In a statement issued by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group urged employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.

After the Houthi statement, the Saudi-led coalition targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed a number of targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran, the coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

Renewed fighting between the two sides has intensified since September, when the Houthis advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Houthis have since stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)