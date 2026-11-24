Google Jaco Carstens, the CEO and cofounder of DigiDeeds, and you’ll read about his time as one of the Capitec pioneers, specifically in charge of the credit division. The thing about credit is that its risk assessment is predicated on the bank’s ability to find those who default. An important part of being able to be found is having a stable domicile.

Shacks and informal backyard rooms flourish in or near South Africa’s townships, where they can outnumber brick-and-mortar housing infrastructure. Invariably, these dwellings are not inhabited by home or land owners, so how do people prove where they live?

Banks have always answered this question the same way: they don’t. People produce a utility bill, lease or letter from a municipality – or they don’t, and remain a rumour with a cellphone number.

Carstens and the cofounder of DigiDeeds, veteran property developer Charles Robertson, have been chewing on versions of this problem for 20 years, and the answer they landed on is their platform, which doesn’t try to prove who owns the land. It tries to prove who lives on it and who lives next door.

“It’s person, place, property,” Carstens says, “because the people say so.”

The mechanics are simple: a household uploads an ID photo and scans its barcode, the app checks the camera angle on the structure against GPS coordinates, and then the neighbours weigh in. Carstens reaches for Roman law to explain the logic: if seven Romans say so, it is so.

It is a charming bit of legal archaeology and a decent description of how South Africa’s informal property market already works, just without the app.

What’s in a title deed?

The formal route, meanwhile, has stalled. Of the 6.7 million registered residential properties in the country, 2.1 million are state-subsidised houses – the RDP promise delivered in brick.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has acknowledged that the backlog of title deeds has passed one million. Between 1994 and 2014, the pile of un-

issued deeds reached 423,642. In the decade since, it nearly doubled to 774,064. The state built the house, handed over the keys and misplaced the paperwork. For three decades.

Where there is no deed, people improvise – and the improvisations are instructive. The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa describes homes sold informally and recorded as affidavits with the street committee or the South African National Civics Organisation, or stamped at the local police station. Its experts have even seen deeds with the owner’s name whited out and someone else’s written in.

Which leaves the obvious question, as one of them put it: In this context, what is a title deed?

It isn’t for want of trying. Operation Vulindlela, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Treasury’s red-tape-cutting vehicle, has run a titling project since October 2021 and now has a live dashboard tracking the backlog, a document management system being piloted in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, and a plan to lift the small estates threshold to R385,000. That’s sensible plumbing.

But the plumbing runs through the Master’s Office, where officials in Johannesburg and Tshwane say a letter of authority takes “months and months” – and without one, a house can’t pass to the family of a deceased’s beneficiary.

More than 22,000 of Johannesburg’s 50,000-odd backlog sits in townships that were never proclaimed. Conveyancing costs north of R11,000 on a R220,000 house. The eight-year pre-emptive clause on RDP homes nudges owners into off-register sales, after which the municipality will say it has no jurisdiction over what is now private property – even when the occupant has lived there for 25 years.

Vulindlela is fixing the pipes. DigiDeeds is a bucket. It’s a smart bucket, though. Rather than fight the Deeds Registry, DigiDeeds goes around it in three ways:

Separating the structure from the land: Informal dwellers don’t own the ground beneath them, so the platform records ownership and occupation of the structure – the backyard room, shack, or RDP house with no deed – on the strength of an advocate’s opinion.

Handling succession by cession: Where a deed needs the Master’s Office to wake up after someone dies, a DigiDeeds right passes in the way a life policy does: you open the app and name a beneficiary. Carstens, who knows cession from his banking and insurance years, argues it is every bit as strong as a deed, and a lot simpler.

Policing itself with a Neo4j graph database: This is run by contracted data engineers and maps every person, interaction and property, flagging collusion as it happens – a cadastre, if you will.

None of this is a title deed, and Carstens doesn’t pretend otherwise. What it creates is a positional right – a right in the structure and its occupation – resting on a legal opinion.

Persuasive, perhaps, but an opinion is not a ruling, and the real tests will come in the courts, municipalities and credit committees of banks. Community consensus has its own weakness too: it is only as clean as the community.

Alexandra residents outside Luthuli House during a march demanding title deeds in 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)

Then there’s the business model. Members pay nothing. DigiDeeds earns by selling data wholesale to credit bureaus, banks and insurers, while members collect vouchers for community-­building tasks.

Carstens says it all starts with Protection of Personal Information Act consent and that he, as a registered information officer, holds the company to the same rules as a bureau or a bank.

There’s an irony here: households ignored by the credit system for decades are now valuable to it precisely because someone has made them visible. Whether these households get more than a voucher out of this value chain is worth watching.

Would a bank lend against a transferable right to occupy a backyard room? Perhaps not soon. But that’s the wrong test, and it takes us back to Digideeds: a lender’s first problem with South Africa’s title-less households wasn’t just collateral. It was location.

For banks, a verified ID, a GPS-stamped struc­ture and a ring of neighbours who vouch for the person inside is arguably a better answer to “Where do I find you if you default?” than what a utility bill in somebody else’s name ever offered.

The market is big enough to support some ambition. Of South Africa’s 17-million-odd households, more than 10 million have no title; Carstens starts with the 2.5 million in informal dwellings. At least three banks, by his count, have offered to invest.

He has kept them at arm’s length – “We’re not selling the business to a bank” – on the logic that the bureaus and the attorneys aren’t bank-owned either. About 105 individuals, angels and seed investors, funded the build, and a global expansion round is now in due diligence.

The title deed was always a proxy for something simpler: somebody credible willing to say that you live here. South Africa has spent 30 years failing to digitise the proxy. DigiDeeds digitises the neighbours instead. It won’t turn a backyard room into a bond, but it might turn an invisible household into a findable one, and in the economy Carstens spent his career in, that’s where credit starts. DM

This story first appeared in DM168, the Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of the paper is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.



