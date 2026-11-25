The rate of coastal erosion just north of Richards Bay harbour has accelerated swiftly over the past 45 years, mainly due to the construction of artificial breakwaters next to the harbour mouth.

While the concrete dolosse that form these breakwaters help to shelter the harbour from storms, they have also had the unintended effect of interfering with the natural movement of beach sand along the coastline.

As a result, more sand has accumulated south of the breakwaters, whereas the beach has been eroded significantly on the north side of the harbour due to the man-made barriers that prevent the predominantly northeasterly movement of sand along this coast.

Now researchers are cautioning that this steady erosion will continue, increasing the risk of significant flood damage within the harbour in the event of further major storm surges along this part of the coastline.

The BON Hotel at Richards Bay’s Tuzi Gazi Waterfront is among the buildings and infrastructure thought to be at high risk in the event of a 10m storm surge. (Photo: Google Maps / BON Hotel Waterfront)

According to a new study in the Journal of Disaster Risk Studies, University of South Africa geography researchers Suvana Alakram and Professor David Hedding say that large areas of the harbour are at risk of significant inundation in the event of a 10m storm surge.

Based on computer modelling, they suggest that as much as 80% of the studied area in the harbour would be temporarily inundated and that this flooding would affect “most buildings and infrastructure”, except those on high ground.

A map of Richards Bay harbour showing the likely areas of land inundation (in blue) in the event of a 10m storm surge. (Map: Alakram and Hedding, 2026)

Based on Alakram’s recent master’s thesis, they have also suggested strengthening harbour defences through a number of engineering methods, including a sand bypass system similar to the one that was installed at the Port of Ngqura.

The findings are significant, considering that Richards Bay is the third-busiest commercial port in South Africa by ship arrivals (after Durban and Cape Town) and one of the largest by cargo tonnage. It also hosts Africa’s largest bulk coal export terminal.

The erosion is most severe at the Alkantstrand and Alkantstrand North beaches, where the coastline has receded by between 167m and 98m respectively over the past 45 years.

The study results also show that for Alkantstrand North, the shoreline will erode by a further 10% by 2032 and 23% by 2042 compared with the current shoreline.

Coastal sand dunes are being eaten away steadily near Alkantstrand. (Photo: Suvana Alakram)

Hedding explains that Alkantstrand beach is bounded by dolosse on each side of the beach. But, because the beach is located on a relatively narrow section of land, any storm surge could funnel between the breakwaters as well as wash over this narrow section of land to the north of the breakwaters and push into the harbour.

“Essentially the storm surge would widen the opening of the harbour, allowing more water to enter and would result in flooding. The direction of the storm surge would be key,” he told Daily Maverick.

“If the storm surge was parallel to the breakwaters the waves could wash over that section of land which is only about 250m wide with a maximum elevation of 6m above sea level. Also, there are no real coastal defences to the north of the breakwaters at Alkantstrand so a storm surge could out-flank the current breakwaters. So, any erosion causing the narrowing of this section of land could have major implications for the harbour.”

Alakram further notes that large swells of 8m to 10m are common during midwinter storms in the KwaZulu-Natal Bight (a wide continental shelf indentation along SA’s northeast coast, stretching roughly from Durban north towards Maphelane/St Lucia).

Based on computer modelling, the researchers calculated that a 7m storm surge would have a limited effect, flooding only about 5% of the harbour study area.

“However, at a surge level of 10m, up to 82% of the harbour would be inundated, affecting most buildings and infrastructure, except in high-elevation areas.”

Alakram and Hedding have suggested a range of solutions to reduce the risks, including strengthening or refurbishing breakwaters to better cope with changing conditions under climate change.

Geotextile sacks filled with sand have already been installed along the beach near Alkantstrand to reduce the rate of coastal erosion. (Photo: Suvana Alakram)

They also suggest an artificial sand nourishment scheme similar to the bypassing scheme adopted by the Transnet National Ports Authority in the Port of Ngqura (Gqeberha) in 2019.

Should this system prove economically viable at the Port of Richards Bay, it would stabilise the shoreline, promote the recovery of environmentally sensitive dunes and their vegetation and help the beaches cope with storm-surge impacts.

Geotextile sandbags could also help to protect the harbour (and some had already been installed at Richards Bay from 2015) but they were not seen as a long-term erosion protection measure since high-energy waves and wind shift the bags and erode the sand beneath them.

Rock revetments were also installed near the harbour mouth in 2024, but their success had not been determined yet.

Last, they recommend that a deliberate retreat strategy, in which some structures are relocated to higher, less-vulnerable areas. DM