Ten percent organic growth for a group this size is respectable. It is not the step-change the headline implies.

Spending profit to buy position

Ecosystem aEBITDA fell to $492 million from $530 million, including $344 million of investment in iFood and JET. The heaviest spending was in Brazil, where iFood’s aEBITDA fell to $28 million from $184 million after US$278m of incremental investment. GMV rose 25% in local currency, and Prosus says payments, ads, grocery, pharmacy and pets are all growing strongly.

CEO Fabricio Bloisi has widened the pitch. “We believe we can become the operating system for local businesses across our ecosystem, and we are just getting started,” he said. That is an ambition investors will want to see translated into margins, not just GMV.

CFO Nico Marais has given them a date: better profitability and cash flow in the second half, and a return to aEBITDA growth in FY28.

Watch the metric change

Prosus has dropped “core headline earnings” in favour of “adjusted earnings” as its measure of after-tax operating performance. Adjusted EPS rose 12%, though the release acknowledges the buyback helped. A shrinking share count flatters per-share numbers; a new metric makes year-on-year comparison harder. Both deserve scrutiny.

JET: one month of good news

JET’s revenue fell 13% to $1.7 billion, with Prosus pointing to vouchers and discounts being netted off revenue under IFRS – the cost of buying orders back. September brought the first month of order growth in 55 months. It is a signal, not yet a trend. aEBITDA was US$34m after US$32m of restructuring charges, including market exits.

Where the returns are

OLX continues to carry the group. aEBITDA rose 30% (21%) to $300 million at a 51% margin. Real estate margins improved to 52% from 45%, and jobs to 51% from 46%. In France, La Centrale grew while the used-car market fell about 8%.

Despegar grew gross bookings 90% (25%) to US$4bn, with aEBITDA of $47 million at a 9% margin. In India, PayU turned aEBITDA-positive at $12 million after cutting merchant accounts; payments revenue fell 12% while credit revenue rose 24%.

The capital question

Free cash flow was $1.1 billion, and $1.2 billion of non-core assets were sold in the half. The $5 billion FY27 buyback is on track, and Prosus and Naspers have returned $49 billion to shareholders since June 2022.

For South African investors, Prosus is effectively Naspers’ engine. The bet is that heavy spending today and steady buybacks can coexist until FY28 – and that the pay-off arrives on schedule. DM



