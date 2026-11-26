Danny Jordaan may have fended off a challenge for his South African Football Association (Safa) presidential seat from fellow soccer administrator Sandile Zungu in September 2026, but his legal troubles remain.

Jordaan stands accused of illegally using Safa’s finances for his own benefit, and his matter is set to continue on Friday, 27 November, at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng.

Safa’s Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo, as well as businessman Trevor Neethling and the federation’s former CEO, Russell Paul, are the other accused in the matter. They all face charges of improperly using Safa’s finances, with Jordaan said to be the primary beneficiary of this malfeasance, according to the State.

The latest appearance by Jordaan and his three co-accused is set to be for the hearing of a fresh Section 342A application, after the previous application of the same nature was thrown out by Magistrate Sheron Soko-Rantao in December 2024. This was a month after they were arrested and then released on bail.

In the Criminal Procedure Act, Section 342A reads: “A court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his/her legal adviser, the State or a witness.”

Safa President Danny Jordaan (left) was re-elected in September 2026, despite having fraud charges hanging over his head. He stands accused alongside Trevor Neethling, Gronie Hluyo and Russell Paul. (Photo: Yanga Sibembe)

This second 342A application was supposed to be heard the last time the quartet of co-accused appeared in court, on 27 August. However, both the State and the defence lawyers agreed to have it postponed to November.

The State alleges Jordaan breached Safa protocol when the federation hired Neethling’s public relations company, Grit Communications, before the 2018 Safa elections. A year before that, Jordaan had been accused of rape.

Jordaan has always insisted that Safa’s relationship with Grit was above board and was for the benefit of the federation. However, the State alleges that he hired Neethling’s company to polish his personal image before the 2018 elections.

Safa President Danny Jordaan stands accused of abusing the federation’s funds for his own benefit. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

Safa covering legal bill

On 21 October, just weeks after Jordaan was reinstated as Safa boss for the fourth time since his initial election in 2013, the national soccer federation said it would be covering his and Hluyo’s legal costs.

In a statement that seems to have since been deleted from Safa’s website, it said: “The Safa NEC (National Executive Committee) wishes to place on the record that despite the ongoing court action at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court, the association has never lodged a complaint with the SAPS (South African Police Service), the Hawks or any other authority.”

On 21 October 2026, Safa released a statement saying it would pay the legal bill for its president, Danny Jordaan and Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo. The statement has since been deleted from Safa’s website. (Screenshot: X)

The statement said in the early days of the court matter that current Safa Chief Executive Lydia Monyepao had explicitly made it clear that Safa was not responsible for laying the charges.

“The letter further stated that the complainants are disgruntled former Safa NEC members and employees who have no legal right to represent Safa in the proceedings. They have done so in their personal capacity outside the ambit of Safa.

“It is worth adding that Safa received unqualified audits for the period of this investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority and the subsequent audit period to date,” it stated.

“Safa shall pay all legal costs incurred by Dr Jordaan and Mr Hluyo, including costs incurred to date.”

Safa’s hypocrisy

It is peak hypocrisy for Safa to say the ongoing matter was brought by bitter individuals outside of the federation, and to then turn around and pledge to cover Jordaan and Hluyo’s legal bills. The duo is accused in their personal capacity of defrauding the organisation. As such, they should be covering their own bills.

This is what now appears on the Safa website when the link of the federation covering Danny Jordaan and Gronie Hluyo’s legal bill is clicked on. There is no alternative article, which would be the case if the statement had been recalled. (Photo: X)

In that statement one month ago, Safa also said it would “appoint an attorney and senior counsel to attend the proceedings on a watching brief going forward”. That’s more money spent by a federation that was financially bailed out by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie as recently as December 2024, when it could not afford to pay staff and players due to cash flow issues.

Then in June 2025, before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Banyana Banyana downed tools over outstanding payments that were due to them from Safa. The impasse was eventually resolved, but it was another financial red card for Safa.

There has also been similar payment friction between Safa and the men’s team (Bafana Bafana), while junior teams have headed into tournaments underprepared due to the soccer body’s tight finances. However, there is money to fight Jordaan and Hluyo’s personal legal battles.

It is a middle finger to the athletes, who are the ones who earn the money through their performance on the field. DM