Dear Jean brings together some of Cape Town’s most iconic landscapes in one address, with apartments boasting Atlantic Ocean, Lion’s Head or Signal Hill views. In a neighbourhood where prime real estate is becoming increasingly limited, Phase Two presents a rare opportunity to secure a place in this sought-after coastal setting.

The phase two release details

Studios, deluxe studios, one and two bedroom apartments, and a signature penthouse

Priced from R3,895,000

33 Regent Road, Sea Point

Completion set for Q4 2027

The best of Sea Point, right on your doorstep

With the promenade just 170 metres away, Dear Jean is perfectly positioned to enjoy the effortless rhythm of Sea Point. From morning walks along the ocean to afternoons spent exploring boutiques, local favourites and celebrated restaurants, the best of coastal living is right on your doorstep. The V&A Waterfront, Clifton beaches and Camps Bay are also within easy reach.

Located at 33 Regent Road, just 170 metres from the Sea Point Promenade, Dear Jean places the best of coastal living within easy reach.

The art of coastal living

A standout feature of Dear Jean is its rare triple-view offering. Front-facing apartments enjoy spectacular ocean views, while others look towards either Lion’s Head or Signal Hill, each capturing a different perspective of Sea Point.

The development’s signature design is equally compelling. Inspired by mid-century glamour with an ’80s edge, Dear Jean brings together considered interiors, natural textures, bold finishes and statement details. The result is a contemporary interpretation of coastal living, with a character all its own.

Apartments offer ocean, Lion’s Head or Signal Hill views – a rare triple-view offering in Sea Point.

Phase two: The next chapter

Following the success of Phase One, Phase Two introduces a collection of studios, deluxe studios, and one and two bedroom apartments, catering to those seeking a permanent residence, a holiday home or an investment opportunity.

All apartments include air conditioning and double glazing, with select apartments including a parking bay or having the first option to purchase one.

At the pinnacle of the collection is the signature three bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse. Spanning 144 m², it includes an outdoor terrace with uninterrupted Lion’s Head views. Rich timber tones, statement stone and refined finishes create a sophisticated interior, complemented by premium appliances and fittings. One parking bay is included, with the option to purchase an additional bay.

Phase Two introduces a collection of studios, deluxe studios, one and two bedroom apartments, alongside a signature three-bedroom penthouse.

Sizing and pricing across the collection are as follows:

Studios: 23–30m², from R2,995,000

Deluxe studios: 29–41m², from R3,950,000

One bedroom apartments: 37–58m², from R4,695,000

Two bedroom apartments: 67–92m², from R8,750,000

Three bedroom penthouse: 144m², priced at R16,950,000

Explore the collection and reserve online .

An investment in lifestyle and enduring value

Dear Jean offers investors the flexibility of short-term letting, with professional rental management available through Propr. Optional furniture packs from Bone Studio and The Beautiful Room by Newman offer a convenient way to prepare apartments for rental.

With projected annual returns of up to 15.8%, Phase Two presents an attractive opportunity to secure a place in one of Cape Town’s most desirable coastal neighbourhoods.

Dear Jean combines an unbeatable location, superior finishes, and flexible layouts and the ease of professional short-term rental management.

Distinctive portfolio

Dear Jean joins Quorum Collective’s growing portfolio, which includes Lady Backs, Charlie & the Chairman and The Valour. Each made its mark at launch, and all three developments are now complete. Together, they reflect Quorum Collective’s commitment to transforming Cape Town’s property landscape with style and precision.

Explore. Discover. Reserve.

Prospective buyers can browse the available apartments online, with access to individual layouts, floor plans, pricing and financial information to help compare the collection and find an apartment that suits their needs. Apartments can be reserved online with a R10,000 reservation fee. DM

Discover the next chapter online.