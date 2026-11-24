On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivered its verdict on Senegal’s appeal against the stripping of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The title was retrospectively awarded to losing finalists and tournament hosts Morocco, with Senegal punished for staging a walkout during the final.

Senegal challenged the March 2026 decision by CAF’s appeal board. The global sports dispute resolution platform has now overturned the decision and reinstalled the Lions of Teranga as the rightful winners of Africa’s premier soccer tournament.

CAS said the decision to overturn the verdict, which left Morocco as champions via a technicality, as opposed to on-field results, was unanimous among the full bench of arbitrators. The panel was headed by Frenchman Gérald Simon and included Germany’s Ulrich Haas and Italian Luigi Fumagalli.

Senegal are the rightful 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Photo: Weam Mostafa / BackpagePix)

The CAS verdict

In their appeal, Senegal argued that the decision of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to resume the match after they had staged a walk-off in extra time of the final (due to feeling aggrieved by several refereeing decisions, including a penalty in favour of Morocco) and to allow it to be concluded with a sporting result, could not be reviewed.

“[Morocco] alleged that, by leaving the pitch temporarily, the Senegalese team breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Afcon regulations, which should have led the referee to bring the match to an early conclusion,” said CAS in its ruling.

Senegal walks out during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 18 January 2026. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

Article 82 states that if a team refuses to play or leaves the field before the end of regulation time without the referee’s authorisation, they will be considered the losers and eliminated from the competition. Article 84 complements this provision and says any team that violates Article 82 will be permanently eliminated and will lose the match 3-0.

“[Morocco] also argued that the referee erred in law and that his decision was arbitrary,” it added.

“After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met,” the court stated.

“Both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume,” it said.

What happened after resumption

Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz’s penalty, after a delay of more than 10 minutes caused by the Senegalese walk-off, to send the match to extra time.

A lone strike from Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye in the first stanza of extra time handed the Lions of Teranga their second Afcon title after a maiden win in 2021. Or so they thought.

Senegal celebrate what they thought was victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 18 January 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo: Mahugnon Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

Although Senegal celebrated jubilantly during that historic moment in Rabat, and silenced the thousands of expectant Moroccans gathered at the stadium, CAF later stripped the West African nation of the accolade. The Lions of Teranga were retrospectively sanctioned for staging a walkout, two months after the 18 January final had ended.

Ahead of the verdict being delivered, CAF president Patrice Motsepe reiterated to journalists that he and the organisation he heads would respect the court outcome. Motsepe was speaking from Johannesburg on Monday (23 June 2026) after the announcement of Coca-Cola as a new commercial partner of the confederation, ahead of the 2027 Afcon in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“We’ve emphasised that our commitment as CAF is to 54 member association countries. Whatever decision comes out, we will respect and adhere to [it], because the integrity and credibility of the game is non-negotiable,” Motsepe said.

“That’s why we want to make sure that the experience of every football game enhances the respect for referees and VAR decisions,” the CAF boss added. “A club or nation should win because they are the best. Not because of an error that may have been made by officials.”

CAF president Patrice Motsepe says they respect the decision of the court on the 2025 Afcon final between Senegal and Morocco. (Photo: Nokwanda Zondi / BackpagePix)

Senegal’s victory has strengthened the authority of referees and fortified their on-field decisions as supreme and binding.

If the court had upheld CAF’s decision to strip Senegal, a slippery slope of refereeing decisions being challenged in retrospect may have been triggered, especially because Morocco did not inform the referee that they were playing the remainder of the match under protest.

With a penalty in hand, they took it for granted that they would score from the spot and win the game. Unfortunately for the Moroccans, things did not play out this way, and Senegal ended up winning fairly, on the pitch. DM