The second, more useful number shows a group growing at a solid clip, but not one transformed overnight.

Profit goes backwards, on purpose

Ecosystem adjusted EBITDA fell to US$530m from $557 million. Naspers says this includes $344 million of investment in iFood and JET. The bulk of that went to Brazil: iFood’s aEBITDA fell to US$28 million from $184 million after $278 million of incremental investment, while its GMV rose 25% in local currency.

In plain terms, Naspers is buying market share in Brazilian food delivery and paying for it with profit. CEO Fabricio Bloisi framed it as delivery on a promise. “We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering,” he said.

CFO Nico Marais set out the timeline investors will hold him to: improving profitability and cash flow in the second half, and a return to aEBITDA growth in FY28.

A new yardstick

Less noticed, but worth flagging: Naspers has replaced “core headline earnings” with “adjusted earnings” as its measure of after-tax operating performance. Adjusted EPS rose 12%, but the release notes this was helped by the share buyback. When a company changes its preferred metric, comparability with prior periods deserves attention.

JET: a turn, or a blip?

JET’s revenue fell 13% to $1.7 billion, which Naspers attributes to vouchers and discounts being netted off revenue under IFRS – in other words, the group is subsidising orders. The reward: in September, orders grew for the first time in 55 months. One month does not make a recovery, but it is the first data point Naspers can show for its turnaround thesis. aEBITDA was $34 million after $32 million of restructuring charges, including the cost of exiting some markets.

The engines that work

OLX remains the group’s most reliable profit centre, with aEBITDA up 30% (21%) to US$300m on a 51% margin. In France, its La Centrale motors business grew while the used-car market shrank by about 8%. OLX’s dividend to the group rose 35%; Tencent’s was up 13%.

In India, PayU turned aEBITDA-positive at $12 million, partly by deliberately cancelling merchant accounts. Its payments revenue fell 12%, but credit revenue rose 24%.

South Africa

Locally, Takealot Group grew revenue 27% (16%) to $571 million and aEBITDA 21% in local currency to US$37m. Mr D’s GMV rose 25%, with grocery now 27% of the total, and TakealotMORE subscription revenue grew 66%. Naspers says its local platforms support more than 59,000 earning opportunities, including 25,000+ SMEs.

Capital returns keep flowing

The $5 billion FY27 buyback is on track, taking returns to Naspers and Prosus shareholders to $49 billion since June 2022. Free cash flow was $1.0 billion, and $1.2 billion of non-core assets were sold in the half.

The question is whether Naspers can keep funding both heavy reinvestment and large buybacks if the second-half improvement takes longer than promised. For now, management is asking the market to wait until FY28. DM



