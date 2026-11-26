One driver gets tired. Someone else offers to take over. The keys change hands and the trip continues.

Most families do not spend much time thinking about what that change of driver means for their car insurance.

Sharing the driving can be a sensible way to manage a long journey. The decision is often simple: one person needs a break, another has a valid licence and offers to take over.

The insurance question is less obvious. Having a licence and permission to use the car does not necessarily mean every policy will treat that driver in the same way.

That makes one question worth answering before the keys start changing hands:

If someone else drives your car this December, does your insurance cover them?

December is peak season for shared driving

The family car works differently during the festive season.

For most of the year, it handles school runs, commuting and shopping trips. December is different. Long-distance travel, visiting relatives, airport collections, holiday outings and family gatherings often mean that multiple people end up driving the same car.

At the same time, South Africa’s roads become significantly more dangerous.

During the 2025/26 festive season, the Department of Transport recorded 1,172 crashes and 1,427 fatalities. More than 40% of these incidents occurred between 15 and 28 December.

While road-safety discussions often focus on speed, alcohol consumption and fatigue, there is another question worth considering: how does your insurance work when someone else takes the wheel?

Common festive-season driving scenarios

Your partner now drives the car more often than you do

Many couples keep insurance arrangements that were set up years ago even though their driving habits have changed.

If the person recorded as the regular driver is no longer the person using the car most often, it may be worth reviewing the policy details.

Your grown-up child uses the car regularly

This can happen during university holidays or after a child starts working.

The key question is whether they are simply borrowing the car occasionally or have effectively become one of its regular drivers.

A friend offers to drive the last stretch to the coast

After several hours on the road, handing over the keys can help manage fatigue.

It is still worth knowing beforehand how the policy treats occasional drivers and whether a different excess may apply.

You are in the passenger seat while somebody else drives

Being in the car does not automatically determine how the insurance will respond.

What matters is who is driving, whether the policy allows them to do so and whether the relevant policy requirements have been met.

A younger or less experienced driver takes the wheel

Policies can treat drivers differently based on factors such as age, driving history or experience.

That makes it useful to understand the driver rules before the journey starts.

None of these situations is unusual during the festive season.

The important thing is knowing how your own policy treats them.

Not all policies treat all drivers the same way

One thing remains consistent: anyone driving the car should hold a valid driver’s licence.

Insurers typically assess risk based partly on the person who uses the car most often. If the person listed as the regular driver is no longer the one using the car most frequently, the insurer should be informed.

However, one of the biggest misconceptions is that all insurance policies handle additional drivers in the same way.

They do not.

Some insurers require drivers to be specifically named on the policy. Others allow occasional additional drivers, provided certain conditions are met. Some offer broader flexibility through open-driver arrangements.

For example, Prime Comprehensive includes an Open Driver Policy, which allows another licensed driver to use the insured car with the policyholder’s permission, subject to the applicable policy terms.

Prime’s non-comprehensive products operate differently and allow only a limited number of named additional drivers on cover.

The important point is not that one approach is necessarily better than another.

It is that motorists should understand which approach their own insurer follows before somebody else drives the car.

The hidden cost many drivers don’t expect

Even where another driver is covered, there may be another detail worth checking.

The excess.

Many consumers focus on whether a claim will be honoured but overlook whether a different excess applies when someone other than the regular driver is behind the wheel.

Depending on the policy, the answer may be yes.

Before handing over the keys, ask two practical questions:

Is this person covered to drive the car?

What excess would apply if they were involved in an accident?

Knowing those answers before the trip makes it easier for everyone to understand how the cover works.

Share the driving, but do it thoughtfully

Having another competent driver available can reduce fatigue and make long journeys easier.

The Department of Transport has previously encouraged motorists to stop every 200 kilometres or approximately every two hours during long-distance travel.

Before leaving, agree who may drive the car, make sure those drivers understand the insurance requirements, and ensure everyone knows where to find emergency contact details if something goes wrong.

There will also be times when the safest decision is for nobody to drive.

After social events or celebrations involving alcohol, leaving the car parked is often the better choice.

Five minutes now can make the holiday simpler

Before the festive season becomes busy, take a few minutes to check:

whether the regular driver recorded on the policy is still correct;

whether another licensed driver may use the car;

whether additional drivers need to be named on the policy;

what excess applies if someone else is driving; and

whether any other conditions apply when the regular driver is not behind the wheel.

Most families spend hours planning routes, accommodation and departure times for December travel.

Spending five minutes checking who is insured to drive the car can be just as useful.

Get a Prime Comprehensive car insurance quote and compare the cover

Before your family leaves Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town or anywhere else this December, add the insurance check to the road-trip plan.

Then, when someone offers to take over the next stretch, the keys can change hands with everyone knowing where they stand. DM

Disclaimer

Terms and conditions apply. Prime South Africa is an authorised FSP 41040. Benefits are underwritten by Santam Structured Insurance Ltd, a licensed non-life insurer and authorised FSP 1027.