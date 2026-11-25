Independent water polo body South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) has secured more than R1.8-million in private funding to subsidise its women’s and men’s national teams for the upcoming World Aquatics (WA) Water Polo World Cup Division 2 (D2) tournament.

This is according to SAWP chief executive officer Robbie Taylor.

In working with existing corporate partners and donors to cover the cost, SAWP secured R910,000 in just two weeks for the women’s team, which competes in Coimbra, Portugal, from 7 to 13 December, with the same amount pledged for the men’s team, which competes in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 18 to 24 January 2027, according to Taylor.

Nicola Barrett, then head coach of South Africa, talks to players during the 2023 World Aquatics Championships women’s water polo match between South Africa and Italy on 18 July 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo: Albert ten Hove / Orange Pictures)

Typically, Swimming South Africa (SSA), as the only body recognised by World Aquatics and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), is formally the only body eligible to enter national teams.

However, on 27 October, it was announced that World Aquatics appointed a stabilisation committee to oversee the selection and registration of South Africa’s national teams for the upcoming competition.

SAWP was brought in to assist with the operational selection, preparation and management of the national teams under the committee’s oversight.

“We went straight away to the sponsors and said, guys, this is what we’ve been asking for since we started SAWP,” Taylor told Daily Maverick. “We leapt at that opportunity, and our donors and sponsors supported us.”

According to SAWP, SSA failed to submit entries for the upcoming World Cup by the stipulated deadline, which, according to World Aquatics’ website, was 12 October.

The stabilisation committee operates under a specific mandate from World Aquatics. SAWP said this did not mean that overall governance and control of water polo in South Africa had been transferred to SAWP. The organisation did, however, formally apply to World Aquatics on 14 October to be recognised as the national body governing water polo.

No one left behind

According to SAWP, the women’s tour has a total budget of R979,097 for 14 players and two coaches. The amount includes accommodation, flights, team kit, visas, training camps in Cape Town and stipends for technical staff, among other logistical costs.

SAWP secured R750,000 from Jendamark Automation, while an anonymous donor contributed R160,000. The remaining R69,097 equates to R4,935 to be contributed per player.

A breakdown of the costs for the South African women’s team competing at the World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup Division 2 in Coimbra, Portugal, from 7 to 13 December, alongside the sponsorship contributions secured. Figures reflect the women’s team’s finances at the time of publication. (Graphic: Supplied / SAWP)

Taylor said some sponsors had paid tour expenses directly, rather than transferring the money to SAWP. “There’s no leakage of your money,” he said, explaining that sponsors could pay bills such as flights and accommodation themselves.

Currently, SAWP is considering crowdfunding or surplus funds from previous tournaments to further help subsidise players who cannot afford the contribution, said Taylor.

“I believe that a player contribution is appropriate, and I believe a player contribution of R5,000 would be appropriate,” said Taylor. “It shows that they are willing to back themselves, that they have a financial commitment and also a long-term commitment to the programme, as well as a commitment to the entire sport.

“But one way or another, we are not going to let people be left behind for want of money.”

In contrast to SSA’s funding model, which comprises government funding, National Lotteries Commission grants, membership fees and sponsors, SAWP has to rely solely on membership fees and sponsors to operate, because it is not a World Aquatics-recognised body.

Of SAWP’s about R3.05-million in revenue, 3% goes towards administration and overheads, and a further 2% towards payroll, leaving 95%, or R2.9-million, for players, coaches, officials, leagues and grassroots development.

SAWP said it was operating with a surplus of R261,000. (These figures and percentages were supplied by SAWP, excluding the total revenue figure of R3.05-million, which Daily Maverick independently calculated based on the other figures provided and verified by Taylor.)

The figures exclude the World Cup funding, added Taylor.

The independent water polo body currently has 2,563 registered members across seven provinces, each paying an annual membership fee of R250, said Taylor. That revenue, as well as private funding and donors, makes up its overall revenue.

Notably, SAWP administers water polo alone, while SSA is responsible for five aquatic disciplines and must distribute its resources across them.

SSA’s finances under scrutiny

Around the same time, the water polo players will be representing the country at the D2 World Cup with their financial burden mostly alleviated, the swimmers heading to the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (short-course, 25m) in Beijing, China, from 1 to 6 December, face a different reality.

Chad le Clos of South Africa competes in the men’s 200m butterfly final at the Covid-affected Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 18 July 2021. Le Clos, alongside Erin Gallagher, will co-captain the national team heading to Beijing for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) from 1 to 6 December 2026. (Photo by Clive Rose / Getty Images)

Daily Maverick has reported that swimmers selected for Beijing were told by SSA to fork out up to R55,000 each from their own pockets to compete. That is, until private schooling group Curro stepped in and pledged R525,000, with R15,000 going to each swimmer to help offset the cost, with the balance going toward a 2027 training camp.

However, this is not an isolated case as SSA’s high-performance model has increasingly relied on athlete contributions, having increased by R5.41-million between 2022 and 2025, based on figures supplied by SSA.

According to SSA’s 2025 financial statement, membership, entry and course fees (27.1%) and athlete contributions (30.8%) accounted for 58% of SSA’s total income of about R31-million in the 2024/25 financial year.

SSA operations manager Mafata Modutoane told Daily Maverick that athlete contributions varied depending on the nature of the event, competition level, transformation objectives, available funding and affordability considerations.

“Teams are selected against pre-approved performance criteria, and athlete contributions are determined after considering funding received from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, National Lotteries Commission (where available), sponsorships and SSA’s own operational resources,” he said.

However, SSA’s financial position has recently come under scrutiny.

In a parliamentary committee meeting held on 13 October, the sports committee raised concerns around SSA’s financial sustainability as its expenses of R32.9-million exceeds its income of about R32.3-million, meaning SSA is operating at a deficit of about R600,000.

SAWP, meanwhile, said figures presented at the SSA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 23 August show that 45% of SSA’s revenue went towards administration and overheads, with a further 30% spent on payroll, leaving only 24% for athletes.

Daily Maverick emailed SSA on 23 November to verify these figures and requested the AGM documents. SSA declined to respond.

Figures from the last three SSA annual reports show almost no income from sponsors and an increasing burden on athletes to pay their way to major events. SSA declines to comment. (Graphic: DM using Claude AI)

The email formed part of six unanswered requests for comment sent to the federation from 27 October into November, seeking responses on SSA’s financial model, the World Aquatics Stabilisation Committee, Tatjana Smith’s departure and Curro’s contribution.

After sending a follow-up WhatsApp message to acting president Zikie Molusi on 24 November, Daily Maverick received a call in which he said he would not comment.

“I’ve seen your emails and whatever. Look, you guys have been writing and I think just continue on the same trajectory,” said Molusi. “There’s nothing that Swimming [South Africa] is going to say that’s going to convince you or that’s gonna change your mindset.

“Because you’re not sourcing information from us. You have a source and then you want to come to us with predetermined information. What are you expecting us to say?”

Molusi said SSA was focusing on the Sascoc-appointed task team and running the federation.

“You are giving out everything that seems to be damaging Swimming South Africa’s brand name. That’s what you’ve done. So, continue, why do you think it will change now? It will only change once all the other processes are being taken care of and we have an organisation to run,” he said.

Minister calls for investigation

The financial questions come amid broader scrutiny of SSA’s governance following Tatjana Smith’s decision to change allegiances to the Netherlands and the provisional suspensions by the Aquatics Integrity Unit of SSA president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse, over potential abuse of power.

Suspended Swimming South Africa president Alan Fritz. (Photo: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

In light of this, Sport, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie last week called on Sascoc to investigate SSA and deploy a task team to stabilise the federation.

McKenzie made it clear he would have preferred to act himself by sacking the entire SSA leadership.

“If I could, I would come out there, and I will fire all of them immediately. That’s how I feel,” he said. “But I can’t. Even if I want to, we shall be suspended by World Aquatics. The law says Sascoc must deal with this first. I’ve asked Sascoc now to deal with this first.”

McKenzie asked Sascoc to investigate the Arena sponsorship agreement , penalties levied against athletes, the Franschhoek High Performance Centre and the flaws in the federation’s constitution.

“The federation is in ICU. And we should not run away from that,” said McKenzie. DM