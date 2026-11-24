Vodacom, a leading South African network operator, and Huawei jointly unveiled U6GHz innovations during Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town. Through in-depth collaboration on U6GHz spectrum validation and scenario-based innovation, the two companies have laid a solid technical and use-case foundation for commercial U6GHz rollout across the African market.

This marks a new stage in their strategic partnership on wireless innovation. “Huawei’s joint innovation with Vodacom in U6GHz is another important milestone in our long-term strategic partnership,” said Li Jie, President of Huawei Wireless TDD Product Line.

“Africa is at a critical stage of rapid digital economy development,” said Diane Keitsemore, Access Network Engineering Managing Executive at Vodacom, “and high-speed, ubiquitous wireless networks form the core foundation for societal digital transformation.”



“Vodacom has always been committed to the vision of ‘Everyone Connected’, ensuring that every user, regardless of location or economic circumstances, can enjoy reliable, high-quality, and affordable connectivity,” she said. “U6GHz technology is a key pathway to realising this vision.”

Why U6GHz matters

U6GHz (6425 to 7125 MHz) is the last contiguous wideband spectrum resource in the 700 MHz class below 10 GHz, and is widely recognised as the “golden spectrum band”.

The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) formally identified it as International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, covering markets home to 80% of the global population. To date, more than 20 countries and regions have completed spectrum identification and allocation for the band.

Solving the coverage challenge

Path loss rises as frequency increases, leaving a coverage gap of about 13 dB between U6GHz and C-band. Conventional approaches would require doubling the number of base stations or substantially boosting transmit power to achieve comparable coverage.

Both options make deployment costs and engineering implementation commercially unviable. Resolving the U6GHz coverage challenge is the key for operators to unlock the spectrum’s potential and accelerate commercialisation.

To address this industry challenge, Huawei has launched VitaAAU, the industry’s first commercial U6GHz equipment. Powered by Huawei’s pioneering RetinaMIMO technology, VitaAAU uses a TTI-level beam scanning system to reconstruct the radio link topology and resolve three-dimensional coverage collapse. It also restructures the antenna array architecture to address the diminishing marginal gains of array scaling.

VitaAAU delivers about 30% wider coverage than industry 1024-antenna-element (AE) solutions, aligning U6GHz and C-band coverage in both horizontal and vertical dimensions. This allows operators to achieve co-site, co-coverage deployment while reducing energy consumption by 30%, breaking through the high-frequency coverage bottleneck at optimal cost.

“From Massive MIMO to ELAA-MIMO MetaAAU and now to RetinaMIMO VitaAAU, Huawei continues to overcome industry challenges through fundamental technology innovation, achieving cross-generational leadership in MIMO technology,” said Li.

Diane Keitsemore, Access Network Engineering Managing Executive at Vodacom.

Tested at the VDC Lab

Using Huawei’s innovative technology solution, Vodacom’s engineering team completed end-to-end U6GHz technology verification at the VDC Lab. The two companies focused on core U6GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) scenarios, covering applications from immersive cloud gaming and seamless live streaming to efficient enterprise video conferencing.

With its ultra-wide bandwidth and low latency, U6GHz delivers an unprecedented wireless connectivity experience, laying a solid foundation for large-scale commercial deployment in the African market.

“Through our strategic and technical collaboration with our partner Huawei, we are pleased to jointly advance the innovation and validation of commercially deployable U6GHz technology,” said Keitsemore.

The joint unveiling of these U6GHz innovations represents an upgrade in connectivity capabilities and a leap in user experience. Moving forward, the two companies will continue to deepen their cooperation, evolving from network capability upgrades to scenario-based application incubation.

“By bringing superior network experiences to everyone through U6GHz, we look forward to creating new possibilities across entertainment, business, and community scenarios, narrowing the digital divide, and accelerating our evolution toward 5G-Advanced networks to better support the digital development goals of South Africa and the African continent,” Keitsemore added.

The two companies will also jointly explore new paths for 5G-Advanced commercialisation in the African market. Together, they will inject new momentum into Africa’s digital economy and empower the digital transformation of industries. They will also set a benchmark for global operators in unlocking the value of U6GHz spectrum.

“Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with Vodacom to deepen joint innovation with U6GHz as the entry point, creating a better digital life experience for users and enterprises in Africa,” said Li. DM







