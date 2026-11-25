Teneo Online School has become the first school in South Africa to guarantee a university entrance pass, refunding all tuition fees paid from 2027 to the end of Matric if a qualifying learner finishes without a Bachelor’s pass. The commitment is open to every learner who enrols in Grade 8, 9 or 10 in 2027 on a full curriculum with teacher-led classes (IEB or SACAI), with no entrance tests or selection criteria.

The announcement comes as a record 962,832 candidates sit the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations. While the national pass rate reached a record 88% in 2025, the proportion of candidates achieving a Bachelor’s pass (the minimum required to apply for degree study) fell from 48% to 46%.

A learner can pass Matric and still fall short of a Bachelor’s pass. A diploma or higher certificate pass doesn’t qualify them to apply for a degree. Of the 746,110 candidates who wrote the Department of Basic Education’s 2025 Matric examinations, 46.4% earned a Bachelor’s pass. Universities make their own admissions decisions.

“A child only gets five years of high school once. South Africa celebrates how many learners pass. Parents should be asking what kind of pass their child leaves with, because that decides what comes next,” said Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo Online School and founder of the Smart School System™. “If a learner shows up and does the work, and we still don’t get them a university entrance pass, we are responsible as the school, not the family.”

How the Teneo Matric University pass guarantee works

The guarantee is written into the enrolment contract with Teneo, at no additional cost. It is available to all learners who enrol for Grade 8, 9 or 10 in 2027 on either the SACAI or IEB matric route, in any of its three teacher-led class formats, delivered in English or Afrikaans. Teneo has an open admissions policy with no qualifying criteria. Learners simply enrol with their latest school report. This includes learners with learning barriers and neurodivergent learners.

Learners commit to meeting the school’s attendance, coursework completion and on-time assessment submission requirements every term through to Matric (90% in each category). Learners who miss a live lesson can catch up through recordings of every lesson. If a qualifying learner’s official Matric results do not include a university entrance pass, Teneo refunds all tuition fees paid.

“It’s a pact,” said Geffen. “If a learner consistently attends, completes and submits, the responsibility for the outcome is the school’s. If they do the work, the risk is ours, not theirs. This isn’t an elite programme reserved for the highest achievers or wealthy families. Better results for every child of any ability is our north star. We built Teneo Online School to prove that academic excellence and inclusion can co-exist.”

Is there a catch?

The guarantee is written into the enrolment contract as an opt-in with no extra fee, and its full terms are published upfront. If a family stops meeting the requirements, the learner keeps their place at school; they simply no longer qualify for the refund.

Outcome-linked refunds are unusual in education, and where they exist, they’re usually reserved for the elite few. In New York, Founders School, which opened in September 2026, charges about US

1 million in gross profit by graduation. Some coding bootcamps refund fees if graduates don’t find work.

Teneo offers high-quality, affordable private schooling and ties the guarantee refund to the academic result every South African matriculant is measured against.

The announcement also reflects the rapid growth of online schooling. SACAI, one of three Umalusi-accredited NSC assessment bodies, reported that 94% of its 2025 candidates were registered through distance education providers or online schools.

Why the school can make the promise

The Matric University Pass Guarantee is underwritten by Teneo’s Smart School System™, its teacher-led learning intelligence platform that continuously monitors every learner in the school. Learner responses are analysed for gaps on every task and assessment and, the moment they appear, personalised academic support tailored to the individual learner is actioned. Continually checking learners’ work shows whether gaps are closing or new ones are emerging, and support is adjusted accordingly. Gamified recognition and real rewards help learners stay engaged, build confidence and reinforce consistency. This combination of continuous early detection, individualised response, motivational incentives and visibility on measurable progress produces sustained academic uplift.

“Technology is changing what’s possible in education, and our Smart School System™ has been refined over years to target individualised support early and give every learner a measurable pathway to academic improvement, and that’s what makes it transformative. We are not waiting for a report card to discover a problem. That continuous visibility and accountability is what allows us to put our tuition refund guarantee behind the result,” added Geffen.

An independent actuarial analysis of Teneo learners from 2023 to 2025 found that improvement on entry marks grows with time at Teneo, from an average increase of 12% in learners’ first year to 25% uplift by their fourth. “The strongest predictor of a Bachelor’s pass isn’t ability; it’s behaviour. How consistently a learner attends, completes coursework and submits it on time,” said Michelle Krom, Teneo’s Chief Behavioural Science & Analytics Officer and a qualified actuary. “We’re confident enough in that to back it with our own money. Those habits start on day one, and the longer a learner stays and engages, the stronger their results.”

Since 2018, Teneo has educated more than 20,000 learners and more than 4,000 successful matriculants. Teneo has been the top-performing school in both pass rates and tertiary entrance among online schools and distance education providers in South Africa for the past five years running. In the 2025 Matric exams, Teneo’s 892 matriculants achieved 406 subject distinctions across SACAI and IEB, representing a 22% increase in the number of distinctions per matriculant compared to the prior year. On the SACAI route, Teneo’s pass rate was 8 percentage points above the SACAI national average pass rate of 73%.

A rare commitment in education

Outcome-linked refunds remain rare in education and, where they exist, are typically reserved for highly selective or high-cost programmes. Teneo applies the commitment to an open-admissions model with affordable tuition fees ranging from R2,600 to R6,800 a month, tying the refund to the academic result every South African matriculant is measured against.

“Teneo’s results confirm that teachers enabled with smart technology, instant insights, and motivational tools can create a smarter, more inclusive school that delivers provably better results. Our Smart School System™ replaces the delayed gap detection cycle with proactive intervention before learning gaps compound,” says Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo Online School.

The Teneo Matric University Pass Guarantee is available for the 2027 academic year. Terms and conditions apply.

Global leadership

Teneo Online School has established itself as a globally recognised leader in digital education, securing five global awards between 2025 and 2027—including Best Use of Technology, South Africa (Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards), Best Digital Schooling Provider, South Africa (Brands Review Magazine), and Best Online & Homeschooling Education Resource (MEA Business Awards), alongside seven international finalist honours in 2026. These include the QS Reimagine Education Awards (AI Innovation in Education), The EdTech Awards, the Education Resources Awards, Tes Awards and the OEAwards, with multiple recognitions specifically for its Smart School System™. This recognition, spanning both South African and global platforms, underscores Teneo’s position as an award-winning online school delivering measurable innovation in technology-enabled learning. DM

About Teneo Online School

Teneo Online School is a global award-winning online school in South Africa, offering the CAPS curriculum in English and Afrikaans from Grade R to Grade 12, with IEB or SACAI matric pathways, and has educated more than 20,000 learners since 2018, with over 4,000 successful matriculants. Teneo has won 5 global education awards and 8 global finalist honours in 2025–2027, and is South Africa’s highest-rated online school on Hellopeter for teaching and course quality.