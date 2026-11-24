First some housekeeping… Gideon Greaves, MD of Supercoin (the headline sponsor of the Africa Stablecoin Summit and one of many rand-based tokens), has addressed one of Daily Maverick’s biggest concerns about its business.

“So originally the project was actually incubated by the bank team in the Super Group environment,” he said of Supercoin’s origin inside the same company that owns Betway. “And then they realised, we’re not going to do this properly in this environment; it’s the wrong DNA.”

Supercoin MD Gideon Greaves on stage at the Africa Stablecoin Summit 2026. (Photo: Supplied)

To resolve that institutional mismatch, the parent company structured a spin-out to allow the venture to operate autonomously.

You see, in the crypto and payments sectors, proximity to sports betting often invites intense regulatory and banking scrutiny, particularly AML/CFT (i.e. anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism) monitoring. Later in our conversation, Greaves compared Supercoin to PawaPay, which originated out of African betting brand BetPawa before becoming an independent cross-border payments aggregator, thus serving as an operational blueprint for establishing fintech legitimacy.

This is good because Daily Maverick didn’t know about the spin-out and still saw Supercoin as the product Super Group was using as a proxy for paying out Betway winnings without actually paying it out.

Wait, what is a stablecoin? Think of a stablecoin as digital cash for the internet. Unlike bitcoin, which swings wildly, a stablecoin is built to hold a steady value – usually pegged 1:1 to a conventional currency such as the US dollar or the randela.



How does it work? In the most common setup, for every digital token minted onto a blockchain, the issuer parks an actual dollar or rand inside a commercial bank account. When you’re done with your transaction, you can swap the token back for regular fiat cash at face value.



Why do people use them? They settle payments in seconds, 24/7/365, bypassing weekend banking blackouts and expensive cross-border wire fees.



The catch? It’s only as safe as the issuer’s reserves. If the backing cash isn’t truly there or the bank freezes the account, that steady peg can disappear fast.

It’s still all about the money

Now to clear up a few other misconceptions. Stablecoins are far from the legacy banking disruptors that the crypto industry tries to portray them, as the stablecoin issuer’s business model is almost wholly reliant on traditional finance. Supercoin, for instance, takes client rand deposits, parks them inside an Absa commercial reserve account and collects the interest.

This model thrives only in high-interest-rate environments, and it leaves the issuer entirely at the mercy of the banking partner. If Absa changes its risk appetite, freezes accounts or adjusts yield terms, the stablecoin’s entire economic engine stalls.

Greaves was also refreshingly candid about the arrangement with crypto exchange VALR, acknowledging that market demand for rand-backed stablecoins (ZARsc) on major domestic exchanges is negligible – mostly because the project is pretty new, to be fair.

“We lend them R2-million [in ZARsc] to help start making that market… they had to start making a market that didn’t exist, right? There was no willing-buyer- willing-seller market. So, we had to lend them money to help make the market.”

But why would an exchange want to help make fetch happen? Because the benefits are infinite if it does. Stablecoins eliminate expensive correspondent banking chains, cut remittance costs and bypass fragmented African clearing networks.

They also provide businesses with programmable digital settlement assets that can operate 24/7 without weekend settlement blackouts. Which is the juice Supercoin is squeezing for.

The art of printing money

Enter Supercoin Mint, a service that enables non-bank fintechs and payment service providers to mint ZARsc directly against reserve deposits held at Absa.

By eliminating that 114-day annual settlement blackout caused by domestic banking weekends and public holidays, ZARsc offer non-bank fintechs 24/7 liquidity and instant settlement.

However, because the minting mechanism routes fiat liquidity directly into Absa reserve accounts to earn yield on the deposit flow, widespread adoption would directly threaten the deposit bases, interchange fees and payment primacy of South Africa’s other Tier-1 banks (Standard Bank, FirstRand/FNB, Nedbank and Capitec).

The commercial banking model extracts fee income from payment rails: monthly account fees, point-of-sale terminal rentals, interchange, card fees and corporate electronic funds transfer, or EFT, clearing.

So rather than conceding ground to blockchain rails, local banks will work through BankservAfrica and the Reserve Bank to neutralise the stablecoin value proposition by accelerating the central bank-mandated Payments Ecosystem Modernisation programme (read: Payshap).

Data from the OECD Africa Capital Markets Report 2026 shows that stablecoins are far from being the payments darling the crypto sector wants them to be.

By extending immediate payment rails such as PayShap to 24/7/365 settlement for corporate and merchant tiers, banks eliminate the settlement blackout using regulated central bank and commercial bank money, removing the need for a private token.

Tier-1 banks are all also playing around with tokenised commercial bank deposits rather than adopting private stablecoins.

Existential threat

Greaves admitted that the instant, low-cost promise of blockchain only works if the transaction never touches a bank.

“Money has to stay on chain on both ends,” he said.

“If you’re sending money from here to Zimbabwe, as an example, and you’re starting that journey in our stablecoin, it’s going to enter the banking system on its way there and that then is going to be subjected to a lot of those things. So the detour through stablecoins doesn’t solve the entire problem”

The same friction appears in merchant settlements. If Takealot accepts stablecoins on a Sunday, it cannot use those tokens to pay suppliers or staff who require fiat. Converting tokens back to bank deposits on Monday morning leaves Takealot trapped in the exact T+1 banking delay stablecoins claimed to solve.

Cash use in South Africa has also grown alongside nominal GDP rather than disappearing. Cash remains irreplaceable for more than 15 million daily minibus taxi commuters, informal spaza shops nd street vendors, many of whom operate without formal documentation.

Digital payment systems also fall over during recurring power blackouts (load shedding) and suffer from expensive data costs and poor mobile connectivity in rural and township areas. Physical cash does not require cellular towers or a charged battery.

But the market is growing, and stablecoins may well become widely used digital cash. But until then, the summit is where it rules supreme. DM