By Nidal al-Mughrabi

The airstrike that killed Mohammad Abuelouf, a Hamas colonel who heads the militants’ interior security service, and his family was the second Israeli attack to kill a senior Hamas security official in the past 24 hours.

Despite a year-old ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks that it says target Hamas but have also killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by US President Donald Trump, has failed to halt the violence or secure Hamas’ disarmament.

Medics said the airstrike ripped through Abuelouf’s apartment early on Wednesday in the Beach refugee camp in western Gaza City, near the coast. Later in the morning, another Israeli airstrike hit Gaza City’s northern Karama neighbourhood, killing one person, medics said.

Asked for comment, Israel’s military said it “targeted several military operatives” in Gaza. It said it would issue further comment later.

On Tuesday, after the military killed Naeem Abu Nahel, Hamas’ head of internal security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no escape for Hamas from his country’s “long reach”.

Hamas’ internal security service, which Abu Nahel ran and in which Abuelouf was a senior official, counters Palestinians suspected of collaboration with Israel’s secret service and gathers information about its plans.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five ​Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was struck in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli ​troops now ⁠control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a ⁠hunger ​crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and led to assessments of genocide ​from scholars and United Nations inquiries.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than ​250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi with additional reporting by Emily Rose, Editing by William Maclean)