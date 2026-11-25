A threat multiplier, not a side issue

Climate change is not gender neutral. In much of Africa, women and girls are mainly responsible for collecting water and firewood, producing food and caring for the household. When the rains fail, that work gets harder, and so do the risks that accompany it. Scarcity means longer journeys, and a girl who walks further for water or fuel is more likely to be assaulted on an isolated path, far from home. Economic stress fuels intimate partner violence. Families under pressure may turn to child marriage, treating a daughter as a source of bride wealth or as one less mouth to feed. A girl taken out of school loses one of her strongest protections against early marriage and exploitation.

Displacement adds to the danger. Floods and prolonged drought push women and children into camps and informal settlements with poor privacy, lighting and policing, where transactional sex and trafficking become real threats. Competition over land, water and grazing can escalate into wider conflict, and in that conflict sexual violence is used as a weapon with devastating effect.

Climate change does not create gender-based violence. It multiplies the threat, deepening existing inequality and wearing down the structures that should protect women. Yet our law and policy still largely treat climate and gender-based violence as separate files on separate desks.

What the campaign gets right

None of this means the 16 Days campaign should be dismissed. It fixes a point on the calendar when governments, the media and communities pay attention together. It gives survivors a platform, encourages reporting, and publicises helplines, shelters and legal remedies such as protection orders. Awareness matters. Many women do not know that economic abuse or marital rape are recognised as violence in law, or that they are entitled to go to court for protection. In South Africa, where femicide rates are among the highest in the world based on the South African medical council’ National Integrated Strategy on the prevention of femicide in South Africa, the campaign has become an annual moment of national reckoning and a platform for law reform. But awareness, however valuable, simply cannot do the work of a year-round response.

Where it falls short

The weaknesses are just as clear. Firstly, the campaign too often stops at awareness without bringing services into the communities that need them. Awareness alone does little to change the conditions that keep survivors silent: stigma, fear of retaliation and distrust of the police. Secondly, it is episodic: sixteen days of visibility followed by 349 days of business as usual. Violence does not follow a calendar, and neither do climate shocks. Thirdly, its reach is mostly urban. Hashtags and corporate breakfasts rarely reach the drought-stricken rural communities where climate-related violence is most acute. Lastly, where shelters are underfunded, police are untrained and courts are backlogged, awareness without services can even do harm. A woman encouraged to come forward who then finds no one to help her is unlikely to try again.

The most fundamental flaw is that the campaign treats gender-based violence largely as a social and criminal justice issue, cut off from climate, disaster management and economic policy. Climate and gender-based violence agendas run in parallel when they should meet.

From awareness to obligation

The legal tools largely exist already. African states have committed to protecting women’s rights under the Maputo Protocol and to protecting displaced persons under the Kampala Convention. Most also have domestic violence legislation, disaster management laws and national climate adaptation plans. What is missing is the connection between them. If the 16 Days campaign is to mean anything in an African context, it must become a launch pad rather than an end point and turn awareness into enforceable obligations in three areas.

First, put gender-based violence into climate and disaster law. Every national adaptation plan and disaster response should include an assessment of the risk of gender-based violence, safe shelter design and clear referral pathways for survivors. Data linking climate events to reported violence should be collected routinely so that spikes can be anticipated rather than counted afterwards. A disaster management plan that provides for food, water and tents, but not for safe toilets, lighting and a protection officer, is not complete.

Second, fund justice all year round, and make promises measurable. Shelters, legal aid and specialised courts need sustained budgets, not seasonal goodwill. The commitments announced each November should be published, tracked and reported on the following November. Mobile courts, trained paralegals and electronic applications for protection orders can bring legal remedies within reach of rural women who live hours from the nearest courtroom.

Third, reduce the economic dependence that keeps women trapped. Secure land and inheritance rights, climate-resilient livelihoods and well-targeted social grants weaken the financial dependence that keeps women in abusive relationships and pushes families towards child marriage. Economic justice is a form of protection in its own right.

A single chain of protection

These responses stand or fall together. A protection order is only as strong as a woman’s ability to obtain and enforce it. That depends on a court and legal aid she can reach. It also depends on an income that does not disappear with the next drought, so that she is not forced back to the person she sought protection from. None of it will hold unless climate planning anticipates the violence that climate shocks bring. Climate resilience, protection orders, economic support and access to justice are not separate agendas. They are links in a single chain of protection, and the chain breaks at its weakest link.

The private sector has a role here too. Businesses that operate in climate-vulnerable regions, and the funders and insurers behind them, increasingly have to account for their social impact. Gender-based violence risk belongs in that assessment as well.

Beyond the orange

The 16 Days campaign still matters. But awareness alone cannot answer a structural and escalating threat, and sixteen days cannot carry the weight of the other 349. This November, the measure of our commitment should not be how many buildings we light up in orange. It should be how many climate plans, budgets and courtrooms are built to protect women when the next drought comes. Until every link in that chain holds, Africa’s women will keep paying the highest price for a crisis they did least to cause. DM

Author: Natasha Wagiet, Pro bono Manager at ENS