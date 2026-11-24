Takaichi informed ICC President Tomoko Akane of the decision during a meeting at her office on Tuesday, the prime minister said in a post on social media website X

Japan’s backing comes as its key security partner, the United States, pushes to dismantle the body through sanctions and by encouraging members to leave

Japan supplies around 15% of the money needed to cover the court’s budget, making it the largest financial contributor, followed by Germany, France, Britain, Italy, South Korea and Canada

The early payment will allow the ICC to have access to funding before US sanctions take full effect in April 2027

Japan’s move could encourage other major contributors to make early payments, creating a meaningful cash buffer before sanctions bite, analysts say

(Reporting by Tamiyuki Kihara and John Geddie; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)