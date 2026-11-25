Western Cape High Court Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana read out a summary of the judgment that not only set aside the Section 89 independent panel report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct regarding the Phala Phala matter, but also declared invalid any proceedings arising from the report, effectively ending Parliament’s impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, 25 November, the court found the Section 89 independent panel “fundamentally misconstrued its functions” and went “beyond its lawful remit and made several errors in law”.

With the review granted and the Section 89 independent panel report set aside, Parliament’s impeachment proceedings against the president are at an end.

However, if the judgment is appealed, this could change as another court may find differently and uphold the validity of the report that was the basis for presidential impeachment.

Questions remain whether the impeachment committee will proceed on Thursday as planned to choose an evidence leader to prepare for impeachment proceedings, or whether to delay this to obtain further clarity. Alternatively, the meeting may discuss the impact of this court ruling instead.

Speaking immediately after the judgment, the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Vuyolwethu Zungula said there was “one law for the president, and another for the citizens”. He indicted that consultations with lawyers, and conversations with other political parties, would follow with a view to appeal against the judgment.

It’s taken almost three months to get to this point since the hearing in early September where evidential thresholds, process, presidential reputational harm and national security were argued before a full Bench.

But the Phala Phala saga has hung over Ramaphosa, and South Africa, for more than four years. The legal and political saga dates back to June 2022 when the theft of $580,000 from sofa cushions at the presidential Phala Phala game farm in February 2020 finally emerged.

Zungula tabled the parliamentary impeachment motion, which was accepted and led to the Section 89 independent panel report that, in late November 2022, found Ramaphosa had a case to answer. On 13 December 2022, when the ANC still had the numbers in the House, it ensured the report was voted down. This cleared the way for Ramaphosa to be re-elected as ANC party president a week or so later.

Ramaphosa had filed a request for direct access to the Constitutional Court to challenge the Section 89 report in early December 2022, but when the Constitutional Court in early 2023 denied this, he let go of the review. Parliament voted down the report, and prospects of a presidential impeachment.

However, the EFF went to court to challenge that December 2022 National Assembly vote. In May 2026, the Constitutional Court set the vote aside, declared the rule on such a vote unconstitutional and referred the Section 89 panel report to Parliament’s impeachment committee. Effectively, this ruling revived proceedings to consider Ramaphosa’s removal from office.

In turn, Ramaphosa brought a new review of the Section 89 independent panel report to have it declared invalid, and the interdict against public impeachment proceedings.

During the review hearing, Ramaphosa’s lawyers argued that the Section 89 independent panel had based its recommendation on hearsay, had not considered his submissions and had failed to show he acted in bad faith, as was constitutionally required.

Ramaphosa’s advocate Wim Trengove argued that the president had not violated any rules knowingly: “Even if he’s wrong, he acted in good faith,” he said.

On the other side, arguments from the lawyers of ATM, the EFF, MK party and United Africans Transformation (UAT) argued that the impeachment committee was the constitutional structure and correct process to engage Ramaphosa’s version, and that litigation was little more than delaying tactics.

That is the case for which judgment has now been delivered in a ruling that effectively found in favour of the president’s arguments. Full reasons for the judgment are expected, but the court did not say when they would be released.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said she would study the judgment and its implications. DM