity was sparked by a conversation with the CEO of the defence and electrical equipment firm Reunert, Anthonie de Beer on The Money Show this week.

While they’ve had a tough financial year, he does also say that their defence order book is up by 25% year on year. And in fact, if you included some orders that moved into the current financial year, they’ve seen demand up nearly 50%.

Considering how global tensions appear to be rising, and that Maverick (that’s Tom… not Daily) failed to make the world safe for democracy, so it makes complete sense.

The big demand is coming not from the US; as usual they have gone their own way.

Instead it’s from Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. And what Reunert appears to be particularly good at is not jeeps and mortars and things like that.

Rather, it’s their radar technology that seems to be so popular.

Global radar players

De Beer says they’re one of four or five global radar players who can sell into those markets.

I would probably be the second-last person at Daily Maverick that you would ask about the military uses of radar, but I suspect it’s no longer about watching the Migs running away from Tom the Cruiser.

Instead I’m sure it’s all about drones.

In some ways it’s quite strange we would have any inside track on this. Surely the people who really know how to use radar against drones would be in Ukraine and Russia right now.

And while they use Starlink (when Elon lets them) I’m sure radars are a big part of that fight.

But what Reunert does have is a huge amount of data, about 50 year’s worth, which they reckon will be quite valuable in the coming years.

The one thing we don’t seem to see at the moment is strong demand from southern Africa.

Since the end of apartheid there has been no need for us, or any of the countries around us, to really invest in our militaries. The governments have all come from the same political tradition, there is no real tension that could lead to any kind of war.

As a result, we’ve really only needed a military to provide peacekeeping and for help during floods.

More recently, of course, we’ve had to deploy the SANDF just to protect our own people from criminals.

Gripens

For the moment, I still don’t see our Gripens being ripped out of storage, hurried to Simon’s Town and racing off the tarmac to protect our territory.

But we do need to know what is going on out there. And radar is going to develop in fascinating ways.

In fact, it’s pretty obvious that demand for it is going to just grow and grow, while the field grows more and more technical.

It’s probably going to be quite a fun field for a while, although I would imagine the maths you need to know is ferocious.

And instead of some guys chewing cigars watching circles on a screen, you’re going to have people tapping their phones in an Uber while they monitor certain areas being breached.

None of them will look like Tom Cruise. But at least our Goose will be safe. DM