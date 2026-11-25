Despite losing their last two league matches against France and Ireland, the Springboks have qualified for the decider thanks in part to New Zealand’s shocking defeats to Wales and England.

The Boks and All Blacks recently finished the league stage of the tournament with 22 log points apiece, with South Africa topping the southern conference due to their superior points difference.

The Boks have had some luck, and now it’s a question of whether they can make the next opportunity count.

This group certainly knows how to clinch big matches, having won back-to-back World Cup finals, as well as the decisive Tests of the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour, the 2024 and 2025 Rugby Championships, and the recent Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series (RGR).

Bok wing Canan Moodie of South Africa is tackled by Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast of Ireland during the Nations Championship match at Aviva Stadium on 21 November 2026 in Dublin. (Photo: Charles McQuillian – Nations Championship / Getty Images)

While various factors have shaped the previous final battles, the one constant has been their desperation to win – driven largely by their desire to give a nation beset by socioeconomic problems a reason to celebrate.

Will the Boks bring that never-say-die energy to the final this Sunday, and which set of fans will be smiling at full-time?

As the record suggests, the Boks have what it takes to find another mental gear in these matches, and with a combined 1,169 Test caps (before Pieter-Steph du Toit’s late withdrawal) in the matchday squad, they should have the experience to cope with any curveballs that France might send their way.

But given what they’ve already achieved in 2026, and accounting for their overriding quest to claim a third consecutive World Cup title in 2027, it’s fair to ask whether they are currently in the right mental space to produce a blockbuster performance.

Lesser priority

The introduction of a new league has added relevance to the Tests staged in the July and November windows, but the Nations Championship isn’t about to become more important than the World Cup or the Lions tour.

Europeans aren’t about to place the new tournament above the Six Nations, and you’d be hard pressed to find a South African or a New Zealander who values it more than the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series or the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus put the matter into perspective when he was asked about the biennial competition at the start of the 2026 season.

Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus was banned for six matches after questioning match officials following the 21-19 loss to France. (Photo: Tom O’Hanlon / Gallo Images)

The Bok boss spoke about the team’s quest to win the inaugural RGR series while building for the next World Cup. The Nations Championship wasn’t a priority.

Fast forward to the present, where the Boks have realised their goals, having beaten the All Blacks 3-1, and having used 73 players over the course of a 15-match season.

The fact that they have qualified for the Nations Championship final feels like a bonus, although another title would certainly add to the group’s legacy.

There are other reasons, of course, for the Boks to go to the well again this weekend and chase another final victory.

Dip in performance

The result at Twickenham this Sunday won’t change the events of the past six months.

Having clinched the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry trophy this past September, the Boks will have bragging rights over the All Blacks until the next series in 2030.

What’s more, Erasmus and his coaches will have a good idea of who will travel to the 2027 World Cup, having exposed rookies and veterans alike over the course of the 2026 season.

On the downside, the result of the coming final won’t change the outcome of the more recent matches in Paris and Dublin.

France wing Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang of France carries strongly into the tackle of Ethan Hooker with Jesse Kriel in support at the Stade de France on 13 November 2026. (Photo: EPA / Yoan Valat)

France are the leading side in Europe, having won back-to-back Six Nations Championships. They have been chasing a win against the Boks since 2022, and the recent 21-19 victory was their first victory against South Africa in Paris since 2005.

Last week, Ireland atoned for the 24-13 loss to the Boks in 2025, and drew level with South Africa for matches won in the current four-year cycle (2-2).

The Springboks’ performances have dipped in November, which is down to several factors, including fatigue after a gruelling Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks. (Graphic: DM using Claude AI)

It’s been a successful year for the Boks in terms of major titles and long-term development – and it’s also worth pointing out that the Junior Boks claimed their second successive world title earlier this season.

However, in the context of the standard that has been set by the Boks in the current cycle, and going strictly by results, the team’s overall performance has dipped.

The Boks won 11 out of 13 Tests in 2024 (85%) and 12 out of 14 in 2025 (86%).

They’ve been less consistent in 2026, winning eight out of 12 Tests (67%), and the campaign has included a few notable lows.

The 33-16 defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park was the Boks’ heaviest loss since Erasmus came to power in 2018.

The more recent defeats in Paris and Dublin marked the first time South Africa has lost back-to-back Tests since 2022.

These results and performances have been met with disappointment, because South African fans have come to expect more, and are holding one of the greatest teams in history to a higher standard.

While some of the criticism regarding the personnel and approach has been wide of the mark, a consecutive run of defeats against leading opposition is cause for concern.

The Boks haven’t lost three matches in a row since 2021. If they go down to France this Sunday, they will have lost four of their last five matches – considering they lost 42-38 to Australia in Perth shortly after the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

Such an outcome wouldn’t detract from their success in the RGR series or their depth-building project.

But it would leave the group with plenty to ponder in the ensuing seven months, before they play their next Test in the 2027 Rugby Championship and gear up for the all-important World Cup in Australia.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is tackled by Ireland’s Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy at Aviva Stadium on 21 November 2026. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy / Getty Images)

Making SA proud

It’s plain to see why there’s a lot more on the line than a Nations Championship trophy this weekend.

The Boks should be desperate to end their present losing streak and finish a largely successful season on a high.

At the very least, they should be aiming for a spirited performance that aligns with their goal of making South Africans proud.

It will be a tough ask at the end of the long and particularly challenging season, and with Erasmus serving a six-game suspension that precludes him from any matchday involvement.

And yet, Kolisi and company may be encouraged by the fact that they have beaten greater odds in the past. DM