

In a letter to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), civil society organisations have called on the government to put on hold its plans to open a Refugee Reception Office (RRO) at the Beitbridge border post.

They are concerned that the practicalities of the proposal may expose asylum seekers to rights violations. The government’s proposal has left several critical questions unanswered, such as where asylum seekers would reside and what services would be available to them to ensure that their basic needs are met.

Currently, the border post does not have the infrastructure to accommodate foreseeably large numbers of people navigating South Africa’s lengthy and bureaucratic asylum application process.

Foreign nationals line up at the Beitbridge border post for document processing. (Photo: Frans Kwinda)

The proposal would see tens of thousands of asylum seekers who are already in the country, and unknown numbers who arrive at ports of entry in the future, to present themselves at the new Beitbridge RRO.

The proposal for the Beitbridge RRO coincides with the government’s decision to close the Tshwane RRO – the largest and busiest such office in South Africa. This would likely divert large numbers of asylum seekers, who previously would have had access to the Tshwane RRO, to make the 484km journey to Beitbridge.

Liesl Fourie, senior attorney at the Nelson Mandela University Refugee Rights Centre (RRC), said the costs and practical difficulties of this alone would “create an untenable burden” on many asylum seekers and refugees, most of whom are extremely poor.

Regarding the possibility that an encampment would be needed to accommodate asylum seekers, Fourie said that such a system would be “unconstitutional”.

She added: “But, even if [the government] overcame that, who will pay for adequate food, shelter, medical care, education, trauma services, security? The taxpayer?”

The RRC is one of six organisations that signed the letter to DHA. The five others are: the Legal Resources Centre, the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, Wits Law Clinic, Refugee Social Services and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa.

They call on the department to withdraw three notices published in the Government Gazette at the end of October. The proposals contained in these notices include the shutting down of the Tshwane RRO, the establishment of the Beitbridge RRO and a proposal that two categories of asylum seekers must apply in person at Beitbridge. These categories are asylum seekers who entered through 12 listed ports of entry, and those who cannot prove entry through any other port.

The notices give interested persons and organisations until 30 November to comment. But, the letter complains, the proposals are “described only in a few paragraphs without adequate reasons, without an implementation plan and without information needed to assess their effect”.

“We want to participate in this process, but we cannot do so meaningfully on the information available and in the time allowed,” it reads.

In the letter, the six civil society organisations argue that the courts have previously found that a decision by the department to close an RRO is “unlawful” if the department failed to “consult the organisations with experience and expertise in dealing with asylum seekers”. The letter cited four such cases.

‘Foregone conclusions’

The letter also complained that the comment process was only meaningful if the decision remained open. In this instance, the proposals appeared to be “foregone conclusions”.

At an interministerial committee on migration briefing on 19 November, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced that the target date for the opening of the Beitbridge RRO was 11 December.

The committee was set up as a response to growing anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa, with organisations such as March and March targeting “illegal” foreigners.

Anti migrant protesters march in Durban on 30 June. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The group’s campaigns intensified following a Constitutional Court ruling in July, which removed procedural gatekeeping in the DHA’s asylum seeker application process.

“Our concerns are not new,” read the letter.

It argued that, in the past, RROs had been closed or scaled back on the promise that adequately resourced replacement facilities would be established, but none materialised.

“Our objection is not to a properly capacitated RRO operating at a port of entry as such. Rather our concern lies with access and legal compliance: whether applicants can actually reach the facility and whether the standards for refugee status determination are upheld … as required by the Refugees Act.”

The organisations want specific information on who will staff the Beitbridge office, what services it will provide, what its capacity will be, what provisions there will be for women, children and people with special needs, how people will get to the office, how long processing will take and whether, during that time, there will be restrictions on their movements. Further, they want to know whether “any form of detention is being contemplated”.

Viewfinder submitted a query to the department. Spokesperson Thabo Mokgola requested a copy of the letter, which was sent, but he did not respond to follow-up queries. DM

XenoBarometer is produced by the Southern Africa Accountability Journalism Project (SA | AJP), an initiative of the Henry Nxumalo Foundation working with Viewfinder and with the financial assistance of the European Union. It can under no circumstances be regarded as reflecting the position of the EU.



