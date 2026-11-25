Question

My three siblings and I recently inherited our family business in equal shares. We all get along well, but I am concerned about what could happen in the future, particularly if one of us passes away.

What should we put in place now to avoid potential family disputes and ensure the business continues operating successfully?

Answer

Problems can be avoided with proper planning. I suggest focusing on seven key areas.

1. Shareholders’ agreement

A shareholders’ agreement is a legal document that sets out how the business will be managed and decisions will be made, and what rights each shareholder has. Although you each own 25% of the business, circumstances can change.

For example, what happens if one sibling wants to sell their shares, gets divorced or becomes permanently disabled? Can shares be passed on to spouses or children? And what happens if you disagree about an important business decision?

A properly drafted agreement should address these situations and set out how disagreements will be resolved.

My advice would be to do this now while everyone is getting along, rather than trying to negotiate when a dispute arises and emotions are running high.

2. Decide what happens when a shareholder dies

Let’s assume the business is worth R20-million and each of the four siblings owns 25%. If one of your brothers dies and leaves everything to his wife, she could end up owning his 25% share of the business.

This could create problems. She may not want to be involved in the business, but may need an income from it. She may also want to sell her shares, and the remaining siblings may not have enough money to buy them.

My preference would be for the siblings to agree that, if one of them dies, the others will buy the deceased’s shares at a fair price. This way, the business stays in the hands of the remaining siblings and the deceased’s family receives the value of their shares.

3. Consider a buy-and-sell agreement

A buy-and-sell agreement sets out what happens to a shareholder’s shares when they die. In our example, if one sibling dies, the other three would need R5-million to buy their shares. But they may not have the money available, and taking it out of the business could put it under financial pressure.

A buy-and-sell agreement, supported by life insurance, can solve this problem.

4. Life insurance to fund the agreement

The siblings can take out life insurance on one another’s lives. If one dies, the insurance pays out to the surviving siblings, providing the money to buy the deceased’s shares.

This means the deceased’s family receives R5-million for the shares while the remaining siblings keep ownership of the business. The business also benefits because the ­money comes from the insurance company rather than the business itself.

As the business grows in value, the amount of life insurance should be reviewed to make sure there is enough cover.

5. Agree how the business will be valued

Disagreements can arise over what the business is worth. The surviving shareholders may value it at R20-million, whereas the deceased’s beneficiaries may believe it is worth R30-million.

To avoid disputes, agree upfront on how the business will be valued, either by an independent expert or using an agreed formula. The valuation should be reviewed regularly to reflect changes in the business.

6. Separate ownership from management

If two siblings run the business and two do not, their expectations may differ. Those working may feel entitled to more because of their contribution, but the others may expect an equal share of profits. This could cause friction. It is therefore important to distinguish between:

Salaries: Family members working in the business should receive market-related remuneration for the work they do.

Dividends: These are distributions to shareholders based on their ownership interests, subject to the company’s financial position and legal requirements.

Management: Employment in the business should not automatically entitle someone to make all the important decisions.

Document these arrangements.

7. Ensure everyone’s will is aligned

Each sibling should review their will to align it with the shareholders’ agreement.

I’d suggest that all four siblings meet with a commercial attorney and financial planner to agree what should happen to the business if one of them dies, gets divorced or wants to leave. A good succession plan can help prevent disagreements, protect the business and ensure that everyone is treated fairly. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to kenny.meiring@sfpadvice.co.za

This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest

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