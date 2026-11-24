Shortening the lifespan of a product is a strategy known as planned obsolescence.

My new research takes a closer look at this concept and argues that, by strengthening existing laws, it is possible to make products that last while reducing costs for consumers and the environment.

Mountains of e-waste

Modern devices like laptops and smartwatches are made of a combination of rare materials, toxic substances and flammable batteries, such as mercury and arsenic. When released into the environment, these toxic chemicals can pollute the soil and waterways.

This should make us think twice about throwing out broken devices. Yet, globally we generated 62 million tonnes of e-waste by 2022. That amount could fill more than one million trucks, about enough to wrap around the earth’s equator. E-waste worldwide is set to rise by another 32%, reaching 82 million tonnes by 2030.

Faulty by design

Planned obsolescence is one way technology companies pull people into a loop of constant consumption. When our new device quickly breaks, we simply buy a new one. But planned obsolescence is one problem with many facets.

For starters, companies can design products that aren’t sustainable. Think wireless earphones with batteries that quickly break down. Their design can make it very difficult to replace the battery, making them “disposable gadgets” once they’re unable to hold a charge.

Manufacturers may also make it harder to repair their products. For instance, parts of a device can be glued together so it can’t be taken apart and repaired. What’s more, some companies require a repairer to be “authorised” to get access to the parts, software locks or information needed to repair a specific product.

You can try and fix a device yourself, but repair manuals can be subject to copyright and manufacturers may prevent third parties from sharing them online.

Beyond the actual product, there’s the behavioural side of planned obsolescence. Technology companies regularly update models so your current device quickly looks out of date, a strategy known as psychological obsolescence.

Companies use advertising to convince you to buy their latest product and market newer devices as status symbols, such as a smartphone with accessories that are only compatible with the “new generation” of phones.

A systemic problem

Planned obsolescence is typically viewed as a company strategy.

In Europe, consumer associations launched a complaint against Nintendo for premature obsolescence, claiming its Nintendo Switch controllers were quickly becoming unresponsive. After the European Commission and other authorities contacted Nintendo, the company agreed to offer free repairs.

The federal court of Australia ordered Apple to pay A$9 million for making false or misleading representations to iPhone users affected by a software fault about their rights to have their device repaired or replaced under the Australian Consumer Law. These rights don’t simply stop applying because your phone has been repaired by a third party.

But planned obsolescence is not necessarily the fault of any one person or company. Rather, it’s the result of our current produce-and-consume system. Fixing such a complex, systemic problem will require intervention from various sectors, including product design, consumer law, competition law and intellectual property law.

We must also factor in consumer behaviour. After all, it’s ultimately the consumer who decides whether a broken product goes to a repair shop, in the junk drawer or straight in the bin. But consumers can’t always make an informed decision. For example, a person may be forced to replace a product because they can’t afford to repair it.

So, what can we do about it?

Stronger laws are key to ensuring products last. However, it’s difficult to change legislation. What’s more, lawmakers often fail to recognise the many aspects of planned obsolescence.

The European Union has made some progress. New rules aim at making all products placed on the EU market sustainable by design. It has also introduced a right to repair law with stronger rules around certain electronics, including mobile phones and washing machines, and a reparability score to help consumers choose fixable products.

We know our devices don’t last forever. But too often they break down in a few short years or even months, leaving consumers with little choice but to throw them away. It’s time we tightened laws around planned obsolescence – for the sake of people’s hip pockets and the planet. DM

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.



