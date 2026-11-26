“Hectic” was the consensus among those Daily Maverick asked to describe previous Black Fridays. While the US-imported shopping frenzy has become a fixture on the South African retail calendar, rising inflation suggests this year’s event may lose some of its lustre.

Inflation climbed to 5.2% in October, according to Stats SA – well above the South African Reserve Bank’s 3% target. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices climbed for the third month in a row, with spikes in the cost of fish, vegetables, sugar, confectionery and desserts.

Fuel costs, courtesy of the US war with Iran, were the main culprit, up roughly 42.9% on-year in October.

Grocery inflation in October 2026, with monthly and annual changes. (Source: Statistics South Africa)

The long game

Non-essential spending is a tough sell in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economy. Black Friday promotions first came to SA online, spearheaded by Takealot, in 2012, and made their way to supermarket shelves – initially via Checkers – in 2014.

It has morphed from a one-day event at the end of November – the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday – into a weekend of sales stretching through Cyber Monday and, more recently, a month-long promotional tool.

Riana Prins, dean of undergraduate studies at IMM Graduate School, said that, for all retailers’ confidence, whether or not they really make more money thanks to Black Friday is up for debate:

“While the campaign may have beaten its targets and the team may be celebrating on the last day of the month with many a cork popping, the harder questions will take longer to answer. Chief among them is whether the promotion made money after discounts, delivery costs and returns.

“Another is whether the deals generated sales that would otherwise have happened in December, and whether first-time shoppers came back,” she added.

“A sale that shifted from December to November is not automatically a win if it isn’t profitable. The Black Friday scorecard in 2026 needs to be measured well past 27 November for marketers to truly be able to tick the boxes showing the day was a success.”

Makro advertises its ‘Back to Black Friday’ deals on basic foodstuff throughout the store. (Photo: Holly Munks)

Under pressure

Black Friday is when retailers encourage shoppers to take the plunge on larger purchases by tempting them with discounts.

Shoprite reported strong online interest in pricier items like appliances and gaming consoles, citing the release of Grand Theft Auto VI as a draw, but said demand remains strongest in “core grocery categories”.

At Pick n Pay, general merchandise tends to do well during this period, “especially TVs, soundbars, washing machines”, according to one multimedia salesperson.

“People get excited about Black Friday,” she said, adding that it’s not like it once was. “Financially not everybody is on top now. So things are difficult.”

The collection desk for Makro’s online order pickup service. (Photo: Holly Munks)

Another worker, in between expertly stocking a shelf with Tex bars, said the cost of living had changed how much people are willing to spend on Black Friday.

“Now, you find the stores are busy, but not like before,” he said.

Data released in March showed that in 2011, the split between November and December trade saw November accounting for 42.5% of year-end sales. November’s contribution peaked at 46.4% in 2019, and edged down to 45.9% in 2025.

Daily Maverick found a Makro customer gearing up to buy a TV, but for work, not personal use.

Another customer was planning ahead. “We are awake now because we know we only get paid now. December, January, there’s no money. I’m only focused on back-to-school items,” he said.

The customer said deals had changed over the last few years. He remembered 2021 as the peak for bagging a bargain, with discounts of around 50%, but was struggling to find something comparable this year.

Breakdown of retail trade in November and December in 2011 and 2025. (Source: Statistics South Africa)

Disappearing into the digital ether

TFG, which owns the likes of Truworths, Totalsports and Jet, said:

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain among the most important trading events of the year for TFG. Customers are planning their purchases more carefully than ever, and they are looking for real value and for convenience in how they shop. “Our online business is growing much faster than our stores, and we see particularly strong online participation over the Black Friday period. At the same time, our stores remain central to Black Friday and still account for the large majority of our sales over the period.”

TFG does not draw a hard line between sales channels. About 30% more customers browsed online before shopping in-store during the first half of the 2027 financial year, the company said. Visitors to brick-and-mortar stores are now also placing orders with staff through a version of the Bash app.

Makro’s grocery department, stocked and ready for Black Friday customers. (Photo: Holly Munks)

Some stores, including Makro, also give customers the option to collect online orders in-person.

A sales consultant for Retail Dynamix, which works with Makro, estimated that Black Friday sales are split about 50-50 between in-store and online. Daily Maverick asked the marketing team at Makro’s parent company, Massmart (owned by US retail giant Walmart), to verify the figure, but received no response by publication time.

Overall, the consultant said he no longer sees the level of “madness” he once witnessed on the shop floor.

A calm storm

Cindy Naidoo, general manager at a Durban branch of Pick n Pay Hyper, said the staff were braced for business, with more people scheduled to come in for night shifts during Black Friday week.

“We’ve got a very high budget, and we’re going to be extremely busy. This year, it’s promising,” said Naidoo.

One Pick n Pay salesperson, gearing up for his 14th Black Friday, acknowledged that people can get “a bit frustrated here and there, but it comes with the season – that’s why it’s called a crazy season”.

This should not be underestimated. In 2017, crowds shattered a glass door as a Game in Cape Town opened for Black Friday, and in the US, a Walmart employee was killed in a 2008 Black Friday stampede, eventually leading the US government to urge retailers to do something about crowd management.

If you’re out in the Black Friday frenzy, stay safe and be nice to the sales staff. We are all in this inflationary chaos together. DM