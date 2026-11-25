South Africa’s public entities are the machinery through which the state delivers many of its functions.

Their potential for public value is massive, including electricity generation; railways and ports; laboratory services; museums and the national carrier. They are largely staffed by capable and committed people. Yet, their value is sullied through repeated governance failure, not because of bad luck, and not because of a shortage of capable people. They fail because their underlying governance architecture is structurally flawed.

According to the Public Finance Management Act, public entities fall into different types, or “schedules”, each with different governance and financial arrangements.

The largest and most visible of these are the Schedule 2 entities – the major state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet and the SABC. These are commercially oriented entities that generate their own revenue, are encouraged to make a profit and operate with greater relative autonomy. They are public-facing, generating electricity, running the railways and ports, managing airports, operating the national broadcaster and providing development finance.

Less visible, but more numerous, are the Schedule 3A entities – over 100 of them, spanning health, housing, arts and social services. They finance housing, conduct laboratory services, administer lotteries, house the science councils (e.g. SA Medical Research Council), manage museums and performing arts councils, and regulate sectors ranging from financial markets and medical schemes to energy and ports. Most national regulatory bodies that are public entities fall into this schedule. They rely primarily on government funding. According to the National Treasury, they have the least autonomy among public entities because they function as extensions of government departments rather than as government-owned, commercially minded entities.

Eskom’s Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Repeated cycle of governance failures

Both categories have seen repeated governance failures. The Public Protector’s investigation into the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) is the latest illustration. A CEO placed on precautionary suspension in November 2025 pending multiple investigations. Allegations of irregular appointments, undisclosed business interests, a board chair accused of interfering in operational matters, and travel expenditure that delivered no measurable benefit.

The details will be contested, and due process must take its course. But the shape of the story is one South Africans have seen before – Eskom, Transnet, SABC, NHLS, and far too many other public entities.

The repetition of the same cycle – different institutions, different individuals, different times – suggests that the story is not about individuals: a bad appointment here, a weak board there, or a minister who looked the other way. Rather, the pattern points to a deeper, underlying systemic and structural problem in the governance architecture of public entities.

What is the underlying problem?

To identify exactly what the structural problem is, we drew on South Africa’s own King V Report on Corporate Governance and the OECD Guidelines on the Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. King V was drafted to apply to all organisations, including public entities. The OECD guidelines were developed specifically for state-owned enterprises. Both sets of standards are ones South Africa has already committed to.

We identified four measurable domains from these guidelines: leadership and composition, accountability and oversight, transparency and public engagement, and integrity and risk management. Across these domains, the assessment asks a simple question: Does the design create the conditions for independent, accountable governance, or does it concentrate power in ways that make those outcomes unlikely?

Applied to the typical public entity, the answer is troubling. The analysis applies as much to future structural reforms, including National Health Insurance (NHI).

In leadership and composition, ministers appoint board members with limited independent scrutiny. Advisory panels, where they exist, are themselves appointed by the relevant minister. The body intended to ensure independent appointments is itself susceptible to becoming an instrument of political influence.

In accountability and oversight, compliant and obsequious upward reporting to the executive often outweighs independent oversight. Boards are accountable to the very ministers who appoint them. Parliament receives annual reports, but these rarely trigger meaningful scrutiny. The Auditor-General audits financial statements, but financial regularity is not automatically translatable into governance effectiveness.

In transparency and public engagement, proactive disclosure beyond what is required by law is rare. Procurement contracts and performance data are not routinely published. Citizens have limited avenues to understand how decisions were made or to challenge them.

In integrity and risk management, independent grievance mechanisms are weak or absent. Conflicts of interest are declared, but enforcement is inconsistent; and appropriate sanction for non-disclosure is rare. The institutions that should provide checks and balances are often under-resourced or structurally dependent on the very executives they are meant to oversee.

Why this matters

The repeated governance failures across our public entities are not random, they are predictable outcomes of the current governance architecture. These failures expose staff to infiltration by criminal elements, to personal risk, and the moral injury of working in a failing organisation. These failures also result in reduced value created for citizens, distrust in government and reduction in social capital.

How should we proceed?

The solution is governance design reform. The Presidency has indicated an intention to establish a commission to direct the structuring of state-own enterprises. The commission should consider some of the following levers.

The first is the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA) amendment process. The National Treasury has published draft amendments to the PFMA for public comment, with a deadline of 29 January 2027. This is the first comprehensive modernisation of the act since 1999, explicitly informed by the Zondo Commission’s findings. These amendments must address the design flaws identified here. To strengthen leadership and composition, the PFMA should require truly independent selection panels for boards and make parliamentary ratification, where appropriate, a condition of compliance for specified appointments.

To strengthen transparency and accountability, the board must appropriately disclose information in alignment with the PFMA and the principles of ethical and effective public sector governance. The board must periodically review its disclosure practices to ensure alignment with the PFMA directives and King V guidelines.

The entire procurement process in government should be open and transparent. To strengthen accountability and oversight, it should further clarify the respective roles of boards, executive authorities, and Parliament in the appointment and removal process and for ensuring compliance. The PFMA cannot directly change the appointment clauses of individual entities, but it can set higher mandatory disclosure standards for all public entities.

Signage outside one of SA’s largest state-owned enterprises, the SABC. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Amendment of entity-specific legislation and regulations

The second is, where required, the amendment of entity-specific legislation and regulations. The Public Finance Management Act sets the financial management and accountability framework, but it does not replace the appointment mechanisms in sectoral legislation. For the NHI, for example, the specific mechanism for board appointment sits in the NHI Act and its governance regulations, not in the PFMA.

Changing how the NHI board is appointed therefore requires amending the NHI Act or the regulations made under it. This lever directly addresses leadership and composition by allowing the appointment process to be redesigned for each entity. It can also address integrity and risk management by embedding conflict-of-interest provisions and independent grievance mechanisms in the entity’s founding legislation.

The same principle applies to most public entities, which have their own founding legislation containing specific provisions for board composition and appointment.

The third lever exists but has not yet been activated by the government. Draft National Guidelines for the Appointment of Boards and CEOs of State-Owned Entities have been developed. These guidelines require board selection by independent selection panels, with the role of executive authorities limited primarily to concurring with the recommended candidate or providing written reasons for non-concurrence. This lever directly addresses leadership and composition by professionalising the appointment process and reducing the scope for political influence. It should be finalised, made binding, and extended to Schedule 3A entities.

The reforms needed are not radical and apply standards we already claim to uphold. The current governance model was designed by a post-apartheid government that needed to direct and effect rapid change. That was a legitimate imperative in the 1990s.

Vulnerable to capture

More than 30 years later, the political landscape has shifted. The balance of power in Parliament is now more plural, and the assumption that a single party will control the executive indefinitely no longer holds. This new political order provides an opportunity to correct the governance design flaws that have failed us.

If we leave the governance architecture unchanged, we leave public entities vulnerable to capture, and we leave the people who work in them vulnerable too. Those with criminal intent seek out contexts where oversight is weak and transparency is absent. The question is whether we are willing to redesign our institutions for the political reality we now inhabit – before the next scandal, rather than after it. DM

Geetesh Solanki (School of Public Health, University of Cape Town), Tim Tucker (School of Public Health, University of Cape Town, and SEAD), Reno Morar (Medical School, Faculty of Health Sciences, Nelson Mandela University), Vishal Brijlal (Impact Nexus Africa (NPC), Susan Cleary ( School of Public Health, University of Cape Town).

The opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their institutions.