

Wale’s government recently told Beijing it would not renew the five-year security pact when it expires in April, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources from the Solomon Islands.

Australia and the Solomon Islands are expected to sign a new comprehensive treaty that would cement Australia as the Pacific nation’s top security partner when Wale meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, the report said.

The Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position 1,600 km (990 miles) northeast of Australia and the country’s deepening ties with China were among voters’ concerns in the election in May that led to Wale becoming prime minister.

China said it has grown its ties with the Solomon Islands based on mutual respect and equality, and that it does not engage in geopolitical manoeuvring or target any third party in its cooperation with Pacific Island nations.

“The international community should jointly support the sustainable development of Pacific Island nations, prioritising their autonomous development, maintaining openness and inclusiveness, and ensuring that relevant cooperation is not directed against any third party,” foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Australia’s foreign ministry, and the Solomon Islands embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Australia and the Solomon Islands pledged in July to deepen bilateral ties and jointly criticised China’s test of a ballistic missile launched from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific.

Canberra and Washington have expressed concern in recent years about Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Addiitonal reporting by Xiuhao Chen in Beijing; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Conor Humphries)