Think about the spaces that shaped how you see the world. Was school among them? If it was, why aren’t we using schools more coherently and deliberately in South Africa’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV)? Think about it: children learn early what it means to be a boy or a girl, whose voices count and how conflict gets settled. Those lessons come from homes, communities, media and institutions alike. Schools are where they can be reinforced or challenged.

So, we need to look harder at what schools teach about gender, agency and power. Not only in the curriculum but in everyday interactions, in how discipline is handled, in relationships and in the behaviour teachers choose to challenge or ignore. School-based interventions must be part of the country’s GBV prevention strategy. Their effectiveness, however, depends on how well they’re implemented, staffed and resourced.

Children do not arrive at school as blank slates. Those who experience or witness violence at home bring fear, grief, anger and learnt behaviours into classrooms and playgrounds. That is why schools must be safe before they can be anything else: places where children are free from bullying, harassment and sexual abuse, and where they can be themselves.

The law has moved in the right direction. South Africa has banned corporal punishment in schools and, in 2019, abolished the defence of reasonable chastisement at home. But changing the law does not automatically change beliefs and practices that normalise physical punishment. Children may still encounter environments where punishment is confused with discipline, control with care, and silence with respect.

Safety is the starting point, not the whole answer. Schools cannot resolve what children live with at home, but they can help interrupt patterns that sustain violence. Everyday school interactions teach children about power: who dominates conversations, whether boys’ aggression is excused, whether girls are expected to defer to others and whether bullying or sexual harassment is challenged or dismissed as harmless.

Teachers are at the centre

Teachers see pupils regularly, which makes them among the first adults likely to notice distress, changes in behaviour or signs of abuse. South Africa’s child protection framework recognises this and places a legal duty on them to act. Teachers who have reasonable grounds to suspect that a child has been physically abused, sexually abused or deliberately neglected must complete and submit Form 22 to the provincial Department of Social Development, a designated child protection organisation or the police. They are not required to investigate or prove the abuse before reporting.

Yet the duty to report is only as strong as the system behind it. Teachers are often expected to support pupils experiencing trauma, abuse, bereavement and neglect without adequate training, time, referral pathways or psychosocial support. The scale of the task makes this harder. Staffing, resources and access to specialist support vary considerably across schools, with poorer schools carrying the heaviest burden. Teachers also carry their own exposure to violence, directly or indirectly, which makes their wellbeing a safeguarding issue too.

Teachers cannot reasonably be expected to identify and support vulnerable pupils without institutional backing. That means clear safeguarding procedures, appropriate training, psychosocial support and functioning referral systems connecting pupils to social workers, healthcare professionals and child protection services.

Everyday practices

GBV prevention requires challenging the gendered expectations children learn at home, in communities and at school. Researchers have made the case that interventions that explicitly engage men and boys to tackle harmful gender norms are important in preventing GBV.

Boys may be taught that masculinity is synonymous with toughness, emotional suppression, control or sexual conquest, while girls may be expected to yield space and viewpoints to others. These norms are learnt and can be challenged through positive role modelling.

Schools already have mechanisms for this. The Department of Basic Education has policy and curriculum tools to promote gender transformative norms through comprehensive sexuality education (CSE). Its content is more progressive than it is often given credit for. Aligned with Unesco’s international guidance on sexuality education, the scripted lessons cover sexual consent, power and control, including LGBTIQ+ messaging, addressing inequitable gender norms and proposing equitable alternatives for Grade 8 and 9 pupils.

The problem is delivery. Research involving South African teachers points to resource constraints, limited institutional support, teacher capacity gaps and parental and community resistance as challenges to delivering CSE consistently. Its effectiveness depends not only on curriculum provision but also on sustained teacher development, adequate resources and stronger collaboration between schools, families and communities.

A pupil protests in Durban during a campaign to mobilise all men to join a crusade against violence towards the most vulnerable in the society on 1 July 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

When delivered well, it has the potential to help all pupils build empathy, emotional literacy, communication and conflict-resolution skills. The outcome is that boys understand consent, recognise boundaries and take responsibility for harm, while girls exercise agency and bodily autonomy without being made responsible for preventing boys’ behaviour.

A particular area requiring greater understanding and recognition by teachers is gender fluidity, where individuals don’t experience themselves strongly as either boy or girl, or identify more strongly with the opposite gender. Their own identity agony is often worsened by parents and teachers whose tacit or explicit disapproval leads them to live double lives. The same applies to issues of sexuality, where nonconforming children and teenagers are often abused or sometimes even murdered.

Prevention must become core education work

Three priorities can move GBV prevention into everyday school practice. First, schools must support teachers, so they are not left to manage trauma and disclosures alone. Second, training must be ongoing rather than a one-off workshop. Third, pupils must be active participants, not passive recipients.

That means regularly asking pupils about their experiences of safety, bullying, harassment and discrimination. Their feedback can help schools identify risks, strengthen school safety plans and hold school leaders accountable for addressing concerns.

Preventing GBV requires a whole-school approach involving leadership, teachers, pupils, parents and support services, and strengthening partnerships beyond the school gates. DM

Kgahliso Mangoale is the project lead for the Sukuthula! GBV Initiative at the DG Murray Trust. She is a public health practitioner with expertise in young people and women’s health programmes. Michael Sterksen is a network mobiliser at Teachers CAN. His work focuses on child development, pupil wellbeing and strengthening teacher agency to create safe, inclusive and nurturing learning environments in which every child can thrive.

